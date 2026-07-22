The video of this post is here.

According to statistics I have seen, in 1730 in London, 75% of children died before age five, which is a number that would lead to human extinction. By 1830, it had declined to 32%, which was an unprecedented improvement in world history. I had to do a little digging recently to try to explain those numbers, and the 1730 number is likely not reliable. In the first edition of Dissolving Illusions, the authors did not deal with 1700s mortality in London, but in their most recent edition they did. An orthodox rendering of smallpox inoculation/vaccination in this paper, for instance, questions whether inoculation (pre-Jenner) had any impact on smallpox at all and gave credit to vaccination, which was an 1800s phenomenon. The authors of Dissolving Illusions presented London smallpox death rates, which increased when inoculation and vaccination were introduced. Below is the graphic, among their many charts, which includes one that shows London deaths from 1657 to 1757. Half of London’s deaths for that century were of people age 20 and younger, which matches the historic trend for all societies.

So, 75% seems overstated.

The authors of Dissolving Illusions reproduced statistics of the day that showed that smallpox death rates increased with vaccination, and one is reproduced below for London, from 1645 to 1800:

More than that, the authors discussed the “medicine” of the day, which included bloodletting, mercury, and other deadly barbarities of the kind that Benjamin Rush practiced. The authors quoted the apothecary of a children’s hospital who said in 1722 that for over 20 years and many thousands of patients, only a handful of children died of smallpox. They also quoted Thomas Sydenham, arguably the most revered English physician, who stated, “if no mischief is done, either by physician or nurse, it [smallpox] is the most slight and safe of all other diseases.” The authors also noted contemporary observers who stated that the horrific conditions of the time were responsible for most infectious-disease deaths.

That is quite a contrast from the orthodox rendering today of the success of smallpox vaccines. I have to think that the greatest increase in standard of living in world history to its time must have had an impact on that century from 1730 to 1830, but I never saw an orthodox account credit it.

Perhaps the most telling graphic produced by the authors of Dissolving Illusions is below:

Scarlett fever killed more than twice as many people as smallpox did in 1850. There never was a widespread scarlet fever vaccine, but by 1920, its death rate fell to nearly zero. Today, about 15-20% of children have the scarlet fever bacteria, but they rarely get sick from it. Other killer diseases – measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria – also greatly declined long before there were vaccines for them. The authors of Dissolving Illusions revised their death-rate decline in measles to 99.8% from their earlier 99.96%, between 1840 and when the measles vaccine was introduced in 1968. What caused that precipitous collapse?

Even though its ideal implementation has likely never been achieved, I believe that the ideal of the scientific method is a worthy one. While the Scientific Revolution began in Europe, it owed a great debt to the rise of humanism in medieval Europe, which began with the capture of Islamic libraries, which did not eradicate Ancient Greek and other works like the Catholic Church did. There were also Asian influences, such as Chinese and Indian. There are many misconceptions about science. It is basically a systematized process of exploring our reality, and evidence is ideally the final arbiter of the truth, but the greatest scientists were quite aware of the discipline’s limitations. The precursor to Newcomen’s revolutionary steam engine was invented in consultation with leading scientists of the day, for an example of how the Industrial Revolution relied on the Scientific Revolution.

In 1854, London’s slums were open sewers, which were typical of European cities. There was a cholera outbreak in 1854, and an English physician traced all cases to one well. That finding began the era of public sanitation. The germ theory of disease had not been invented yet, but cleaning up London is what finally beat infectious disease there. For the entire history of civilization, urban life expectancy did not exceed rural life expectancy until the 20th century.

Smallpox had a mild and severe version. The mild one was like chickenpox, while the severe version killed people. By the late 1800s, the severe version quickly disappeared, and nearly completely disappeared from the USA after 1897. All infectious diseases had the same decline in those years, before there were medical interventions for them. As I noted in the previous post, it was taught in medical school in my lifetime that medical interventions had almost nothing to do with that decline. The Industrial Revolution’s improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene were responsible, not medical interventions, particularly vaccines.

England had an amazing event that orthodoxy ignores and dismisses to this day. In Leicester in 1885, the residents had had enough of compulsory vaccine campaigns and staged a protest that had about 100,000 participants. Leicester rejected mandatory vaccination and instead relied on sanitation and quarantine of the infected, with some selected vaccination, and Leicester’s vaccination rate declined to a little over 10% by 1887. The health authorities warned of a looming catastrophe for rebellious Leicester, but it never again had a deadly outbreak of smallpox, while its neighboring cities continued to have smallpox disasters. In Wikipedia’s article on Leicester, there is not one word about that amazing rebellion. The medical racket is one of many interests that control Wikipedia’s content. Dissolving Illusions had chapters devoted to Leicester.

In Neil Z. Miller’s Immunization: Theory vs. Reality, he presented a table of the smallpox vaccination and death rates in England and Wales. In 1881, 96.5% of infants were vaccinated and the death rate was 3,708 per million. By 1921, the vaccination rate was 42.3% and the death rate was 12 per million. The vaccination rate kept declining while smallpox completely disappeared. How can vaccination get any credit for that? I got a worthless smallpox vaccine as a child, as the last smallpox outbreak in the USA was in 1949.

Here (1, 2, 3) are some summaries of that part of Dissolving Illusions and the book in general. Why does vaccination get all that credit for vanquishing smallpox, when the other killer diseases disappeared at the same time, without any medical interventions?

When I was born, infectious disease was not an issue in the USA. I got measles, mumps, and chicken pox, just like everybody else. There were no vaccines for them and nobody died from them. I never heard of a child who died of infectious disease while growing up. The death rate for children declined from half to nearly zero, and virtually none of today’s deaths are from infectious disease in Industrial nations, but they comprised almost all deaths before that great decline. The elimination of childhood death in industrial nations is the biggest event in the human journey so far. There has never before been an animal for which nearly all offspring live to reproductive age. This is humanity’s singular achievement, and it all came as a side-effect of the Industrial Revolution, not medical interventions. But the vaccine racket was just getting warmed up.