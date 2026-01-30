The video of this post is here.

This post will cover the time between Dennis Lee’s arrest and my testimony at the preliminary hearing, which was the turning point of my life. As I mentioned in the previous post, I had to leave Ventura to try to recover. As soon as I got to Seattle I did a backpack with my cousin, where we sneaked into the Pasayten Wilderness from Canada, to cut off trail miles. That kind of trip is likely impossible today, with all of the border vigilance. It was in ways a replay of my 1983 backpack where I first blew out my knee. I could not just sit at a desk for a year and then perform a 40-mile backpack, at least robustly. I hyperextended both knees on that trip, but I took it easy and quickly recovered. After a month of hiking I was feeling pretty good, and between trips I would call my future wife. Dennis’s wife Alison was desperately trying to raise Dennis’s bail, and my wife generously offered to put up her house as bail collateral. She said she missed me and wanted me to come back down to Ventura.

Two years earlier, I had put most of my worldly possessions in my grandmother’s basement in Bellingham before I chased Dennis out to Boston. It was time to retrieve them. Once again, I fitted a U-Haul trailer to my Pinto station wagon and loaded it up. In late July I drove down, pretty much straight through, but I slept in my car near Bakersfield that first day. In the morning, I was driving into Ventura.

As I drove into Ventura, I decided to stop by the office on the way home and proceeded to have one of my lifetime’s greatest awakening moments. That takes a little background to understand.

When that Amway tycoon came by our office in Boston, sniffing for opportunities, a man named Stu (AKA Mr. Stooge) brought him. Stu was about ten years older than me, and was a clean-cut Amway type. When we got going in Ventura, Stu and his wife came to work for us, with another Amway sidekick. They were in Ventura when the raid happened. I had been Dennis’s heir apparent since the Boston days. When Dennis began scrambling, one of his meetings was in Utah, as I recall, and he had Mr. Researcher and I attend it. Dennis had me speak at it, on how to scramble to avoid the death blows by the authorities. When I finished, Stu initiated a standing ovation for me.

The day that I met Dennis, he got a standing ovation. Many of those people who gave him the standing ovation cheered less than three months later when his company was stolen. I had already learned the lessons of standing ovations: they mean nothing. That Stu led that standing ovation became telling. When I began my physical collapse and asked Dennis for the summer off, Stu asked Dennis to be my replacement as Dennis’s heir apparent. Dennis replied that I was a Boy Scout and Stu wasn’t. Dennis said that Stu did not have what it took to take over one day. I did not learn that until I read it one of Dennis’s books, as usual.

When I rolled up to our business with my trailer in tow, our offices seemed deserted, as there were almost no cars in the parking lot. But in front of our buildings stood Stan (AKA Mr. Engineer), Ken Hodgell, and Stu. They all came up to my car, rather enthusiastically, and all shook my hand, although Ken seemed a little sheepish as he did so. I had no idea what was happening, and Stan then said that he and Mr. Researcher were going to go work for Ken and Stu. In a nanosecond, I smelled a rat, but I tried to hide my reaction. At that instant, I knew that Ken and Stu were going to try to steal the company. I had seen that movie too many times already, and so had Stan. I refused to believe that Mr. Researcher was thinking of working for them.

I drove home, unloaded and returned the trailer, and went see Wayne (AKA Mr. Professor) at his home. When I came into his home, Wayne asked me one of the most heartbreaking questions that I ever received. He asked me if I thought the Dennis was a good man. Even though all that I had seen was that greeting with Stan, Stu, and Ken, I knew what was happening and spent the next hour telling Wayne what I thought was happening. I was right about all of it. When I finished, Wayne said that he wanted to hear what I had to say, but that he had already decided to support Dennis.

I then went over to Mr. Researcher’s home, again refusing to believe that he could be naïve enough to sign up with those cutthroats. I knew that Stan was in it for the money, so I was not terribly surprised that Stan would do that. But I could not believe that Mr. Researcher would do that. At his home, I asked if he was really planning to go work for Ken and Stu. When he said yes, I was dismayed, said that they were “slime,” and that he would get very hurt if he worked for them. He scoffed at my warning. He and Stan were like five-year-old boys who jumped into a stranger’s car for the promise of candy. I left his house shocked and fearful for his safety. He was in way over his head.

