The video of this post is here.

This series of spook posts is partly intended to show how I gradually built my views on this subject. Also, there are several facets and interactions. While the Mormon Financial Empire was likely the prime mover behind what happened in Seattle, other dynamics happened. The electric companies did not need to be told what a threat Dennis Lee’s efforts presented: billions of dollars in lost revenue – the kind of “bad load” that Amory Lovins wrote about. Dennis naively believed the full-page ads from the electric companies that called for conservation. He thought that he would get a tickertape parade, but the opposite happened.

Bill Delp, who was a corporate hit man, worked for the Bonneville Power Administration (“BPA”), which was the ringleader of Washington’s electric companies. A man in the BPA’s conservation department admitted that Dennis was all that his department thought about for months. The federal bankruptcy court allowed Bill’s fraudulent lawsuit to strangle Dennis’s company, which was then stolen by Mormon grifters. Killing a woman did not even slow Bill down, and he closely worked with Betsy at the attorney general’s office, who quit when her conscience finally awakened after her nose had been rubbed in her crimes, and Dennis later had an amazing encounter with her. My first big awakening moment with Dennis was when the employees cheered the theft of Dennis’s company.

But those events (and many others that would take too long to recount here) comprised the earliest example of what I came to call the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic, and it was really my first big chapter of learning my journey’s primary lesson. To heap all of the responsibility onto the shoulders of the Mormon Financial Empire is misleading, as nearly everybody helped out, often eagerly. That all happened before we began to pursue free energy, when it began to become surreal.

We heard from the so-called White Hats and Black Hats in Boston, although it was many years before I realized it. But the man that we hired to run the operation when we left for Ventura tried to steal it, which I soon learned was normal.

Soon after we hit Ventura, I witnessed more attempts to steal our company, and I told Dennis how shocking it was to see. He replied that the first 50 times that he saw it, he was shocked, too. Then the rocket took off, when Dennis hit on a national program to sell kits on how to sell, build, and install his heat pump. Money began flooding in and we went from a few volunteers to 40 employees in about two months. Around Christmas of that year (1987), as I helped a half-drunken Dennis leave the office, to drive him home, Dennis said that the “Big Boys’” eyes had to be bugging out, seeing what we had going, and I thought to myself that if they did not stop us soon, they might not be able to. That was grimly prophetic.

I was raised only a few miles from the seat of Ventura County’s government, but I had no idea that it was often considered the most corrupt county in the USA. I was about to learn that the hard way. The sheriff’s department began an “investigation” of us in late 1987 and raided us on January 14, 1988, which began my life’s worst year. Not only was it a death blow aimed at our company, the raid was an espionage exercise. Who did those deputies steal our technical information for? I think that it is highly likely that the stolen documents ended up in the hands of the global elite. Mr. Researcher, whose office was ransacked, was never the same after that. That is an example of where officials worked directly on behalf of the spooks. I doubt that Mr. Deputy knew whom they stole the documents for or why. He was just a hit man, and he chased his big promotion, as did his sidekick. It was his career-making case.

One of the greatest events of those days I did not find out about until I read it in Dennis’s book in 1996: the CIA’s $1 billion offer to fold the operation. I read that around the same time that I heard Ron Waugh tell me his story. That the CIA’s offer was 100 times the initial one fit right in, and $1 billion also fit right in with such offers. The CIA man said that he represented “European interests,” but they were almost certainly members of the global elite. When Dennis turned it down, the CIA man likely then arranged for Dennis’s arrest and subsequent treatment a few weeks later. That was a classic offer that could not be refused.

In Seattle, Bill Delp worked with Betsy on what I have come to call an “inside-outside” job, in which a provocateur works on the inside while corrupt officials, the media, and others attack from the outside, to collapse the target organization. In Ventura, Ken Hodgell and Mr. Deputy orchestrated the inside-outside job. Hodgell was a Mormon, just as those grifters were who stole the Seattle company. I doubt that it was a coincidence. I think that what happened in Ventura was only a more refined version of the playbook that was used on us in Seattle. They just took it to a new level. And the employees piled on, as usual, stealing everything that they could. Like Bill Delp, Ken Hodgell was a contract agent, and contract agents have to fend for themselves between assignments, and Ken spent many years in prison from a Mormon scam that stole tens of millions of dollars, which is why I felt comfortable naming him while he is alive.

In ways, those events were not too educational, other than seeing the depths that people could sink to, and my next big awakening moment was when Stan (Mr. Engineer) told me that he and Mr. Researcher were going to work for Ken. I could not believe it at first. It felt like I was in Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as nearly everybody around me transformed into pod people. A few of us stood up to them, and none more than Wayne (Mr. Professor), who was the hero of the Ventura ordeal. His heroics costed him his life, which was my journey’s greatest sorrow.

The Ventura days, however, were highly educational from all the people that approached us, as we were an alternative mecca before we were wiped out. I previously mentioned the man who called me, who talked to Einstein one day. That was one of the few lighthearted moments, and we heard far more nightmare stories, such as that told by the windmill entrepreneur and the platinum miner. I knew something about the medical racket in those days, and I talked with some elderly gentlemen who were at a conference where Max Gerson was poisoned. I heard similar tales from Wayne’s wife, who was hip to alternative medicine. That was before my days of study began, reading Medical Dark Ages, etc. I heard of free-energy inventors who were murdered, and burning down the house and then bulldozing it also seemed to be part of the playbook.

Also, in those days, I learned that JFK was killed in a backfired CIA operation. When I heard, many years later, that his murder may have been related to the ET issue, it fit right in. That situation is Spook Central. As an aside, that all happened only a few years after Mark Comings’s ordeal in California. At the same time as we were being wiped out in Ventura, Rodney Stich was kangarooed into prison in California by the CIA and friends. Gary Wean published the book of his odyssey the year before. When I state that California is the most corrupt state in the USA, I am not making it up.

Many of those threats, murders, and other assaults were spook-related. Maybe even all of them. I encountered other events in those days, of Arab sheiks and the like, to know what a shark tank those fringe waters could be. When Dennis was eventually kangarooed into prison and almost murdered there, corrupt officials were definitely involved. Like with what happened in Seattle, there was likely orchestration from the global elite, and spooks were likely involved. I can’t connect all of the dots, but those who think that there are no connections are deluded and/or performing their jobs to keep the public’s collective mind managed. Dennis has had the attention of the global elite at least since Seattle, and I have assumed that I have been under surveillance since the 1980s.