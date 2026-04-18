The video of this post is here.

When I had my first energy dreams when I was 15, I imagined that certain interests would not be thrilled by breakthrough energy technology, but I really couldn’t fathom whom it might be.

The day that I met Dennis Lee, and he declared his intention to compete with the electric companies, I did not yet understand what they had done to Dennis’s company, and I would not fully realize it until I read Dennis’s first book, written from his jail cell.

The first time that it began to really hit home with me (other than working for free) was when I gave Dennis a ride home after a couple of months of working for him, and he told me about his employee’s death, which radicalized Dennis on his energy journey. Bill Delp was a corporate hit man. You can read his glowing eulogies. I have murderer relatives, and they also could be charming and affable, which is a trait of psychopaths. Like mobsters, they can take care of their families (when they aren’t killing them). I have read several books by Hitler’s assistants (bodyguard, secretary, chauffeur, etc.) and he was a “good boss” who showed concern for the wellbeing of people who worked for him, as he ordered the deaths of millions. I have long tried to understand such minds, but it is not easy to. They have some rough afterlives. All roads lead home, but the dark path can be dark indeed.

I was so on fire, because of what that voice in my head led me to, and I thought that I was surrounded by people who believed in the cause. I had a lot of naïveté to lose, and it soon began. The first big event in that process was the theft of Dennis’s company, engineered by my boss, in cahoots with Mormon swindlers, who stole the company of Dennis’s financier as a way to steal Dennis’s. But my big moment of awakening was watching the employees cheer the theft, who were the same people who gave Dennis a standing ovation on the day that I met him. It took nearly another 20 years before I heard that the Mormon Financial Empire was the ringleader of the global elite. A Mormon was also the ringleader of the theft of our Ventura company. Was that all a string of coincidences? I doubt it.

Dennis learned that the Mormon Financial Empire was also the biggest investor in Washington State’s electric companies. Dennis was in the lion’s den and didn’t know it. Washington State’s attorney general was a gangster, with underlings such as Betsy and her replacement, when Betsy’s conscience finally got to her after her nose was rubbed in her crimes (her conscience was not too refined). Betsy was the best of the corrupt officials that were sicced on our companies over the years. There is a line of people like that, eager to get their hands soaked in the blood of the innocent to advance their careers. It was even worse in my home town of Ventura (1, 2).

My second big awakening moment in my Seattle days was when I saw several groups fight over the carcass of Dennis’s stolen company. But my learning curve did not really begin to steepen until after I became Dennis’s partner. I began hearing the story of his life, in late evenings at our home in Boston. I was soon attacked by a former girlfriend, who was about my smallest investor, before I gave her double her money back to get rid of her.

I did not know it at the time, but soon after becoming Dennis’s partner, we began hearing from the “White Hat” and “Black Hat” factions of the global elite. The White Hats made encouraging phone calls to Dennis in the night, while the Black Hats soon made us the $10 million friendly buyout offer. I did not know that it was the friendly buyout offer until I heard Tom Bearden talk about them in 1998, and he said that $10 million was the going rate. Several years after that, I heard Steven Greer say that the global elite had paid out $100 billion in such buyouts.

This was all while Dennis got the red-carpet treatment from the most powerful electric executive in New England, while local officials were sharpening their axes.

When I heard Bearden talk, I wanted to discuss some issues with him, but he was not interested. It took another decade before I realized that during my second stint with Dennis, we were targeted by a huge sting operation, but I get ahead of myself. My point here is that it regularly took years afterward, even many years, for those seemingly disparate events to connect and draw the picture for me of what was likely happening.