I then went to see Alison and heard what had happened. Ken was making his play to steal our company. The reason why Ken, Stu, and Stan were in the parking lot of the company is that literally a few minutes before my arrival, Ken walked through our buildings, announcing that he had just come from a meeting with Mr. Deputy, and that anybody who still worked at the company would be considered accomplices to Dennis’s “crimes.” The employees stampeded out of the facilities and they never reopened.

Alison was desperately trying to keep the operation going. She needed to complete some tasks and asked me to babysit her daughters at their home. For a month, Alison had told her daughters that Dennis was on a business trip. When at their home (where I had lived for a few months), the phone rang. They had no answering machine, as they were just beginning to become popular then. I answered the phone. I did not know the caller, but he seemed to know Dennis and Allison well. He asked me what was happening, and I told him that Dennis had been arrested a month earlier. He then said that Ventura County was the most corrupt county in the USA. By that time, I did not doubt it, but I had never heard Ventura County described that way before. In the years since then, I have seen Ventura County repeatedly make the list of most corrupt counties in the USA, and even number one. Again, I was not told that while growing up.

The man said that “hell raisers” like Dennis were the safest in downtown Manhattan or at the White House’s front gates, not in the hinterlands. I had never heard that said before, and Seattle was no hinterland, at least in my mind. Maybe the East Coast saw it that way. But I understood that Ventura was a hinterland. After a few minutes the call ended and Alison’s daughters walked into the room with eyes as big as saucers, saying “Dad is in jail?” I felt about one-inch tall when they said that. I had forgotten that they were in the house and did not know the truth about Dennis’s absence on that call. When Alison returned, I confessed my mistake and she said that it was time to tell them, anyway. Many years later, I asked Dennis’s eldest daughter, who was eight at the time about that call, if she remembered that event, and she didn’t.

Alison then took me over to the office, to show me work that she wanted done in her coming absence, as she and Dennis’s most trustworthy salesman, who was a minister with a degree in physics, were going to fly to Colorado and try to give the company to a billionaire. Alison left for a few minutes in her family van, while I sat in Dennis’s office awaiting her return. I could see the front door of our building through the windows in Dennis’s office. Alison came screeching into the parking lot and ran into the building. She didn’t even bother to take her keys out of the ignition. A car followed her into the parking lot and somebody I had never seen before got out, opened the door to Alison’s van, and stole her keys. He turned out to be a man that they were training to be an installer, and he was owed a week’s wages, of about $500. He ransomed her keys for his wages. That was just the beginning of it.

By that time, we had several Apple Macintosh computers in the office. As I recall, Alison was going to have me do something with the customer list as well as other clerical tasks. I would perform them the next day while she was gone.

The next morning, I went to the office to do those tasks. When I went to where one of the computers had been the previous day, it wasn’t there. I was confused. I began walking through the buildings, and all of our computers were gone. It was bewildering. I couldn’t do the work. When Alison returned, I said that I could not find the computers. Maybe I was losing my mind, but where I thought the computers were, I couldn’t find them. We soon discovered what had happened.

Just as a rocket took off in Ventura, we hired a woman for a clerical role. She seemed nice enough and left us after only a couple of months, to move to Montana, as I recall. She returned a few months later with a new boyfriend in tow. We welcomed her back and even hired her boyfriend. He ran the customer service department.

What I have not discussed yet is that soon after becoming Dennis’s partner, he asked if the company could use my American Express card. For more than a year, company expenses were charged to my card. We paid the bill each month, but by the time that Dennis was arrested, my card was in arrears. Before I left for Seattle, I asked Alison to pay my card off. But she was desperate to keep the doors open and didn’t.

