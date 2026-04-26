The video of this post is here.

I just concluded my series of posts (1, 2, 3) on my final stint with Dennis Lee in 1996-1997, in which we were targeted by a huge sting operation. I can’t get into all of the spook attention that we got. Maybe one day, I can, and that is just for events that I know about. I will never know about most of the spook activity that targeted us.

My primary message is that energy runs the world, in fact is our world, that technologies to produce abundant and harmless energy are older than I am, and that building elementary versions of those technologies is not really that hard to do, but it is beyond the purview of garage inventors and the like.

That reality will reside beyond the imagination of the vast majority of humanity until they can use such technologies, which is normal. I’ll agree with Steven Greer on how ETs, free energy, antigravity, and other tech are related, and I have called the milieu Spook Central. The experiences of Brian O’Leary, Mark Comings, Adam Trombly, Sparky Sweet, James Gilliland and his pal Max, Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses, and others (such as William Colby’s demise) clearly show that those issues are related, and that leaves aside my friend’s underground technology show. When I told Brian about that show, he was not even surprised, and replied with, “He got a show from the spooks.” The people who put on the show told my friend that what the public calls ET-craft sightings are actually their craft, which generally agrees with Greer’s statements.

Hearing that JFK’s murder was related to the ET issue was no great surprise. I could go on for days with what I have heard in this realm, generally directly from the participants or once removed by my pals.

That really sums up humanity’s central existential issue, I seek people who can help right the ship, I know who I am looking for, and I know what approach will work, if the people can be found for it. Yesterday, I was made aware of a summary article on the recent “coincidental” deaths of scientists and others. I never took David Wilcock seriously, and was not too surprised to see in that article that he recently died, apparently from suicide. He seems to have tried to steal Steven Greer’s work (which I heard from the inside), but that Greer even associated with Wilcock was another mark against Greer’s approach (along with his “mini-alien,” etc.), although I agree with much of Greer’s information, because I experienced a lot of it. There could be something to those deaths, but it could also be too much dot-connecting, and I sure won’t count on the official investigation to discover the truth.

I have written about how a leading space debunker attacked Brian’s Martian credentials in his NASA biography, and he did it stupidly. That same debunker has boasted of his CIA and NSA connections to the targets of his debunking efforts, in an effort to intimidate them. Phil Klass also did that.

Greer alleged that Armstrong and Aldrin encountered ETs on the Moon, and I had heard that rumor for many years before I saw Greer write about it. Independently, I knew a person who received the confession of an astronaut at the International Space Station (“ISS”), who was there when an exotic craft parked next to the ISS for two days, blocking their egress from the ISS. Nothing surprises me in that area.

Dennis got a lot of elite attention that was not directly spook related. A member of the Rothschild family quizzed one of Dennis’s associates in an eavesdrop-proof room at the CIA’s headquarters at Langley, and David Rockefeller tried to dissuade Dennis regarding his free-energy efforts. I regard the Rockefellers and Rothschilds as members of the retail elite, who are nowhere near the top of the global power structure.

While the ET/exotic tech issue is Spook Central, I have run into many other spook situations, such as the “suicides” of Danny Casolaro and Paul Wilcher, who muckraked in Washington, D.C., which is a good way to end up dead. That rash of assassinations and attempts, from JFK to Reagan, all had spook connections. John Perkins knew two Latin American heads of state who refused to sell out their nations to the “corporatocracy,” who died in private plane “accidents,” which is a spook specialty. Those are just days at the office for the CIA, and JFK was likely another casualty of the CIA’s reign, as Eisenhower’s warning on the MIC came to pass.

I know of too much spook activity in California (Mark’s ordeal, Brian nearly died there, our being wiped out after Dennis refused the CIA’s $1 billion offer, Rodney Stich’s ordeal), my CIA contract agent relative who worked for Henry Kissinger lived in California, where gangsters run the legal system.

Spooks are part of the global rackets and are a power unto themselves. I’ll soon make a final post that summarizes this issue.