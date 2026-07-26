The video of this post is here.

As Ed Herman’s biographer, I will always have an obligation to write about American imperial activities, especially with today’s ongoing wars.

George Washington launched the USA’s imperial trajectory by proposing to swindle the Indians out of their land with treaties that his new nation (which Washington called an infant empire) would never honor. It is history’s greatest swindle, as it led to the theft of a continent. That strategy has been swept under the imperial carpet to this day. Over the next century, the USA completed the theft.

More than a century ago, the American people preferred to digest their plunder in peace and they avoided involvement in Europe’s wars. The first World War was the “war to end all wars,” and Woodrow Wilson ran in 1916 on the platform of keeping the USA out of it, but he got the USA into the war after his reelection. Speaking in favor of peace was outlawed in those days. Pacifist Eugene Debs was imprisoned by the new laws, ran for president from prison in 1920 and got nearly one million votes.

In the introduction of William Blum’s monumental Killing Hope, he discussed how the Cold War really began with the Russian Revolution. As World War II began, Franklin Roosevelt initially respected the isolationist position, which avoided all foreign entanglements. But Roosevelt seemed to follow the advice of the McCollum memorandum, to goad the Japanese into attacking the USA, so that the USA could enter the war as the aggrieved party (that was nothing new). Killing Hope chronicled American interventions globally after World War II.

John Kennedy tried to end the Cold War, paid with his life, and all American presidents since JFK have been puppets and knew it. In my adult life, I have watched president after president promise peace while on the campaign trail and then wage war when in office. It seems to be part of the presidential playbook. Even the “human rights” president, Jimmy Carter, presided over the greatest proportional genocide since the Jewish Holocaust.

This post was inspired by Matt Bivens’s post earlier today, which chronicled Trump’s war on Iran. American presidents have been meddling and waging war in the Middle East since the CIA overthrew Iran’s government in 1953, which was its first major “success” of a cheaper form of foreign policy: threatening nations with nuclear attack and overthrowing governments with covert action.

Since 1980, I have lived through several wars in the Middle East that the USA waged, sometimes by proxy, such as when Iraq invaded Iran. After the Cold War ended, the USA then began with outright invasions, such as Iraq in 1991 and the dozen years of genocide before the 2003 invasion, and the overthrow of Libya’s government (as well as Syria’s overthrow). Then it was back to harrying Russia with Ukraine, using Neonazis to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which revived the specter of nuclear war. Palestinians have been subjected to a rolling genocide for more than a century, which escalated in 1948, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza has had decisive American support.

When Trump ran in the 2024 election, he promised to end the war in Ukraine in one day, but Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia, which would not succeed without American help, have escalated. Once again, Russia is warning that it could spiral into nuclear war.

Trump has openly coveted a Nobel Peace Prize and his face on Mount Rushmore, and Bivens laid out a path to those goals. But joining in with Israel’s unprovoked attacks on Iran takes humanity ever closer to the abyss. Trump is only the latest president to promise peace and wage war instead.

I know how to end this nightmare, but I can’t do it alone.