While she did not pay off my credit card, she kept paying the employees their wages. I could see where that was going. When Ken closed the company, those employees were owed one week of wages. Alison asked for the keys to the buildings from that woman’s boyfriend, and he refused to hand them over. That evening, when Alison left for Colorado, he and his girlfriend used their keys to enter our facilities. They stole all of our computers. I suppose that they felt entitled, for the week of wages that they were owed. They also stole far more than that. I remember an electric typewriter that we rented, as well as other office equipment. They stole all of that, too, but their coup de grâce was stealing all of our customer service files, which amounted to thousands of pages, and delivering them to the sheriff’s department. I earlier mentioned not only the criminality and dishonesty of Ventura County’s officials, but their incompetence and even stupidity. The sheriff’s deputies entered the stolen documents into evidence instead of returning them to us. That was one of their innumerable crimes, but they may have been too stupid to realize it, as will be seen later.

That cameraman who got the scoop of his career when he recorded the raid stole several thousand dollars of recording equipment on the way out of town, as what he thought he was owed for his week of wages. When Dennis was arrested, that cameraman literally had nothing to do and Alison asked him to leave the company, which he refused to do. Dennis later told me that to his credit, the cameraman interested CBS News in our case for a brief moment. Maybe he “earned” his theft, but he showed up for many years afterward to attack people who promoted Dennis’s efforts. I ran into his work many years later, which will come later.

Alison asked the machinist to sell the machine-shop equipment. He got $5,000 for it, pocketed it, and skipped town. I am likely missing other instances of theft by people in the operation as the company collapsed. It made what happened in Seattle pale by comparison.

When Dennis’s case went to trial, Alison was able to copy the discovery evidence, which she (Wayne, really) had to pay a lot for, and a substantial portion of the discovery evidence was those stolen customer service files. But those were not the only stolen documents in the discovery evidence. The irony of paying to copy documents stolen from us was rich. One memorandum by Mr. Deputy’s sidekick amazed the attorney that my money later hired. One relatively new employee, who was there when I left, was part of the stampede of employees who got on their knees in front of Mr. Deputy, begging for his mercy. That employee talked to Mr. Deputy’s sidekick on the case. She volunteered that she could steal a list of dealers for each state from Alison’s desk if they wanted her to. Mr. Sidekick told her that he could not order her to steal the customer list, instead of telling her that theft is a crime. The attorney that my money eventually hired got IRS personnel sent to prison for that exact crime. Encouraging people to steal for the prosecution is a crime, a felony, I believe.

While making this series, I saw an article on Ventura County’s corruption, and I was not even looking for it. When the deputies raided us, Mr. Deputy was a sergeant and his sidekick was a lower rank. Within a couple of weeks of Dennis’s arrest, Mr. Deputy was promoted to lieutenant and his sidekick was promoted to sergeant. Mr. Deputy was Ventura’s fair-haired boy, promoted to lieutenant as one of the youngest, if not the youngest, ever for Ventura County. Not only that, he was given an award for performing the most difficult investigation in department history. Not only that, he was promoted to be in charge of the jail so that he could see to the comfort of his career-making catch. Promotions all around, smoking cigars, as Mr. Deputy played King Rat, with a stream of frightened ex-employees begging for his mercy. He threatened anybody who thought of supporting Dennis.

As dismaying as it all was, the most unbelievable part for me was Mr. Researcher’s behavior. I had known him for many years and brought him into the operation. Not only did he scoff at my warnings about Ken and Stu, a day or two after I arrived in Ventura, he was also on his knees in Mr. Deputy’s office, begging for his mercy. He saw what they did to his office. He knew that they were gangsters, and there he was, on his knees. After his visit, he told me to go see Mr. Deputy, beg for his mercy, and distance myself from Dennis as much as possible.

I eventually heard the tape of the interrogation session, before Mr. Deputy began threatening Mr. Researcher. It was shameful and hard to believe. But Mr. Researcher also knew that we had genuinely disruptive technology and might have been able to make free energy. In order for the fraud charges to stick, Dennis had to be portrayed as a con man with no viable technologies. There was a mountain of scientific data around the heat pump. I had no idea how they could make that all vanish, but I had yet to learn how Kangaroo Court works.

