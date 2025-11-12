This is the summary of this video.

This will take several posts, and I will make them video posts, as a kind of oral history. About 15 years ago, I thought about doing this, and advancing technology has finally made it easy to do. My first video covers some of this territory, but these posts will go into depth at times.

In this series of posts, I will discuss my journey through the grim realities of my society, including its endemic violence, and how anybody who tries to make the world a better place, but runs afoul of the various rackets in the process, has hell to pay. I developed an approach that I think can avoid that, and I seek people who can do it with me. For the people that I seek, I think it is important to know, and if they follow my guidance, they should not come anywhere near the situations that I am about to describe. I plan to keep the people I seek safe, as far as their involvement with me goes.

Heterotrophs – organisms that feed off of other organisms – may be as old as life itself. Predatory animals really took off with the Cambrian Explosion, and we have had apex predators ever since. Male chimps kill each other with gusto. Homo erectus became an apex predator, and the world’s easy meat began dying off. Hobbes was right, in that human life was nasty, brutish, and short until industrialization.

I am a beneficiary of history’s greatest crime, which was the invasion and settlement of the Americas by Europeans, which was part of Europe’s conquest of Earth. My ancestors eagerly took advantage of all that “free” land, once the Indians were dispossessed. A current version of that process is what Israel is doing to Palestinians today, especially the genocide in Gaza, which is not far removed from what Hitler did to the Jews.

The USA is an empire that pretends that it is not one. The sitting president is an emperor, and is really a puppet with little real power. It has particularly been that way since John F Kennedy’s murder.

In my family are criminals and murderers. I doubt that my family is very unusual, with some men who rarely worked an honest day in their lives, and there may even be a prostitute or two in their ranks. I don’t have much to do with such relatives. I rescued all of my immediate family, and they all attacked me. This is how it often goes for the family Boy Scouts. I have lived with three different people who took lives, but it didn’t start that way.

I was raised in Baby Boom America, which was the most prosperous era in the human journey, and I am a member of history’s most privileged demographic group, as a white straight male American Boomer professional. My introduction to American violence was when I was five, when I saw my grief-stricken mother watching JFK’s funeral. A few years later, my father was at work in NASA’s Mission Control when three astronauts died in a training exercise. The USA was in the middle of an unprovoked genocide in Vietnam at the time, but I was oblivious to it at age eight. The next year, RFK and MLK were murdered, about the same time that a boy down the street ran his bicycle under a street sweeper and died. My grandfather died around the same time, which was my first close relative who died in my life.

I later learned that that grandfather was in World War I, in the trenches, and nearly died from the influenza pandemic. He also survived a mustard gas attack, and I don’t know what else, but it must have been horrific. He was crippled by the war and walked with a cane when I knew him. My other grandfather was in World War II, and also nearly died. My father was in the Korean War. They all came back from war either physical or emotional wrecks.

I had several uncles, and all but one served in the military. I am the first man in my family, going up my family tree for more than a century, who did not serve in the military, and I nearly did. The biggest employer in Ventura County, where I was raised, was the US Navy, with two naval bases. Other than the year at NASA, my father spent his career there. Being a soldier was just what my family did and I really didn’t question that I would also become one. But my mother had a very good idea what the military would do to me, and she prevailed to my father to talk me out of going to the Air Force Academy. I can only be grateful.

I got my first energy dreams at age 15, when my first professional mentor invented an engine that was considered the world’s best for powering an automobile. A literal rocket scientist became that engine’s greatest champion, but a high-ranking federal official told my mentor that if he thought that his engine would make the internal-combustion engine obsolete, to make his funeral plans. An industrialist stole the engine and drove a prototype in the Rose Parade, and I think that I later heard of that company’s fate.

About the same time that my mentor invented his engine, he invented a bomb that would destroy weaponry but not harm people. The Pentagon quickly suppressed it. Many years later my mentor told me that working for the military was a soul-deadening experience. He discussed how he would be in meetings, and amid all the euphemisms and technical talk, the subject was killing the most people in the most effective way possible. He realized that he would lose his soul if he worked there much longer, and he soon quit. In his retirement, he built a vapor-injection carburetor, before he realized that corporate America owned many patents on such carburetors (which never came to market), and he wisely ceased his effort. Billions of people use my mentor’s technology today, but all of his inventions were suppressed, stolen, or both.

As a young adult, I learned that one of my close relatives was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger. He never knew that I knew about his secret life, and I heard about it from his ex-wife. The only reason she found out about it was because an operation went bad and he had to have a bodyguard for a while. Then he brought her in, and years later, she spent an afternoon telling me about his secret life and how he nearly tried to recruit me into the “business.” He worked for Henry Kissinger, when Kissinger had no official role with the American government. Everybody is long dead and gone, but my spook relative has living relatives who may not know about his spook life, and it is not my place to reveal it. So I do not expect to publicly reveal his identity.

His spook activities ruined his life in several ways. For one thing, he had a very checkered career because he was regularly being called upon to play spook, and his extended absences from his day job meant that he often lost his job. His handlers would give him money after he would lose his jobs, so he could eke by. He was deeply in debt when I knew him.

One time he was ordered to kill a member of his team, because the member was a suspected double agent. My relative didn’t relish the job, but orders were orders. About 40 years later, I read that Allen Dulles advocated having double agents killed, and when I read that, it took me back to when I was told about my spook relative. Unless people are psychopaths, they don’t kill people with clear consciences, no matter how justified it may seem. I don’t know how many people my relative killed, but I doubt that that suspected double agent was the only one. My relative drank himself to death, which is common in that profession.

I have friends and family who served in Vietnam, and some were in combat. I have yet to meet a veteran who wanted to talk much about his wartime experiences, especially if he had been in combat.

When I was a child, Los Angeles was a hellish place that I rarely visited. I had an idyllic university experience, and when I graduated from college and moved back to my natal city of Seattle, I lived with my grandparents and began my career in downtown Seattle. It was my first daily exposure to life in the big city. They were homeless people everywhere, and it was somewhat of a shock. It was during the worst recession in 40 years. I was unable to get a career going in Seattle, and moved back to Southern California, defeated. I lived with my mother for six months before I began my career in Los Angeles.

My LA days were shocking. I worked in Skid Row for several months, it was like working in hell, and my drinking problems really began then. Walking past a dead body on the way to lunch epitomized those days. It was the first time that I had seen a dead body. I had a battle with the bottle for 20 years, and if I had not finally conquered drinking in 2000, I might not be here today. After asking a naïve question about how our profession benefited society, I eventually learned that my profession was worthless, and my energy dreams seemed further away than ever. I had rather unwitting brushes with death in the Sierras in those days. In early 1986, when I felt trapped in my career and LA, I made a desperate prayer, for the second and so far last time in my life, and then my big adventures began.