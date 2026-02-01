The video of this post is here.

This post will be on Dennis Lee’s preliminary hearing up to my day of testimony, which was my life’s turning point.

I am not sure when the preliminary hearing began, but it was likely in early November 1988. I testified in late November. I wrote about my college roommate in the previous post but did not discuss him in the video, so I will in this post’s video. His company got stuck with $20,000 in unpaid invoices to our company, and that was just part of the carnage. When an airstrike is called in on companies, like what happened to us, there is a great deal of “collateral damage,” as lives can be wrecked and even shortened, as we will see.

By early November, I had lost most of my naïveté, but my biggest awakening moment was ahead of me. Interestingly, in early November, George Bush the First beat Mike Dukakis for president. I had already heard that Bush was a Rockefeller sycophant. The Bush family had worked for the Rockefellers since the 1800s. About a week after the election, it was announced that the USA had a big problem with the savings and loans (“S&L”) banks. What I had witnessed several years earlier blossomed into a national scandal. What that partner told me in 1984 suddenly became clear. In my years of study in my radicalized state, I studied the S&L scandal.

The S&L industry was doomed by the oil-price shocks of the 1970s, which not only ended the postwar boom, which was humanity’s most prosperous era, but interest rates spiked to over 20%. Because the assets of S&Ls were 6% mortgages on homes, their 3% interest rates paid on savings could not compete against money-market accounts that paid 15%.

Instead of an orderly management or sunsetting of the industry, the Reagan administration deregulated the S&L industry. Instead of $20 billion that could have handled the situation in 1986, the Reagan administration let it blossom into a $150-billion national disaster. What I saw in 1984 became a catastrophe by 1988, and both presidential campaigns were in the S&L Scandal up to their eyeballs. Lloyd Bentsen, Dukakis’s running mate, was deeply involved in the scandal, and so was Bush. Bush’s son became the figurehead for a $1 billion scandal in Colorado. It looked like both camps entered into an agreement to not discuss the burgeoning scandal during the presidential campaign. The corruption and criminality were stunning.

As that scandal played out, I realized how worthless my former auditing profession was. It had a fatal conflict of interest, in that companies hire their own auditors. This is part of the weak regulation that Ed Herman wrote about. That is the ultimate regulatory capture, so that auditors cannot render independent opinions, which became spectacularly evident as the S&L Scandal unfolded. S&Ls cooked their books, and interest-conflicted auditors signed off on phony financial statements. It was universal across the industry. When I began, there were eight of those big firms, and today there are four. That consolidation began with the S&L Scandal.

That I began to understand how worthless my former profession was in that month was more of my otherworldly “friends” at work, I think, but my big revelations had yet to come.

Trials begin with prosecution witnesses and finish with defense witnesses. The preliminary hearing was that way. I earlier wrote about how the sheriff’s department was trying to manufacture witnesses for several months before Dennis’s arrest. They finally rounded up nine “victims” to support their fraud charges. I go into a bit of detail on those victims in my writings, so I will not belabor it, but only one of the nine “victims” acted like one, and he was memorable. I cut him his refund check during the “Cure Tour,” so he had literally nothing to complain about. If anybody was a plant, it was him. While on the witness stand, he made the case that we should have paid him for the time that he spent reading and watching our materials. One of the so-called victims actually stole his information kit from us. One “victim” was confused as to why he was on the witness stand, as he thought that Dennis was a saint and that Mr. Deputy was scum of the Earth. Those were the “victims” that justified a $1 million bail.

There were also expert witnesses. I earlier discussed our stop at Amway’s headquarters on the way to Ventura from Boston. We had them test one of our heat pumps in a rack array, in which the panels were lined up like slices of a loaf of bread. Dennis’s salesman built it, but he did what is called liquid charging the unit, which damaged the compressor. I saw him liquid charge it. So it did not perform very well at the Amway test (COP of three or four, as I recall), and the college professor testified at the preliminary hearing. The prosecution was flying people in from all over the country to testify, with a bottomless well of money. Meanwhile, the defense was broke, particularly after our company got destroyed.

Blake the installer and Brian the engineer from Seattle, who tried to extort money from us the previous year, also testified. Dennis said that Blake particularly enjoyed testifying, sinking in his dagger as deeply as he could. Bob the inventor begged to testify, but he had literally nothing to testify about, and not even the corrupt prosecution wanted him.

As I’ll discuss later, Mr. Deputy and friends threatened and chased off everybody who could testify to the heat pump’s performance. Well, almost everybody. I have discussed the technical aspects of that heat pump at length. Those panels were the magic. They delivered twice the pressure, twice the heat, a hundred-degree hotter gas, and at least twice the efficiency of air-to-air heat pumps (measured in coefficient of performance, AKA COP). Dennis’s heat pump delivered twice the BTUs per horsepower as the refrigeration textbooks said were possible. As he testified, Brian was asked about how many BTUs per horsepower could be delivered, and he parroted his textbooks. Brian’s own test was then admitted into evidence, in which he recorded twice what he had just stated was the limit of possibility. He could not get his textbooks out of his head, even when he saw they were wrong, or, at least, did not account for a system like Dennis’s.

Another expert witness was a professor who had actually never seen Dennis’s system before, but who announced that such high COPs that were claimed were impossible. There was a mountain of scientific data that showed those “impossible” COPs (1, 2, 3), but according to the evidence rules, the person who performed the test would have to testify. That was partly how no evidence of heat pump performance was allowed during the preliminary hearing, other than Brian’s idiotic testimony, which allowed the defense to submit his own test. In order to make the fraud charges stick, the prosecution had to portray Dennis as a con man with no viable technologies. As I will get to later, the deputies repeatedly lied to and intimidated a scientific lab in Arizona, to ensure that their tests would not be entered into evidence. That is how Kangaroo Court worked, as I was about to learn.

Sometime before the preliminary hearing, Mr. Deputy encountered Dennis in jail. He was full of himself that day and asked, with glittery eyes, how Dennis was enjoying life in jail. Dennis replied that Mr. Deputy would answer to God, and Mr. Deputy reported Dennis’s statement as a threat to his life.

As I noted previously, Victor Fischer disappeared after Dennis was arrested, Stan had also disappeared after his fiasco with Ken Hodgell, and Mr. Researcher lived locally but was terrified about testifying, after being threatened by Mr. Deputy. Dennis’s attorney tried to serve Mr. Researcher a subpoena to testify, even camped a subpoena server outside of his home, but Mr. Researcher hid in his home, and at about four AM one morning, he fled his home and went into hiding. His wife called me after that had happened, and she had no idea where he went. He was in hiding for months.

I was the only person in the inner circle of the company left to testify, so I became the star witness, and that comes next. It was the turning point of my life.