Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut
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An FYI that all the charts in “Dissolving Illusions” are freely available online. It was fortunate that I had read DI in 2019 before the COVID reign of terror began and was thus duly prepped to stay far away from the COVID injections.

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