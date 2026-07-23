The video of this post is here.

As I stated when I began this series of posts, the first thing that I read on alternative medicine when I began my days of study was a book on Gaston Naessens. What I found most interesting was that he invented a microscope that achieved resolutions that today’s optical theory cannot not explain. Armed with such a microscope, he documented the “life cycle” of what he called the somatid, as it “mutated” through bacterial and fungal forms. He learned that that cycle only happened when the organism was unhealthy, and that cycle was common to all degenerative diseases that he studied. He also learned that cancer tumors had a thirst for nitrogen and attacked neighboring cells to get them, while putting the immune system to sleep, to enable its plunder. Naessens developed a nitrogen-rich food for those rogue tumors, they stopped attacking their neighbors and putting the immune system asleep. The immune system then awoke and attacked the tumors, which ended the disease. His treatment cured cancer and even AIDS.

The medical authorities in Canada attacked, Naessens was on trial for his life, and his cured patients besieged the courthouse. He was acquitted and his treatment was legalized in Canada. Like almost every alternative cancer treatment that I know of, Naessens’s treatment abandoned the attack-the-tumor paradigm of orthodox cancer treatment, which is part of that warfare model of masculine medicine that I write about.

The author of the Naessens book, Christopher Bird, included an article that asked what had become of the Rife microscope, which achieved similarly “impossible” resolutions. Then I got books on Rife, who did his work a generation before Naessens did. Rife did his work before electron microscopes were used, so he had the world’s most powerful microscope in his heyday. Surviving micrographs demonstrate that the microscope really got those “impossible” resolutions. Like Naessens, Rife documented a life cycle of microbes that included bacterial and fungal forms. Also like Naessens, Rife’s pursuit of his discoveries led to a successful treatment for cancer and other diseases. Rife’s treatment created a resonant frequency that destroyed tumors (the only “attack-the-tumor” alternative treatment that I encountered, but in a way that did not harm the patients).

Like Naessens, Rife also ran afoul of the authorities after they tried to buy into his business to turn his treatment into a monopoly, and his company was wiped out. Rife’s fate was stark medical-racketeering, but Bird also referred to a scientist who long predated Naessens and Rife, who was a contemporary of Louis Pasteur, named Antoine Béchamp. I got a book on Béchamp and his rivalry with Pasteur, which was written in 1922. I also got a book by Béchamp himself, written in 1912. In the book’s preface, Béchamp described several instances in which Pasteur apparently plagiarized Béchamp, and they were not inconsequential plagiarisms.

When I began my studies for what became my medical racket essay, in the late 1990s, I began studying Pasteur’s career. Like Naessens and Rife, Béchamp discovered subcellular entities that he named microzymas, which were part of similar processes that Naessens and Rife had independently discovered. Rife discovered what he called cancer viruses. What those three scientists discovered is called pleomorphism today, in which organisms do not stay bacteria or fungi, but mutate into different forms, and there was an overlap between infectious and degenerative disease. Those findings challenge the foundations of today’s biomedical paradigm, but that was just part of what I learned.

As I studied Pasteur’s life, he came across as a scoundrel who craved fame and fortune, he was not above fudging his data, and he did not have any biological training. Today’s microbiology textbooks depict Pasteur as settling the spontaneous generation controversy, but that is a fairy tale. If the textbooks could fib about Pasteur like that, what else might they be lying about? Pasteur’s chief achievement is his formulation of the germ theory of disease, and this is where it all ties into the vaccine racket.

One of the most persistent delusions that I have seen in my journey is the idea that if the rich and powerful support something, then it must be legitimate, and if something is on the fringes, then it must not have merit. Many times, I have seen that the opposite is the case, going back to when my family changed its diet when I was 12, when I saw how the world’s best engine got buried, how Dennis Lee’s heat pump has been wiped out in the USA, the suppression of high-MPG carburetors, Sparky Sweet’s fate, what my friend saw in his underground technology show, and how oil company scientists denied that there was Global Warming or that burning hydrocarbons was responsible for it. That is just on the science and technology front, and it does not include Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model, which has never been challenged, how the history books cover up George Washington’s monumental crimes, etc.

There is a deep rabbit hole to go down on immunity, viruses, contagion, and the like. A lot of vaccination science, such as it is, is based on it. But, for me, it is largely irrelevant, because infectious disease was not an issue when I was a child, and it should not be one today in industrial nations. There is no credible argument for vaccination in light of that, not with the undeniable harms that it causes, which is almost all covered up today.

