The video of this post is here.

Last year, I made a post on measles, in response to media hysteria over measles outbreaks. It was largely a summary of a chapter in Dissolving Illusions, and that chapter is quite a read, as well as a discussion in response to a smear. Measles had long since stopped being a deadly disease before vaccines were made for it.

The vaccine racketeers really count on the public’s being idiots and having everything inconvenient disappear down the Memory Hole. I had measles when I was about six, chickenpox around seven, and mumps when I was eight. There were no vaccines for them, nobody died from them, and there is plenty of evidence that those mild childhood diseases trained my immune system for a lifetime of good health, which I have enjoyed. In my adult life, I have rarely been a medical patient, and usually for injuries.

In his Vaccines, Amen, Aaron Siri referred to studies that show that people who get measles are markedly healthier than those who didn’t. The largest of the studies followed 100,000 Japanese citizens over a 21-year period. For men who had measles and mumps, they had a 17% reduction in strokes, a 20% reduction in cardiovascular disease, 29% fewer heart attacks, and they had half the death rate for cardiovascular disease as those who never had measles and mumps. Before the measles and mumps vaccines were introduced in the USA, there were 400 annual deaths from measles and 40 deaths from mumps. In contrast, nearly one million Americans died of heart disease each year back then. Using simple math, if people had been vaccinated for measles then, it could have meant another million deaths per year. So, theoretically save less than 500 lives but kill a million (2,000 times as many killed as saved). That is a very rough calculation, but it gives an idea of the magnitude of the issue.

In my measles post, I showed that there were five measles deaths in 1963 in New England and 50,000 heart disease deaths. So, 10,000 times as many deaths from heart disease, and measles was the big problem? It is doubly ironic that if everybody ate whole food, there would have been almost no heart disease deaths. But the book that provided the guidance was banned in the USA, although its guidance forms the first line of defense for orthodoxy today.

As I have stated, it seems that, at best, vaccination trades a short-term acute reaction for a long-term chronic one. The only credible explanation ever offered for how vaccines work is that they induce an autoimmune reaction, so skyrocketing autoimmune diseases in vaccinated children is no surprise. The “benefit” has to be weighed against the risks, which I have never seen vaccine promoters do, they just make the blanket assertion that vaccines are safe and effective.

In Siri’s book, he presented transcripts of his deposition of Stanley Plotkin, the “godfather of vaccines.” Plotkin made millions off of Big Pharma, specifically selling vaccines that he developed, but the Pharma payola was continual, which Plotkin readily admitted in his deposition. He was far from a disinterested scientist. He was really a Big Pharma salesman. All of the big names in vaccinology are like that. During the deposition, it became clear that Plotkin was oblivious to how safety testing was done. For one infant vaccine, the safety test period was five days. Plotkin was visibly surprised to learn that. A period like that Japanese study – 21 years – is what a credible vaccine safety test would require. That is one of the most consistent critiques made by vaccine critics, and Plotkin seemed completely unaware of the issue. Once it became clear that Plotkin was ignorant and he was asked to support his claims, he lawyered up and tried to quash the subpoena.

Siri reproduced the standard claim for vaccines:

“With the exception of safe water, no other intervention, not even antibiotics, has had such a major effect on mortality reduction and population growth.”

When Siri traced that statement to its source, each of the many times that he had seen it, the trail always led back to Plotkin’s Vaccines, but Plotkin provided zero evidence for his claim. It is a marketing statement, not a scientific one.

When I wrote my original medical racket essay, I used Viera Scheibner’s Vaccination: 100 Years of Orthodox Research shows that Vaccines Represent a Medical Assault on the Immune System. In 1985, Scheibner invented an infant-monitoring device to prevent crib death, which became a big issue after the DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus) vaccine was introduced. Today, it is called Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (“SIDS”). Vaccination was clearly associated with the infant incidents that cause SIDS. When Japan moved its vaccine schedule from the first months of a child’s life to two years, SIDS disappeared.

Today, the vaccine establishment maintains that vaccines have nothing do with SIDS, but they have no credible data to support their claim. A Midwestern Doctor (“MWD”) is one of my favorite medical bloggers and MWD has written a number of articles on the evidence that vaccines cause SIDS (1, 2, 3). MWD listed several cases of identical twins dying of SIDS immediately after being vaccinated. Reports of twins dying immediately after vaccination go back for a century, and that is considered the “gold standard of causation.”

As I write this, an American woman is being prosecuted for murder (1) of her twins right after they were vaccinated. Last year, Pierre Kory wrote about twins who died right after vaccination. Steve Kirsch recently interviewed a former Omaha policewoman who investigated hundreds of SIDS deaths, and she found that half of the deaths happened within 48 hours of vaccination. The data is startling, and it is completely denied by the vaccine racket. About 10,000 American babies are killed each year by vaccines, and it is all being covered up. Since none of the diseases that they are vaccinated for are deadly, how can it be justified, other than it is highly profitable?

Kirsch was recently in a video conference with several MDs, and they all agree that vaccines are the leading cause of SIDS and autism. There is the same evidence, of twins, and even triplets, who all get autism immediately after being vaccinated.

Since Kennedy was named the head of the USA’s health bureaucracy, I have not only read dozens and dozens of articles that attack him, but one of the most common statements that I saw was that the connection between vaccines and autism has been disproven by a mountain of evidence that came from many studies. Of all the Big Lies that I have seen in the media, that is one of the biggest. There has been zero credible investigation to deny that connection. All that has ever been investigated has been one ingredient in one vaccine, and the study was rigged and had the conflicts of interest that permeate Western medicine.

If there is any doubt that Big Pharma runs Wikipedia on medical issues, reading the first sentence of Andrew Wakefield’s Wikipedia bio should remove all reasonable doubt. It makes Wikipedia’s smears of Ed Herman appear tame. Suzanne Humphries discussed Wakefield’s outrageous treatment and the autism issue and vaccines. MWD wrote about it. Autism has skyrocketed along with all of those other conditions that plague children today, which began their meteoric rise “coincidentally” after they began to be pincushioned by vaccines.

In my previous post, I mentioned the callousness of Western medicine, and injuring and killing infants in the name of Pharma profits is up there on the callousness scale. As the authors of Turtles All the Way Down stated, it is life and death issue for both the public and the vaccine racket. Who will win?