The video of this post is here.

In the first week of 1989, I went over to Wayne’s home and asked Dennis Lee’s wife, Alison, what I could do to help. She handed me a book. It was by a former policeman. He was a naval gunner in World War II in the Pacific, became in LAPD cop in 1946, and he bounced back and forth to Ventura County until 1970, when he was railroaded out of his career when he refused to take bribes to frame people. The author was named Gary Wean, and he fought back. His book was the chronicling of his career and subsequent battles with corrupt officials.

Gary named names. Dennis’s first attorney said that it was a “Who’s Who of Ventura County.” Gary named the fathers of boys that I grew up with, and one was a close friend. One of those fathers took bribes that were more than his annual salary. When I read that, it explained why his children were dressed so fashionably, with upscale clothing that I never wore while growing up.

I remember the trauma of reading Gary’s book the first time, and a week or so later I asked Allison for Gary’s phone number. I called Gary’s home and his wife answered. She was initially brusque and chastised me for just calling and asking for Gary. But once she realized who I was, she was very helpful, and Gary went out of his way to meet me that evening at a donut shop across the street from the County Center, which hosted the jail and the courtroom where my life changed.

I was 30 and Gary was 67 – my age today. I asked Gary if there was somewhere in American government, or anywhere, really, that I could approach for help in the evil activities in Ventura County. Gary’s advice was critical to my springing Dennis from jail a couple of months later. Gary said that nobody would help. I was on my own. In retrospect, it saved me a lot of wasted time, when time was of the essence. My next post will be my first video about my relationship with Gary. Gary survived a murder attempt in his battles with the corrupt officials in Ventura County. The officials were gangsters, which I had already learned.

Dennis called me from solitary confinement that month, and he talked about how peaceful it was and how he could get more work done, as ministering to his inmates was time-consuming. I have never met or heard of anybody else like Dennis.

I thought about Gary’s advice for a few weeks. My thinking was that the only way that they could make the fraud charges stick was to completely discredit the technologies, especially Dennis’s heat pump. I thought that if experts could testify to the heat pump and submit scientific data, then Dennis would beat the fraud charges.

I had filed bankruptcy just a month earlier and was paying off that friend that betrayed me, so I could not afford it. I approached Wayne and asked him for a $50,000 loan, for a legal fund for Dennis. I knew that I was signing my life away. A week later, in the middle of February, Wayne and his wife agreed, in a teary meeting at his office. I thought that my act might give Dennis a few percent chance of living to see this side of the bars again, as it all looked so rigged. We agreed to not tell anybody where the money came from, because who knew what those gangsters might do?

Wayne managed the money. The first thing that Wayne did was pay for Dennis to get an attorney again. I seem to recall that he paid him $5,000, but Dennis later said that it was only $500. The attorney was a college professor who had never worked in a courtroom before. But one thing that it allowed was that Dennis could again have private correspondence with the world. A cornerstone of the American legal system is attorney-client privilege, which allowed them to have private communication. Before then, the deputies read all of Dennis’s mail going in or out, listened to all of his phone calls, and the deputy who really ran the jail read all of Dennis’s drafts of his book while bragging that he was a speed reader. Dennis was able to smuggle out some chapters of the book, as Wayne’s home became a halfway house for Dennis’s inmates.

Legal mail, between attorneys and their clients, was handled differently in the jail from normal mail. Also, with an attorney, Alison became the legal runner, so she was able to spend more time with Dennis, other than the half-hour a week of visitor time that Dennis was allotted. Legal mail was supposed to be delivered to the inmate unopened. But the jail opened Dennis’s anyway. Their opening of his legal mail was the subject of one of Dennis’s more than 160 motions. The judge reprimanded the jail for opening Dennis’s legal mail. After the preliminary hearing, the case moved to Ventura County’s Superior Court, and one judge presided over the case. Before that, about ten judges presided over various aspects of Dennis’s case. Dennis was not going quietly, and he said that they assigned the case to the smartest judge in the county.

There were about 10,000 pages of discovery evidence for the case, and I previously mentioned that thousands of pages were of documents stolen from us. The jail had a rule that inmates were allowed one box to hold their papers in. Dennis needed two boxes to hold the discovery evidence. Of course, the jail tried to deny him two boxes. Dennis won that motion, and after he did, the deputy who ran the jail went to Dennis’s cell and threatened his life.

I spent a couple of weekends in January and February producing the wage and payment statements for all of our employees and contractors. I set up a table in our dining room to do that. I read the LA Times in college, read it in my LA days, and also subscribed to it then. Every Thursday, there was a section devoted Ventura County. It was only in recent years that I learned that publishing that Ventura County section put the Oxnard newspaper out of business, which was where the article came from on my mentor’s engine. In February, the Ventura County section in a Thursday’s LA Times was almost entirely devoted to Dennis. It took me an hour to read it at that table. When I finished, I said to myself, “They can make it up as they go.” In subsequent months, I watched the LA Times incessantly lie about my new employer. The next year, I heard of a new magazine titled Lies of Our Times, which was largely devoted to the lies in the New York Times, and I was so ready for its message.

