The video of this post is here.

The previous post largely dealt Dennis Lee’s travails with Yull Brown. This post is going to deal with other strange aspects of my brief and final stint with Dennis. I have long written about billionaire “philanthropists,” and my awareness of the issue began with that stint with Dennis. I know that Dennis was wheeling and dealing before I arrived on the scene, and Dennis had me get my passport renewed. I went to Europe in 1974 and had not needed a passport since then, but Dennis wanted me to close a deal in London. Dennis was on parole and couldn’t, so I was his first pick. Well, thank god it never happened, because I might have never come back, and that takes some telling.

I don’t know what the London deal was about, but when I rejoined Dennis, he was involved with a Christian group. Dennis has always loudly proclaimed his Christianity, so getting involved with Christian groups was not surprising, but this one was different. The group was based in Canada, and they alleged that they had a trust with $1 trillion in assets. Yes, trillion with a “t.” I had never heard of anything like it.

The story that I heard from Dennis, and eventually from the trustees, was that they had formed a trust. It had $1 trillion in assets, $980 billion in liabilities, and “only” $20 billion in equity. They also alleged around $20 billion or so in cash, as I recall. But when the Soviet Union was collapsing and starving soldiers were guarding nuclear missiles, that group allegedly gave $1 billion in food and supplies to the Soviet military, to keep it stable. In those days, some nuclear weapons “disappeared,” including suitcase nukes. I read in the early 1990s about a journalist who posed as a buyer for an Arab sheik, got in the room with a nuclear warhead, and the price was $3 million. I have other stories to tell of the Soviet Union’s collapse, which I will do later.

Dennis gave me a tape of a news clip by a Canadian TV station about that group’s $1 billion donation to the Soviet Union, the reporter asked who the heck they were, and the trustee replied with “We are just Christian businessmen.” The further story was that soon after that event, the banking system, in Canada and I believe the USA, simply froze the trust’s cash, claiming that they were moving around so much money that it was breaking the banking system, which would be a blatant lie.

When I came aboard in November 1996, those trustees were broke. A trillion dollars in assets, and they could not touch any of it. One of their assets was a gold mine in the Philippines. It was one of the strangest stories that I ever heard. The trustees said that they wanted to fund Dennis, but they could not touch their money. Dennis gave them $10K one day, to keep them going. At one point, the primary trustee pledged $100 million in trust assets to support Dennis, but it did not seem to really be worth anything.

Part of my first website was about the genocide of the natives of the Western Hemisphere by Europeans, beginning with Christopher Columbus. I am not sure if it had anything to do with what happened next, but we were approached by an organization of American Indian nations from the West Coast only a few weeks after I joined Dennis. They said that through prayer, they decided that Dennis was humanity’s best hope, and they wanted to give Dennis the money that he needed for his efforts. I think that their goal was billions of dollars.

Dennis flew Yull to meet with them. They said that their funding mechanism was a feature of the banking system. Those Indians were able to use their sovereign nation status to trade in bank debentures that paid 40% annual interest, as long as they gave half of the proceeds to worthy causes. I had never heard of anything like it. That group did not ask for any of our money, but promised to pay us.

An alleged Wall Street mogul advised them, and Dennis met him with his entourage in a penthouse suite in Manhattan. The mogul told Dennis that he was the sixth most powerful man in the world.

I had conversations with the Christian trustee and the woman who ran the Indian operation. I asked all of my CFO pals if they had ever heard of such operations, and nobody had. Dennis asked the Christian group and the Indians if they knew of each other, and they did and kind of gave each other the thumbs up. All of it was really strange, Dennis was never an eager recipient, and I left the operation while we were still involved with both groups. I want to briefly recap the series of events that are germane to this narrative:

1. In the furor over my mentor’s engine, which was considered to be the world’s best for powering an automobile, a high-ranking official told my mentor that if he thought that his engine would displace internal combustion engines, to make his funeral plans;

2. Before I ever met Dennis, I heard from my mentor about how Detroit car companies had high-MPG carburetor patents;

3. After having his company wiped out by Washington State’s power structure, Dennis’s company was stolen by Mormon grifters, who stole the company of Dennis’s financier as a way to steal Dennis’s, in June 1986;

4. In the summer of 1986, I heard Bob Van Der Maas talk about a Chevy pickup truck that got 70 miles per gallon while Bob worked for General Motors to steal patents;

5. The $10 million offer to buy us out, soon after I became Dennis’s partner in 1987;

6. Dennis began to get “White Hat” phone calls at the same time;

7. Officials in Massachusetts were preparing to criminally prosecute us, but could not find any laws that we broke, and we left the state before they could strike;

8. In the summer of 1987, I think that I heard of the fate of the company that stole my mentor’s engine – a bigger predator devoured them;

9. In early 1988, we were raided by the Ventura County’s sheriff’s department, and they stole our technical documents in the raid, as an act of espionage;

10. In 1987-1988, before we were wiped out, we heard from a rich entrepreneur who got involved with windmills, until the lives of his family members were threatened, and we were approached by a man involved in a breakthrough platinum mining process, when they were wiped out, and his professor-partner was never seen again;

11. Several months after the raid, Dennis got the “final offer” of $1 billion from the CIA, before they lowered the boom on us (I did not discover that until I read it in Dennis’s book in 1996);

12. After rejecting the CIA’s offer, Dennis was soon was arrested with a $1 million bail, and another Mormon grifter, Ken Hodgell, led the theft of our company, in an “inside-outside job” that was very similar to what happened in Seattle;

13. In early 1989, I learned, from the former policeman whose advice helped lead to my springing Dennis from jail, that John F. Kennedy was killed in a backfired CIA operation, and the man who ran the backfired operation later told the original Watergate attorney that JFK was killed over the ET issue;