The tape that we received only had the first 45 minutes of the interrogation on it. The rest of the tape they somehow “lost.” Mr. Researcher later told me what was on that lost tape. When Mr. Researcher defended Dennis’s technologies, Mr. Deputy then began yelling at him. He threatened Mr. Researcher with prosecution if he tried to defend the technologies. Mr. Researcher was terrified. When the preliminary hearing was held a few months later, Mr. Researcher went into hiding to avoid the subpoena that Dennis’s attorney tried to serve him. That comes later.

On the tape, Mr. Researcher openly scoffed about my “slime” warning about Stu and Ken, kind of laughing at me. For his part, Mr. Deputy remarked that I didn’t even create a set of books, I think as a commentary on my competence. The man who seized all of my records, and refused to give me copies of them, had the gall to say it. That is like the John Milton quote: “they who have put out the people’s eyes, reproach them of their blindness.”

Ken’s operation was in Texas, and Stan drove there to work for Ken and Stu. Stan used his industry connections to make a panel order, which was a $100,000 order, so somebody had a lot of money (I think that Ken raised it from Dennis’s dealers). When Stan built Dennis’s factory in Seattle, the equipment was certified by a competitor of Underwriter Laboratories (UL) named ARL, which I think stood for American Research Laboratories. Stan had a roll of leftover ARL stickers. Stan and Dennis treated them like they were something valuable, kind of like a PR move. They were worthless, as they only related to the facility where the equipment was manufactured, but Ken and Stu did not know it. Stan carried around those stickers like they were the Holy Grail.

When Stan got to Texas, Ken soon used Stu’s relationship with Stan to obtain those ARL stickers. Less than an hour after that, Stan was fired. He somehow drove back to Ellensburg, penniless. When that happened, Mr. Researcher finally got the message. My warnings no longer seem crazy. To his credit, soon before he died in the summer of 1990, Stan told Mr. Researcher that they were a couple of “saps,” who were easily duped by the likes of Ken and Stu.

Stan was far from the only person screwed over by Ken. Everybody who signed up with Ken got screwed over, and I eventually heard the stories from Dennis after he got out of jail. Ken literally stole tens of thousands of dollars from people. As I mentioned, I later learned that Ken likely worked for the global elite as a contract agent, like Bill Delp did.

Dennis lived to try again after Seattle, and we left before the corrupt officials could attack in Boston. Ken’s job seemed to be to ensure that nothing arose from the ashes in Ventura. He screwed over anybody foolish enough to do business with him.

Victor Fischer, to his credit, smelled Ken’s play from a mile off, because he had seen that show before, too. He did not sign up with Ken, stating that Dennis made it all happen. But Victor did not help Dennis, either, as he disappeared after Dennis’s arrest. He could have helped.

But nearly everybody disappeared, got on their knees, offered to help Mr. Deputy and friends, or signed on with Ken. Only a handful of people tried to help after Dennis was arrested, and they all earned heaven points.

Early on, Dennis’s attorney approached Ms. Prosecutor and asked if something could be worked out. She made the memorable reply: “If he pleads guilty to all charges, I’ll ensure that he does not get the death penalty!” That was a level of professionalism that we were dealing with.

While Alison desperately tried to raise bail, Ken lied to and threatened anybody who could have helped. Jerry Hipple, with the nearby ranch and one of Dennis’s heat pumps that he saved $5,000 a year with, was going to put up his $600,000 ranch as bail collateral. Ken then lied to him, telling him that if Dennis was convicted, Jerry would lose his ranch. That was a Big Lie, but it worked. Mr. Deputy and Ken were effective in their inside-outside job. Ken also threatened Wayne, of course. Wayne and I were about the only people in Ventura who were not intimidated, along with that minister salesman.

The bail-bond company was also spooked by the obviously political nature of Dennis’s incarceration. They kept changing the requirements on Alison, and it became obvious that they would never issue a bail bond. Also, Ms. Prosecutor filed a motion to deny Dennis’s release even if bail was posted. She cited the precedent of a drug dealer who sold drugs to make bail. With her circular reasoning, everybody associated with Dennis was a criminal. With that logic, even Bill Gates could not have made bail.

