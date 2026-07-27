The video of this post is here.

As Aaron Siri made clear in his Vaccines, Amen, once that law was passed in 1986, to shield vaccine makers from liability for consumers who were injured and killed, it removed all incentive for them to make their vaccines safe. There has arguably never been any credible safety testing for any vaccine, but after 1986, there was not even a pretense of it. For evaluating today’s vaccines, vaccinated and unvaccinated populations are never compared in officialdom. The authors of Turtles All the Way Down did not mince words on that issue: it is to hide vaccine injuries.

The shield law also created a court where injured patients can try to get compensation for their injuries (or their deaths, if surviving family members petition the court). A devastating book was written on how that court has stonewalled nearly all claimants, and it still has paid out billions of dollars in settlements. The book’s author clearly laid out the path to corruption that the court took, as citizens were pitted against their government. The shield law also created a reporting system known as VAERS today, but it only records maybe 1% of vaccine injuries. This is how systems get rigged.

The 1986 law marked the beginning of a rapid increase in vaccines that were invented and added to the “recommended” vaccine schedule for children, which has become mandatory all too often in the USA. For none of those mandated vaccines was there any significant chance of death for those vaccinated children from the diseases that those vaccines theoretically prevented. Again, infectious diseases had ceased killing American children when I was a child.

The USA is far from alone with mandatory vaccinations. The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline continually listed compulsory vaccination in Russia, Japan, and elsewhere. The Nazis had mandatory diphtheria vaccines for Germany and immediately had 150,000 cases of it. The Nazis forced them on occupied France, which then had 47,000 diphtheria cases, while occupied Norway was able to successfully resist mandatory vaccination and only had 50 cases. There are many contrasts like that in the history of forced vaccinations, such as comparing Japan and Australia. Japan, with its mandatory vaccines, had tens of thousands of smallpox deaths. Australia suspended its mandatory vaccine program when two children died, and only had three smallpox cases in the next 15 years.

Even though the vaccine racket tries to cover it up, there have been some comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. RFK, Jr., and Brian Hooker scoured the medical literature for ad hoc comparisons and published a book with their findings. The differences were not minor. Vaccinated populations had multiplies of the rates of allergies, autoimmune, and chronic conditions that the unvaccinated populations had, and even greater by an order of magnitude and more. That mirrors the skyrocketing allergies, autoimmune, and chronic conditions in American children since 1986, when it went from little over 10% to more than half, as it more than quadrupled.

Also, Fauci and friends repeatedly concocted disease scares to create more justification for vaccines. The first was the swine flu fiasco of 1976 (by Fauci’s predecessor), and Fauci rose to fame on the AIDS issue, when he criminally spread the unfounded rumor that AIDS could be spread by casual contact. As Kennedy documented in his book on Fauci, in the early 21st century, every few years was a new disease scare, each one was phony, until Fauci finally hit pay dirt with COVID-19 which he may well have helped create and then covered up. The evidence coming from federal investigations make it clear what a sociopath or psychopath Fauci is.

I always situate my subjects in the wider context, as comprehensivists do, and some context seems appropriate here. I wrote it somewhere recently, but cannot find it at the moment, of a woman who was around scientists and officials involved with nuclear weapons policy. They linguistically downsized their efforts so that they could discuss annihilating the planet in something akin to water-cooler chatter. My first professional mentor saw the same thing, which drove him from the military.

The warfare model of masculine medicine is highly relevant to the vaccination issue, starting with the likely incomplete, at best, germ theory and the resulting warfare on the body. Make no mistake – vaccines are violent interventions – made under the guise that the violators know what they are doing. As I noted in my measles post, once in a great while, even from orthodoxy will come admissions that medical professionals really don’t understand immunity very well, to wit:

“Development of new vaccines has been hampered by an incomplete understanding of protective immunity and of the priming for enhanced disease by the inactivated vaccine.”

Not only do those inflicting the medical violence not know much about what they are doing, they can be startlingly callous toward their patients, with macabre “jokes” and the like. Pierre Kory woke up during the COVID-19 response, and he became appalled by his colleagues who really didn’t care how many patients that they killed with their treatments. How familiar.

When Celia Farber wrote her groundbreaking book on AIDS, which cost her her career to publish, the most harrowing part of her work was finding a mass grave in New York of a thousand orphans who were used in AIDS experiments. Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor and patient advocate, visited that grave and was shocked. She called those experimental subjects “throw-away children.”

In an article by one of my favorite medical bloggers (A Midwestern Doctor – “MWD”), which was about vaccines that were intended to depopulate targeted groups, the good doctor wrote of how Irish children were used by the English as expendable guinea pigs in the development of the DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus) vaccine. Thousands of those experimental subjects (in the 1930s) were buried in mass graves. The Nazis and Japanese simply took it to greater heights, so we hired them. Corporations are functional psychopaths, in which profits are everything, which explains many of the medical racket’s structural features.

One of the best books on the medical racket that I ever read was Robert Mendelsohn’s Confessions of a Medical Heretic, and MWD quoted one of Mendelsohn’s mentees:

“Mendelsohn told me that during his appointment as Medical Director of Project Head Start’s Medical Consultation Service in 1968, he was horrified by the discussions held privately in the White House with his medical colleagues. They were openly discussing how they could control the population of the poor by promoting infant formula vaccinations, sadistic hospital birthing practices, deficient government schools, and neighborhood abortion clinics. This was just too much of an assault on his strong Jewish faith and his Hippocratic oath.”

Those White House discussions would have been right at home in Nazi Germany.

That normalized callousness is a big reason why a vaccine racket exists today.