In March I was busy working at my new job, as a government-media alliance tried to put it out of business. A few months later, the owner decided that he had had enough and sold his lab empire for more than $100 million and retired.

In late March, a new face appeared to help us. Norm had been the president of the factory that Dennis had lined up to make his heat pump in Seattle. Norm arrived when it still looked like Dennis would never live to see this side of the bars again. Winning a motion or two was something, but not much. Norm told me that the Rockefellers’ bank, Chase Manhattan Bank, put them out of business. I believe that it was when Dennis was flying high in Seattle, just before the attacks escalated. I doubt that it was a coincidence, and Dennis then had to build his own factory. Norm sent off to the lab in Arizona that tested his heat pump, in which it got a COP of seven. He wanted a certified test for the court. The response from the lab was startling, but not that surprising. It demonstrated more of the criminality of the sheriff’s deputies. The month after the raid, Mr. Deputy contacted that lab and told them that their test was included in Dennis’s marketing materials. The next day, another deputy wrote to the lab and stated that the test might be completely fabricated. The next month Mr. Sidekick called the lab, to say that the test was not for Dennis’s heat pump. Those were all Big Lies, which terrified the lab. None of that was in the discovery evidence, as the deputies not only hid their crimes but buried the evidence.

Not dissuaded by his stint in solitary confinement, Dennis threw an Easter party for his inmates (on March 26 that year), replete with an Easter egg hunt. Try to imagine that.

Around Easter, at one of Dennis’s hearings, the judge expressed his surprise that Dennis had not made a bail appeal. Before the preliminary hearing, Dennis made eight bail appeals. Other than the first one, when the judge lowered it from $1 million to $750,000, the appeals were all summarily rejected, accompanied by openly fraudulent reports from the probation department. This recent article on the corruption in Ventura County’s probation department was no surprise when I read it.

Dennis replied to the judge that he was still in the process of preparing one last bail appeal before trial. The judge then called for his own hearing, regarding Dennis’s “possibly excessive bail.” It was the first daylight that Dennis had seen since he was arrested, and he took advantage of it. Mr. Deputy and friends had threatened many people. He told one salesman that he could get 60 years in prison for working for our company. You can see that affidavit as Exhibit 3M in Dennis’s The Alternative, and that book is stuffed full of documentation.

When I saw Dennis in September, he told me that he and Allison baited Mr. Deputy and friends into their final crime while Dennis was in jail. He and Alison had a conversation on the phone, which the deputies were naturally listening to, and Alison said that the next legal mail would have affidavits from the people that Mr. Deputy had threatened. Dennis and Alison knew that Mr. Deputy could not help himself, and the deputies once again opened Dennis’s legal mail, to get a peek. The judge had already reprimanded them once for that. Dennis had his entire cellblock sign a statement to their witnessing his legal mail’s being delivered opened.

I took the day off from work to be at the bail hearing, to testify to Dennis’s character. I wasn’t needed. The hearing was short, sweet, and hard to believe. It was a packed courtroom.

Mr. Deputy arrived with his own attorney. The judge said that before the hearing commenced, Mr. Deputy’s attorney would like to address the court. The attorney apologized profusely, and said that opening Dennis’s legal mail was a mere clerical error. Mr. Deputy’s attorney promised that it would not happen again. The judge replied that he was sure that it wouldn’t.

The judge then remarked that the so-called victims paid about $20,000 to Dennis’s company. The judge then reduced Dennis’s bail from $750,000 to his own recognizance, with a $20,000 restitution deposit if Dennis was convicted of fraud (he wasn’t). Dennis later told me that the judge did not have a lot of choice, as the criminality of Mr. Deputy and friends was too far over the top, even for that judge.

I did not pay attention to Mr. Deputy, but Wayne did, who said that Mr. Deputy looked like he swallowed his shoe when the judge made his ruling. I never saw Mr. Deputy again. It wasn’t going to be fun for him anymore.

When Dennis got back to his cellblock and told his inmates what had happened, they carried him on their shoulders around the cellblock, to the dismay of the guards. Wayne took $20,000 from my legal fund, paid the restitution deposit, and Dennis walked out of jail on April 1, 1989, April Fool’s Day, as fate would have it. It was the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed. From solitary confinement and an astronomical bail to his release from jail, all in about two months.

When Dennis was in solitary confinement and the night was the darkest, he expected that his God would then come through. We all knew it that it was an act of divine intervention. I knew that the only way that they could kangaroo Dennis into prison and likely have him murdered there, if not beforehand, was to have him hogtied tight in jail and unable to defend himself. Dennis is the most resourceful person that I ever met, and once he was out of jail, I knew that he would be OK. Wayne and I still kept secret who his mysterious benefactor was. For the next year, it was almost fun.

I then set about digging out of my financial abyss. My wife had been attending night school to get her master’s degree in counseling, and she planned to get a doctorate. I had no interest in rebuilding the business and made it clear to Dennis, immediately after his release. The next year, I would leave my home town to put my wife through her doctoral program and I have not been back.