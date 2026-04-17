The video of this post is here.

Over these video posts, I have been covering organized suppression, spooks (1), and related matters. It took me many years, of having this and that experience, hearing fellow travelers speak and trading notes with them, for me to construct the picture of how I see things in those areas. The comings posts will condense those events and show how they connected in forming my views on these subjects.

My father had to get a top-secret security clearance to work in NASA’s Mission Control Room. Brian O’Leary also had to get one to become an astronaut. The naval bases that my father worked on had security, and I only visited them during the annual air shows, when the Blue Angels flew over and there were naval demonstrations. I didn’t think much of it, as it was just what I was raised around, along with Cold War ideology. I nearly went to the Air Force Academy because of being raised that way. Becoming a soldier was just what my family did. I am the first man, going back more than century up my family tree, who did not become a soldier.

My next brush with that world was when I discovered that a close relative was a contract CIA agent who worked for Henry Kissinger. He was once ordered to kill a member of his team, who was a suspected double agent. He didn’t like doing it, but orders were orders. He later drank himself to death, which is a common spook fate. In recent years, I read that Allen Dulles relished having double agent killed, which took me back many years when I read that. A friend taught Silva Mind Control, and was once approached by a CIA man on the run, as his entire team came to untimely ends in their “retirement.”

I was also introduced to the mobster world when young, when I heard about the days of my stepfather in Las Vegas, when he lived across the street from the mobster who ran Vegas in the Rat Pack days. When I chased Dennis Lee out to Boston and lived with him and his family for year, as I became his partner, I heard many more mobster stories. Dennis survived several Mob hit attempts, and the skills developed in his Special Forces days helped him survive. I worked in Skid Row LA early in my career, quickly became streetwise, and walking past a dead body on the way to lunch one day kind of epitomized my days in Skid Row.

I have written that my first big awakening moment during my ride with Dennis was when his company was stolen and I watched the employees cheer the theft. I did not realize for many years afterward that that event was likely orchestrated by the global elite, and they were likely involved in the organized suppression in Seattle.

So, I had numerous connections to the spook and crime worlds when I became Dennis’s partner, and that comes next. In the accompanying videos, I go into more detail than is in my written posts, so I bring a lot of color to the events that I listed in this post and in coming posts.