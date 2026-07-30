The video of this post is here.

When Celia Farber wrote her groundbreaking book on AIDS, which ended her career, she had the hardest time with the mass grave of children in New York who were used in medical experiments. Dennis Lee’s wife may have seen part of the pipeline for those experimental subjects, as she told me in 2013 that New Jersey social workers had quotas on how many children were removed from their families, in another example of the many perverse incentives in our systems.

The hardest part for me in reading Farber’s and RFK, Jr.’s books was what Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and friends did to poor nations, especially African nations (1, 2), and Gates did something similar in India. There were “only” 1,000 children or so in that mass grave in New York, while the vaccine and other campaigns in Africa and other poor nations likely killed millions of people.

When Brian O’Leary and I had our epic note-trading session in 2001, I mentioned Peter Duesberg, AIDS, and what was happening in Africa. Brian replied that the African situation was likely an exercise in eugenics. That sounded bizarre to even me, but Brian may well have been right. A Midwestern Doctor wrote on depopulation vaccines, and a Gates vaccine campaign in Africa seems to have been exactly that. Another Gates campaign in Africa increased the death rate of vaccinated girls by 1,000%. Gates’s polio vaccine campaign in India was a catastrophe that paralyzed a half-million children. Kennedy minced no words on Gates’s actions:

“Population control has been the central preoccupation of the Gates Foundation since its inception.”

What is happening in Africa has been called “medical colonialism” and other terms, and the more I looked into it, the more horrifying it was. Africa has suffered under the European lash for centuries, and it continues. Ed Herman wrote on that suffering at great length.

The practice of putting mercury in vaccines is part of the long tradition of metallic medicine in the West, in which the “medicine” is worse than the disease that it treats. Mercury was used in infant-teething powder in my lifetime. After a lot of activism, mercury was finally removed from childhood vaccines in the USA a generation ago, but the remaining inventories of mercury-laden vaccines were simply used on Africans and in other poor nations.

In the eyes of Fauci, Gates, and friends, Africans were expendable experimental subjects, the target of eugenics efforts, and other outrages.

As I noted in a prior post, 10,000 American infants are killed each year by vaccines, but the situation is far worse in poor nations that the vaccine racket inflicts its atrocities on.