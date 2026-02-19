The video of this post is here.

As I have written, my days of study began when Dennis Lee was still in jail, as I performed the research that I thought was needed to brief any expert witnesses that my legal fund might procure. But those days of study began in earnest when I moved to Ohio in September 1990 and they have yet to end, but as I have made clear, without my days with Dennis, I would likely not have much worth saying. I had to go through an awakening process before my studies would become useful. The people that I seek also had to have some kind of awakening experience. That is a necessary first step.

First thing that I did in Ohio was subscribe to Lies of our Times (LOOT), which I had heard about earlier that year. Ed Herman was LOOT’s editor, and Noam Chomsky contributed a column each month. I had first heard of Noam the previous year. I subscribed to LOOT until it went out of business in 1994, but my first issue’s first page is the one that I remember best, as it had a short article on how the New York Times “translated” Arab script, to make all Arabs seem like religious fanatics. It wasn’t the first time for the New York Times, which could simply make it up as it went along, as I had already seen the Los Angeles Times do. I read Unreliable Sources before I read Manufacturing Consent, but I began buying Noam’s books, and later, Ed’s.

Around the same time, I subscribed to Covert Action Information Bulletin. It dealt with the CIA and friends. At that time, I had yet to learn of the CIA’s $1 billion offer to Dennis. I knew about my relative who was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger, Gary Wean’s reporting on the CIA’s role in the JFK assassination, and some other spook stuff, but studying the CIA and spooks was new to me. I also subscribed to the Christic Institute’s Journal of Emergence during that autumn of 1990. I also ordered a book from Covert Action, which was the memoir of a CIA case officer named Ralph McGehee, titled Deadly Deceits. By that time, my reading style was reading many things at once, with a constant pile of books and magazines next to my bed. When the pile would get unwieldy, I would put everything away and start over.

One of my lifetime’s biggest “Aha!” experiences was reading Ralph’s book. After a moving introduction, the next several chapters were rather dry reading on his early career in East Asia, such as in Japan, the Philippines, and China, and stints back at the CIA’s headquarters near Washington, D.C. I put the book aside and read other material in my pile. But if I start a book I want to finish it, and I thought about that unfinished book on and off over the next month. I finally decided to buckle down and finish it. I had stopped reading it just before Ralph’s stint in Thailand, as he played fervent cold warrior who tried to stop the communists.

Ralph developed a program that exposed and reversed communist infiltration in rural Thailand. It was the highlight of his career and he won an award. However, one of his main findings was that, contrary to the CIA’s public assertions that the communists operated by terrorizing peasants, the communists were beloved by the peasantry, as they helped harvest the crops and they provided other assistance. In that wake of his successful program, Ralph briefed William Colby on his findings. Colby received Ralph’s findings with dismay, Ralph’s program was soon canceled, and he found himself back in Langley, bewildered by what had happened. Ralph had come up with the wrong answer. Communism could not be damned as an evil if the peasantry wanted it.

At that time, Ralph had been a gung-ho cold warrior for 15 years. He was still so dedicated to the cause that he volunteered for Vietnam in 1968, which nobody sane did. Finally, his days in Saigon awakened him to what was really happening. The USA was just another aspiring imperial overlord that slaughtered millions of people. Ralph nearly killed himself when he finally realized what he was involved with. When Ralph left Vietnam in 1970, he was a ruined man. He decided to devote his life to exposing what the CIA really was, he took early retirement during the mayhem of the 1970s, after the Church Committee hearings, he wrote his book and then engaged in an epic two-year legal battle with the CIA to finally publish it in 1983.

Finishing Ralph’s book was one of my most fortunate decisions. Deadly Deceits was one of the most influential works that I ever read. I later became Ralph’s friend, but I’ll save that for a coming post.

The media and spooks were just some of the many subjects that I studied in those days. I had obtained the patents for Mr. Mentor’s and Victor Fischer’s engines in Ventura and studied them. I also began resuming my science studies then. I went to the library at Wright State, where my wife went to school, and began to get books to help my studies. I brought home a couple of books on thermodynamics. One was a standard textbook for scientists and engineers, and the other was thermodynamics for poets. I had not cranked out a calculus derivative since college, and the second page of the textbook for scientists had calculus. I knew that I was in for a steep learning curve if I read that book, and I read the thermodynamics-for-poets book instead. After reading it, I knew the basics of thermodynamics. It also began a trend that lasts to this day. I generally use popularized science in my work, and for the people that I seek, they do not need to know more than that. I sometimes study specialist literature, but I found that popularized science is generally sufficient for me and the people that I seek. People do not need to know calculus to become scientifically literate.

I studied that thermodynamics book while I studied those patents, and I did all of it over about a month. I understood why those were such superior heat engines and I also understood why Dennis had the world’s best heating system. It is not that difficult to understand. I present the gist of thermodynamics in my writings, and that is adequate for the people that I seek.

In those days, I began building my mystical library, and we joined a spiritual community in Dayton, where we lived. I also joined a fringe-science organization named the U.S. Psychotronics Association. I began meeting people in the free-energy field, and that was how I met Brian O’Leary.

I also began exploring alternative medicine more than I already had, which began with reading Christopher Bird’s book on Gaston Naessens, which led to books on Royal Rife, which led to Ralph Hovnanian’s Medical Dark Ages, which was really my big wakeup call on the medical racket, for all that I had already seen.

I studied all of those topics at once, in late 1990 and early 1991, just as the USA began a generation of bloodshed in the Middle East, beginning with Iraq, which led to my first published writings. I did not know it at the time, but I was well on my way to developing a comprehensive perspective.

The story of my career was looking for work in a recession. I got out of school in the worst recession since World War II, and when we moved to Ohio in 1990, it was in the teeth of another recession. I soon got a temporary job, working in the back office of a savings-and-loan bank, and I got to witness some carnage from the scandal that I saw before it became a scandal. That job ended by the summer of 1991, I was then unemployed, we had run through our money, and we were on the brink of desperation when I finally landed a job as the controller for a trucking company.

I was still reeling from the events in Ventura, and my wife began insisting that I get therapy. I did, and it helped. In July 1991, while I was unemployed, I worked at the national conference for the U.S. Psychotronics Association, which was held locally, and that is where I met Brian O’Leary and discovered that Bill Delp had been a member, which explained why he showed up to heckle Dennis in 1989. I’ll deal with Brian more in the future.