Not only was I stuck with my American Express bill, which eventually totaled $27,000, which was more than I had ever made in a year until that time of my life, but my first college roommate, Robert, got hurt. He was one of my investors and he was a CFO for a Hollywood video tape company. We used Robert’s company to make our tapes. But we were cash and carry with him when I was there. After I stepped down, my replacement asked Robert for a line of credit. If Robert had asked me, I would have warned him against it. We were their second largest customer, so giving us a line of credit was not unusual, but his company got stuck with $20,000 of unpaid invoices. That strained our relationship.

All of that happened in the two weeks when I was there, and I went back to Seattle to hike. Just before I returned at the end of August, I had my lifetime’s most satisfying backpack, alone and fasting in spectacular country. I was way out there, and did not see a soul for days. My future wife came up to visit for a week and we had fun.

I then went home to face the music at the end of August. American Express was calling my home, and I told them that when I began working again, I would work at paying off that $27,000 balance. The callers began threatening me with forcing me into bankruptcy. They actually gave me the idea to file for bankruptcy, so I did in December. It was a very unusual bankruptcy. I had less than $1,000 of debt other than the American Express charges.

I initially tried to find work in Ventura, but at the first employment agency that I walked into worked one of our former employees. I knew that I was sunk then, but I also realized what a hinterland Ventura was. The person who interviewed me was not even familiar with that big accounting firm that I worked for in Los Angeles. I had been in the Big Time, but that interviewer did not even know what the Big Time was. So I resigned myself to contacting Los Angeles recruiters and I worked as a temp in Los Angeles while I sought permanent work.

Soon after the company closed, Wayne took in Alison and her daughters, and they lived with him and his wife for more than a year. Wayne’s adopted daughter also lived there for a time (and she worked at our company).

That autumn of 1988 was basically a wait for Dennis’s trial. I certainly could not afford an attorney, so I created my own bankruptcy petition in my spare time. In the legal system is something called a preliminary hearing, which is like a trial, but it is really about seeing whether the evidence against the defendant warrants a jury trial.

As Alison said, Dennis grows where he is planted, and while in jail, Dennis ministered to his inmates. He was in a cellblock of 35 men or so. Dennis “secretly” gave chocolate bars to new inmates that were heroin addicts, to help them with withdrawals. Dennis weighed nearly 300 pounds when he was arrested. The jail basically starved the inmates. Everybody was always hungry. As I later learned, the corruption in Ventura County pervaded all levels of government, and I am sure that the providers of food to the inmates made a fortune by starving them. Dennis had long done Biblical 40-day fasts. He fasted his first month in jail, and he gave his meals to the biggest, meanest inmates. He won friends fast, and within days Dennis had turned his cellblock from a place of fear into a dormitory atmosphere. But Mr. Deputy ran the jail and did not want Dennis to become too comfortable. After a month, Dennis was suddenly moved to a new cell block where he didn’t know anybody. That was probably illegal, but Mr. Deputy regularly acted with impunity as King Rat of the jail. Dennis started over in domesticating his cell block, and soon tamed it. Dennis’s only phone number for years was Wayne’s home, and for years afterward, Wayne got phone calls from Dennis’s former inmates, who called to thank the man who turned their lives around.

Mr. Deputy and friends tried many tricks when Dennis was in jail to break his spirit for trial, including solitary confinement, which comes later. They tried it on the wrong man. Dennis is by far the greatest human that I ever knew.

So I worked temp jobs in LA while seeking a permanent position. The irony was not lost on me. I had left Southern California twice previously, vowing to never return, and there I was, driving to LA, which I considered hell on Earth, to work, as I prepared my bankruptcy filing. Each night when I drove home, I passed by the County Center and the jail. So every day, I thought about Dennis, sitting in the jail that I drove past.

The preliminary hearing was held in November, 1988, and that month would be the most pivotal of my life, which comes next.