The video of this post is here.

For all of the rackets that I have described, the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic applies. The vaccine racket is just more of the same, with its perverse incentives and other structural features. The brainwashing begins early and often, about 70% of those in the vaccine racket are oblivious to the idea that it is a racket, about a quarter feel that something is amiss, only a few percent figure it out, and almost none of those are brave enough to speak out, such as how Suzanne Humphries and Richard Moskowitz have. Ralph McGehee was one of four CIA employees who figured out the CIA’s game in the 20th century and wrote books about it. This a human universal, and as long as we live in a world of scarcity and fear, these nightmares will continue.

Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model will be relevant as long as there is a capitalist media, and as long as capitalism guides Western medicine, atrocities such as vaccination will continue, as everything gets medicalized. There is only one way out that I know of: the end of scarcity. Only one thing can do that: abundant and harmlessly produced and used energy. The arrival of abundance and what I call the Fifth Epoch will collapse all of the rackets.

As I mentioned in the previous post, inoculation and vaccination were lucrative from the beginning. Once Pasteur’s germ theory gave it some kind of theoretical foundation and robber barons joined the fray, then vaccination was off and running. The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline is full of vaccine efforts in the early 20th century. Corporations were constantly inventing new vaccines and governments kept promoting and mandating them in that unholy alliance.

I have written at length about polio. The key fact about it is that the first recorded polio outbreak was in a farming town in Vermont in 1894, in the same year that the town embraced the new miracle pesticide: lead arsenate. That was the cause of the first polio outbreak, but the day’s medical system doggedly hunted for the virus that caused it, armed with the new germ theory. People began suggesting that poisoning by lead arsenate was the cause of the increasing polio cases, but they were shouted down by scientists in the pay of lead arsenate interests, which became a familiar pattern, with corrupt scientists giving leaded gasoline a free pass and turning a deadly industrial waste, fluoride, into compulsory “medicine.” Those kinds of Orwellisms abounded in the 20th century, and are examples of why even the defenders of science call biomedical science its flimsiest and most corrupt branch.

It took 40 years for officialdom to finally begin admitting that it might not be very healthy to put lead arsenate on crops. Just as lead arsenate began to be phased out, a new miracle pesticide rose: DDT. People even sprayed DDT on their cereal. Polio deaths in the USA hit a second peak in 1952 before farmers began phasing it out because insects adapted to it. By the time of the legendary Salk vaccine, polio deaths in the USA had nearly vanished. Not only did vaccines not deserve any credit for defeating polio, tens of millions of people were given a monkey virus that contaminated the Salk vaccine, and there were incidents of defective vaccines that gave tens of thousands of children polio, which paralyzed and killed children. By the 1970s, according to the CDC, nearly all polio cases in the USA were caused by the vaccine.

One of the bizarre contrasts of the vaccine craze in the 20th century is that the killer diseases stopped killing people long before there were medical interventions for them. The death rate for measles in England declined by more than 99% before the measles vaccine was introduced in the 1960s, and the same went for pertussis. There never was a widespread scarlet fever vaccine. In 1949, the USA’s Congress began moving to abolish the CDC because it was no longer needed. Polio “saved” the CDC, and then the rise of vaccination in the 1960s kept it in the chips. When I was a child in the 1960s, there were no vaccines or other medical interventions for the childhood diseases that we got (I got measles, mumps, and chickenpox), and no children died of infectious disease. It was a non-issue.

While there was a vaccine craze, the Journal of the American Medical Association promoted cigarettes while its editor tried to monopolize novel cancer treatments and then wipe them out when they did not sell out (1, 2). That editor was the dictator of American medicine for a generation, tobacco ads made him rich, and his greatest “achievement” was spearheading the “research” and ad blitz for a cigarette filter made of asbestos. I could not make that up if I tried. In those same years, fluoride got a makeover from hazardous industrial waste to compulsory “medicine” that is in my tap water to this day. The scientists who performed the feat of turning an industrial waste into medicine all worked for fluoride polluters, and no conflict was more extreme than Harold Hodge’s, who was an American Mengele. That was our vaunted Western medicine in action, and in ways, it is even worse today.

By the 1970s, vaccine makers were deluged with lawsuits by injured vaccine recipients and they began to get out of the business. Then came the swine flu scare of 1976. Over 40 million people were vaccinated for a disease that killed one person at most, while the vaccine severely injured thousands and killed dozens. The federal government paid out over $100 million to protect vaccine makers from lawsuits.

Just as polio is primarily a chemical-poisoning disease, AIDS almost certainly also is, but viruses became scapegoats for manmade diseases. Anthony Fauci’s rise to fame and fortune began with AIDS. About 300,000 healthy gay men were killed by AZT, for another medical atrocity.

Then, in 1986, at the same time that the Reagan administration was threatening Asian nations if they did not open their markets to American tobacco companies, a law was passed that shielded vaccine makers from liability for vaccine injuries. That was the watershed moment for vaccine makers, as the craze reached new levels that last to this day. Vaccine makers got a deal that the Mafia envied: force people to buy products that harmed them, but the sellers are protected from lawsuits for those harms. The law was passed under the principle that vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe,” but the mantra today about vaccines is that they are “safe and effective.” At the confirmation hearings this week for a new CDC director, virtually all questions were about vaccines, when infectious disease is the least of American health concerns. It is surreal.

That shielding of vaccine makers from liability opened the floodgates to force vaccines into American children, which “coincidentally” was accompanied by skyrocketing allergies, autoimmune disorders, chronic conditions, and neurological afflictions such as autism, which the Pharma-dominated media denies at every turn.