The video of this post is here.

Today’s degenerative and infectious diseases are called the diseases of civilization, as hunter-gatherers rarely had them. Only a few percent (1) of ancient hunter-gatherers had tooth decay, but when some subsisted on acorns, their tooth decay skyrocketed. There is little skeletal evidence that hunter-gatherers suffered from degenerative diseases, but they rarely lived to be old, because of the rigors of their lives.

Infectious disease outbreaks plagued the first civilization in Sumer. I recall reading about even earlier settlements in the Fertile Crescent that collapsed from likely epidemics. But there is no doubt that civilization was responsible for the rise in epidemic diseases, and the Middle East has the best documented early epidemics, from the Hittites to Egypt to Greece to Rome. Agriculture’s standing water led to the rise of malaria, but it is thought that most epidemic diseases came from domestic animals and those that began living in human settlements. Measles and tuberculosis came from cattle, for instance, and smallpox likely came from African rodents.

The crowding and unsanitary conditions of early cities were highly conducive to epidemics, especially when combined with animals. As I have written plenty, half of all children died, in all societies until the Industrial Revolution, going back to gorillas. Maybe around half of those children’s deaths in hunter-gatherer societies were from infanticide, as the parents could not afford to feed them. With the rise of civilization, killing children for starvation reasons declined, but then they began dying of infectious diseases, and the death rate remained at half of the children. Later in this series of posts, I will discuss my sources more, but for this post I will refer at length to Dissolving Illusions, which is one of my favorite vaccine books. Suzanne Humphries was the lead author of it. It was particularly good on the first “success” with vaccination: smallpox.

The idea of giving somebody a disease as a way to reduce its killing effect is old, and the introduction of smallpox vaccination to Europe began in 1717, when an aristocrat returned from the Ottoman Empire with the practice of “variolation,” which was scratching somebody’s skin with material taken from another person’s smallpox lesion. The idea was that the scratched person would get a mild version of smallpox and then become immune to it in the future. But it worked better in theory than in practice, as the scratched people died a few percent of the time and it could lead to local epidemics, so that by 1728 the practice generally died in Europe.

But a surgeon came to London and boasted of inoculation succeeding in a North Carolina epidemic in 1738, which revived the practice, and in the 1740s it catered to London’s wealthy. In a 1752 epidemic in Boston, some data indicated that fewer of the inoculated died than who got natural smallpox, and white people might be helped more than blacks. But the success of inoculation was highly variable, and a 1764 article showed that smallpox deaths increased in inoculated populations (about 30-40% higher). Inoculations seemed about as likely to start an epidemic as stop one.

In 1774, a farmer, responding to rumors that milkmaids got less smallpox, infected his wife and sons from a cowpox lesion and claimed that the sons did not contract smallpox after being exposed to it. Edward Jenner heard the stories and infected an eight-year-old boy with cowpox from a milkmaid in 1796. That one boy became the basis for smallpox vaccine campaigns. Jenner originally claimed lifelong immunity with his method, but it was later revised down to ten years to as little as one year and even less.

As the authors of Dissolving Illusions noted, even though promoted by Western medicine since Jenner, a trial was never performed in which one group was vaccinated and one wasn’t. In this century, the CDC admitted that it didn’t know what level of antibody protects against smallpox. When Jenner published his paper in 1798, many doctors who saw smallpox follow cowpox in their patients laughed at Jenner’s ignorance. The next year, an English surgeon used vaccines from Jenner on three children, but they all got smallpox. The same year, another surgeon used cowpox to vaccinate hundreds of people, several of whom nearly died, and one child did die. Many doctors reported that people who had natural cowpox or were vaccinated still died of smallpox, but vaccination was firmly embraced by the English medical community, so that in 1801, about 100,000 English were vaccinated.

In 1809, the Medical Observer reported many deaths that flew in the face of the idea that contracting cowpox conferred lifelong immunity to smallpox, and in 1810 it reported hundreds of post-vaccination smallpox cases and nearly 100 deaths. In 1818, a Scottish surgeon zealously vaccinated over 1,000 people, but when he saw many get smallpox and even die, he lost his enthusiasm and spoke out about it. The medical literature of the time showed how even getting smallpox did not necessarily confer immunity to future bouts of it, and the vaccinated could still be infected.

Vaccination was a lucrative new revenue stream for British medical professionals, so it was significant that so many of them reported the failure of smallpox vaccines in those days. The authors of Dissolving Illusions wrote that just like today, the true believers ignored the negative reports. In 1829, a pamphleteer wrote about the failures of smallpox vaccines.

When it became clear that the smallpox vaccine did not prevent smallpox, the medical profession changed tactics and promoted the idea that the vaccinated got a milder form of smallpox. The authors of Dissolving Illusions wrote that that strategy is used to this day to justify pertussis and influenza vaccines. In the 1844 epidemic in England, about a third of the vaccinated got smallpox, two-thirds had the severe disease, and 8% died.

A 1850 letter to a newspaper noted that there were more admissions to London’s smallpox hospital in 1844 than in the 1781 epidemic, and that one-third of the smallpox deaths were of the vaccinated. As George Bernard Shaw later reported, officials cooked the numbers to make vaccination look better. The authors of Dissolving Illusions wrote that it was common practice in the last half of the 1800s for medical professionals to cook the numbers to make vaccination look better, by attributing smallpox deaths to other causes. That kind of numbers-cooking is rampant in Western medicine to this day.

It was not long before England began passing laws to mandate smallpox vaccination. The first law was passed in 1853, a stricter law was passed in 1867, and Massachusetts passed its first mandatory vaccine law in 1855. Children could not attend school without it. Vaccine campaigns were regularly followed by smallpox outbreaks, and the vaccinated often got it first.

One of the great services that the authors of Dissolving Illusions provided was doing the archival work to show the trends in disease deaths in the England and the USA, which I have used in my work. The data shows smallpox death spikes after the draconian laws were passed. The vaccine laws had no beneficial impact on smallpox and likely contributed to the high death tolls. Far more people died in the 20 years after the compulsory laws were passed than in the 20 years before those laws. This became a global pattern, in which highly vaccinated populations had high rates of disease and death, and the idea that vaccinating everybody, to provide so-called herd immunity, did not work at all.

In London’s Lancet in 1871 was the report that of over 9,000 smallpox patients in London’s hospitals, nearly 7,000 had been vaccinated and nearly 2,000 of those smallpox patients died. Lancet reported that between 1870 and 1885, one million vaccinated Germans had died of smallpox. In 1899, a doctor reported from highly vaccinated Italy that it had continual smallpox outbreaks. This was a global issue. Japan passed compulsory vaccine laws in 1872, made even stricter in 1885, requiring vaccines every five to seven years, and smallpox scourged Japan, with 40,000 deaths from 1885 to 1892 and another 40,000 deaths over the next five years.

I make this post because smallpox is the only disease for which vaccination can possibly claim a victory over death, but the numbers never supported it, as I hope this post has made clear. All of the other killer infectious diseases largely vanished before there were vaccines or antibiotics for them. A famous study from the 1970s, which used to be taught in medical schools, showed that vaccines and other medical interventions might get credit for 1% of the decline in infectious-disease deaths in the West.

In the late 1800s, smallpox began disappearing in the West and became less deadly, but there is no evidence that vaccines had anything to do with it, and that comes next.