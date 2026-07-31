The video of this post is here.

As I wrote to a reader recently, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, even though I had written about vaccines 20 years earlier, the focus of my original medical racket essay was degenerative disease and cancer in particular. I suspected that something was not quite right early on, but it took a few years to appreciate the infectious-disease racket that had been built, and vaccines were a key part of it. There were other aspects of the infectious-disease racket, such as portraying chemical-poisoning diseases as infectious diseases (polio, AIDS). By the 1970s, almost all polio cases in the USA were caused by the vaccine, and 40 years and many billions of dollars later, there is no AIDS vaccine.

The infectious-disease racket arguably began, at least in the modern age, with variolation in the 1700s. One variolation treatment could cost a year’s wages for the working class, so it was reserved for the upper classes. Jenner was the first commercializer of vaccines, and Pasteur was the second major figure. Pasteur was a scoundrel who sought wealth and fame above all else. René Dubos wrote books on Pasteur and his legacy, and it was unintentional on Dubos’s part, but he presented the revenues that big corporations generated from the Pasteurian paradigm. Dubos characterized it as how important Pasteur’s work is, but it is also one of the primary indicators of the racket’s existence. The evidence is clear that infectious disease was not conquered by medical interventions, but by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution.

Polio is primarily caused by pesticide poisoning, but the polio vaccine rescued the CDC from irrelevance and abolishment. Then vaccines began to flood into use in the 1960s, but lawsuits from vaccine injuries soured Big Pharma on vaccines until the swine flu fiasco in 1976, as more than 40 million Americans got vaccinated for no good reason at all and the White House indemnified the vaccine makers. A decade later, Big Pharma got Congress to pass a law that shielded vaccine makers from lawsuits over injured and killed recipients of vaccines. That opened the floodgates, and children began getting pincushioned by vaccines – none of which prevented death, as infectious disease was no longer a killer of American children. The Mafia never had a sweeter deal than the vaccine makers did: force people to buy your products, but you are shielded from lawsuits from injuries and deaths from those products.

I was somewhat aware of the above in 2020 when the COVID pandemic hit, but I didn’t know that there was a full-fledged infectious-disease racket, of which the vaccine racket is its largest arm. I have written on the COVID-19 pandemic at great length since 2020, so will only hit some highlights related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

I will begin with the origins. Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the lab in Wuhan, China, in defiance of Obama’s pause on such inherently dangerous research. Although Fauci and the media, including Big Tech and scientific and medical journals, denied and covered it up, the leading hypothesis today is a leak from a lab, and the prime suspect is the Wuhan lab. In light of what came after the possible leak, the question has to be asked whether the lab work was intentionally reckless, so as to provide the “opportunity” for Fauci and friends. It was actually a “joke” that Fauci repeated amongst his associates. Fauci and friends may have created the very pandemic that Fauci and Big Pharma profited from. I am not a mind-reader, but I can appreciate many of the more conspiratorial musings about that situation.

Even if Fauci was being intentionally reckless, I see these situations, as always, as 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. Capitalism is an ideology that elevates greed to a virtue. As such, capitalist efforts are always marred by perverse incentives and conflicts of interest. So, a lot what happened is likely attributable to perverse incentives, corruption, and the like, not necessarily an overarching conspiracy. And even if there was an overarching conspiracy, most of the evil was inflicted by just people’s doing their jobs, and few really cared whether their actions harmed and killed people. This is normal in today’s humanity, and when people such as Pierre Kory learn that, it awakens and often radicalizes them. As I write plenty, awakening can happen in any walk of life, but awakening in the rackets or close to them can be very powerful and life-risking (1, 2).

There have been “plandemic” allegations since the beginning, and that Bill Gates led an exercise just before COVID-19 that looked just like what happened can give one pause. He was either lucky, incredibly prescient, or something else was happening. I don’t; know what the answer is, but the last people on Earth who should have dominated the media in the early days of the pandemic were Gates and Fauci, but they were the go-to talking heads on the incipient pandemic. Both had flagrant conflicts of interest and they profited greatly from the pandemic. The largest transfer of wealth in world history was from the American working class to American billionaires, of nearly $4 trillion, during the draconian COVD-19 response.

In retrospect, it was no big surprise that Fauci, Gates, and friends would make sure that no drugs could be repurposed for early treatment of COVID, some of which had great success, because they were not lucrative, as their patents had expired. Wiping out the cheap treatments, to make way for lucrative new patented treatments, is part of the standard medical-racket playbook. The officially (and fraudulently) approved new vaccines and drugs harmed and killed millions of people, but it is all being covered up, as usual, in the standard callousness of the system.

Just yesterday, I talked with my last surviving college roommate, who was crippled by the COVID vaccine, as even admitted by his MD, who admitted to him that he risked his career to tell him that. My roomie said that his life’s greatest regret was allowing himself to be talked into getting the COVID vaccine by his physician pals. I watched my other surviving roommate die of brain cancer, which was likely caused by the COVID vaccine. My other roommate was killed by his cancer treatment in 2007. I hear about COVID vaccine injuries all the time, and I don’t try to collect them or elicit them. The most recent report I got this past spring, of a couple who were COVID-vaccine true believers. They were first in line to get their vaccines and boosters, at least until their latest one, when they both felt like they were going to die the next day. Their faith was shaken.

It turns out that Fauci was injured by the COVID vaccine, but he covered it up, until the recent release of his diaries made it public. Fauci hid his condition so as to not contribute to “vaccine hesitancy.” Fauci is being raked over the coals these days and deservedly so.

The mRNA COVID vaccines are not really vaccines at all in the traditional sense. There are no disease organisms in the mRNA vaccines, as they mimic the surface of the viruses, to supposedly train the immune system on them. In all my years of studying vaccines, the two primary injuries seem to be circulatory or neurological. The spike proteins that the mRNA vaccines produced were carried throughout the body, contrary to the official assurances, and those spike proteins seem to be the primary cause of the injuries and deaths. Scientists had tried for a generation to make safe mRNA vaccines, but they never did. So rushing out the mRNA vaccines was foolhardy at best and genocidal at worst, especially to use on children. The CDC was unable to find one previously healthy American child who died of COVID. Primarily the old and obese died of COVID. My vaxxed and boosted wife gave me COVID twice, when she got back from cruises. Those were the only times that I have been ill in more than a decade, and the flu is the only way that I get sick. A few days of fasting in bed did the trick, as usual.

This could be a very long post or series of them, but I will cut it short. The medical system is broken, and the vaccine racket was visible like never before in recent years. In the end, the COVID-19 pandemic response showed the medical racket in all its glory, for anybody with eyes to see. Millions of people killed and injured by the COVID-19 response, which woke millions of people up. My effort requires the awakened, so that may be a silver lining to the pandemic disaster.