14. That policeman also knew that JFK’s relationship with Marilyn Monroe was part of an intelligence-gathering and blackmail scheme against JFK by Jewish mobsters and a future prime minister of Israel; my policeman friend was there when Monroe first met JFK and he was at her home on the day that she died;

15. After taking Dennis’s attorney (who was hired with my money, and he was the USA’s leading Constitutionalist attorney) hostage, Dennis was coerced into pleading guilty to not filing a form; we at least got the satisfaction of having a prosecutorial misconduct hearing;

16. The courts reneged on Dennis’s plea deal, which essentially challenged whether failing to file a form could be a felony, and Dennis was kangarooed into prison;

17. California officials fraudulently altered Dennis’s security file to put him in with murderers in prison, and Dennis barely survived the experience;

18. I heard about Sparky Sweet’s free-energy device soon before I left my home town of Ventura in 1990, and I discovered Sparky’s identity from Brian O’Leary the next year;

19. When I lived in Ohio, a close friend was kidnapped by a dissident faction of the global elite and had free-energy, antigravity, and other technologies demonstrated to him;

20. In June 1996, I heard from Ron Waugh about how the Justice Department mediated a $50 million settlement between an inventor of a high-MPG carburetor and a Detroit car company;

21. In December of 1996, when I worked for Dennis, I got a letter from our phone company, telling us that the Philadelphia office of the USA’s Justice Department subpoenaed our phone records in early 1996 and prevented our phone company from notifying us for six months;

22. In 1996, we were approached by that Christian trust and Indian organization, to ultimately give us billions of dollars;

23. In early 1997, a Department of Energy official admitted to us that nuclear waste management was a racket;

24. In 1998, I heard Tom Bearden say that the going rate for friendly buyout offers of potentially disruptive energy technologies was $10 million, which was what we were offered in 1987;

25. I also heard Bearden talk about how his company was nearly entrapped by a financial scam; Bearden’s company was approached by a man who said that he could get them the money they needed, but it was really part of a sting operation;

26. In 1999, David Rockefeller called Dennis at home about his full-page free-energy ad in USA Today, before the ad ran, Rockefeller told Dennis that he would make various interests unhappy, and Rockefeller tried to talk Dennis out of it; I did not hear of this until my visit in 2013, and because it came up during our high-MPG conversations, I thought it was about that; I was not corrected in my understanding until my 2025 visit;

27. In 2001, Brian O’Leary told me of how military officials approached him at a UFO conference that he hosted in 1992, and he nearly died immediately after rejecting their “offer” to do classified UFO research; those same officials offered Steven Greer access to a $2 billion fund at that same conference and smeared Greer when he refused their offer;

28. In 2003, Ken Hodgell. who stole our Ventura company, was charged in a scam that alleged a $1.6 trillion Mormon trust, which defrauded people of $50 million; Ken spent many years in prison;

29. In 2004, I heard Steven Greer say that the global elite admitted to paying out $100 billion, at an average of $10 million per person (10,000 people), to buy out potentially disruptive technologies;

30. I also either read or heard Greer say in those days that the Mormon Financial Empire was the ringleader of the global elite that suppressed disruptive technologies;

31. Beginning in 2005, I visited Mount Adams several times to watch UFOs fly over, and was never disappointed; my host was involved with an inventor who had a free-energy device similar to Sparky’s; the spooks came running, people died, and my host then ceased his efforts; my host told me many amazing stories over the years;

32. When the global financial scandal hit in 2008, I looked into those bank debentures and discovered that it was the scam of the 1990s, and such scams continue;

33. In Greer’s recent movie, he listed the tactics of organized suppression, and I had lived through most of them.

I generally listed those events in the order that I experienced or heard of them, as I built my mosaic of awareness on these issues. I built it event by event.

When I read that letter from our phone company in December 1996, telling us that the Justice Department had subpoenaed our phone records and gagged them from notifying us, it felt once more like the sharks were circling.

It was not until I heard Tom Bearden talk in 1998 that I realized that we had received the standard friendly buyout offer in 1987, and it was not until I looked into banking debentures in 2008 that I realized that we were targeted by the same kind of operation that nearly nabbed Bearden. I consider it likely that both the Christian and Indian efforts were part of the sting operation, but maybe only the Indian effort was. Not long after I left Dennis’s operation in 1987, it turned out that the mountain of gold that the Christian group allegedly possessed was phony (maybe even fool’s gold).

I had sworn off of all mass-movement efforts after the disaster of the New Energy Movement, and then Dennis arrived at my house in 2006 to invite me to the White House for an eve of the election demonstration of his current technologies, which featured a high-MPG carburetor, which one of Detroit’s car companies was testing. George Bush the Second’s energy advisor was arranging for that demonstration. I instantly rejected Dennis’s invitation, which included my being on the board of his effort. When I read the FTC’s charges against Dennis in 2009 (which falsely portrayed Dennis’s legal history), I thanked my lucky stars that I rejected Dennis’s offer.

I was permanently cured of the businessman’s and mass-movement approaches to free energy, and then Brian asked me to help write a proposal for the Department of Energy!

By 2009, I was so done with such approaches, and turned down Brian’s offer to get involved with fringe scientists around 2010. The businessman’s and mass-movement approaches held no interest for me, and I was well on my way to my current approach. God bless all of the people who tried those failed approaches, even those greedy and delusional inventors, but I don’t see that any of them have a prayer in today’s world, not for helping the biggest event in the human journey come to pass.

My second stint with Dennis made it very clear to me that the usual approaches will not work, and organized suppression was only a facet of it. The global elite raised their game when I was with Dennis in 1996-1997, with those operations that tried to entrap us.

There is a lot more to tell about my second stint with Dennis, which is coming.