But I will sketch what I studied, learned, and think about the issues. I’ll start by stating that I am not in the “no-contagion” and “no-virus” camps. That said, I think that the science is far from complete and has been corrupted, especially as vaccines were lucrative from the beginning. The most prominent vaccine scientists have all been vaccine salesmen (Paul Offit, Peter Hotez, Stanley Plotkin), not impartial scientists. So-called vaccine “science” is a big reason why biomedical science is called the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by the defenders of science. The primary reason for that is the prodigious conflicts of interest of those involved in the scientific process. Nearly all biomedical research is funded by interests that seek to profit from the research, and there is no greater enticement for corruption than that.

There was no scientific basis for early vaccines, but when Pasteur concocted his germ theory of disease, he became the first great commercializer of vaccines, and his early efforts were catastrophes, such as killing thousands of sheep with a vaccine. And as with compulsory vaccinators, Pasteur advocated medical experiments on prisoners, which foreshadowed eugenicists and Nazis. But his biographers were still able to write hagiographies about Pasteur. For all of Pasteur’s scandalous behavior, the key question is whether he was right with his germ theory, and I doubt it. The pleomorphic dynamics uncovered by those scientists mentioned above should sure call into question the germ theory as it stands today, but it is largely unexplored territory today.

There is one thing that vaccines are often able to do: prevent an acute reaction, such as fever and other symptoms. However, as Suzanne Humphries argues, those acute reactions mean that the immune system is working, and forestalling the short-term acute reaction seems to lead to long-term chronic conditions. This is the crux of the vaccine issue, and the vaccine racket has swept it all under the carpet.

One of my favorite vaccine books was by Richard Moskowitz, another physician who saw vaccine injuries in his practice. I had a number of startling moments while reading it, and one was that today’s vaccines are proprietary, so that just how they work are trade secrets. How can people put something in their bodies when how they work is a secret? It is like the snake-oil days of proprietary medicine. Not only are the vaccines full of “secret sauce,” but there has never been any credible safety testing of any vaccine given to an American child today, and my favorite book on that is Turtles All the Way Down. Turtles shows very clearly that for no vaccine given to American children was there ever a placebo control group, which is standard for all drug testing. With no control group, there is no way to begin to isolate the adverse effects of vaccines. The defenders of that incredible practice, such as Paul Offit (who “voted himself rich”), can only serve up irrational word salad and obfuscation. The only explanation ever given for how vaccines work is that they induce autoimmune reactions.

Even though there is no placebo control testing, the vaccine racketeers can’t bury all of the bodies, and Aaron Siri’s Vaccines, Amen calls out some of that. Even though there is no control group, the vaccine testers (who work for the vaccine makers, as the flagrant conflicts of interest permeate the field) at least record medical events after vaccinating, but then they use their “judgment” to dismiss those reactions as not being related to the vaccine. It is a parody of science. For the Gardasil trial, they dismissed more than 99.9% of the adverse reactions. Until the COVID vaccines, there were more adverse reactions reported for Gardasil than for any other vaccine ever. A serious adverse reaction means a life-threatening or crippling reaction, or even killing the patient. In his book Siri discussed vaccine trials in which more than 10% of the subjects had serious adverse reactions, and the vaccines were deemed safe! To make matters worse, once deemed safe like that, then if future trials have similar adverse reaction rates, then they are also deemed safe. That is how vaccine safety testing is done these days.

There are many theoretical problems with vaccines, and one of which is how people get infectious disease in the first place. It almost always starts with ingesting the microbes through the mouth and nose. Vaccines usually bypass the natural way to inject the vaccine through the skin. That alone circumvents how our immune systems operate, so the immune system is compromised from the beginning.

One of the key theoretical issues with vaccines is that they work by creating of antibodies, when that is only part of the immune system. The two main parts of our immune systems are called cellular and humoral, or innate and acquired. White blood cells are part of the cellular (innate) immune system, while antibodies are part of the humoral (acquired) immune system. The cellular immune system evolved first and is the body’s first line of defense. Antibodies are produced after an infection is defeated, to recognize the microbes in the future and make short work of them if they reappear. Vaccination bypasses cellular immunity to induce the production of antibodies. It basically turns the immune system on its head. A famous Salk vaccine researcher called that situation the “original antigenic sin,” and that turning the immune system upside down like that is very likely the source of the skyrocketing allergic, autoimmune, and chronic conditions that most American children have today, which began their rise after children began getting pincushioned by vaccines after the 1986 law relieved vaccine makers of liability for vaccine injuries. What happens is that all of those antibodies that vaccination creates begin fighting the wrong war and attack the body instead of waiting for the invader to reappear.

I believe that the theoretical foundation of vaccination is very shaky. At best, vaccines seem to trade short-term acute reactions for long-term chronic ones. These Substack posts can only skim the surface of these issues. Many MDs and scientists have spoken out against vaccination, but they all had hell to pay, usually with ruined careers. There is much more to come.