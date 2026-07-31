Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
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I agree with Kevin Flaherty of Cryptogon: Covid was nothing but a scam designed to profit from pre-meditated mass murder. I have grave doubts there ever was a virus or a pandemic; it was nothing but false reporting and media hype. But what do I know? I'm just a failed musician who thinks too much. I wrote about my experiences during the Fraudemic here if I haven't sent you this link before: https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/mending-the-deckchairs-on-the-titanic

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