The video of this post is here.

As I noted in my previous post in this series, once Dennis Lee walked out of jail, I knew that he would be OK. One more anecdote regarding his release gives more color on Dennis’s situation. When he returned from that bail hearing that reduced his bail from $750,000 to zero, Dennis announced it to his inmates, who then proceeded to hoist him onto their shoulders and carry him around their cellblock, as the stupefied guards watched. As I noted before, for years, Wayne the professor got phone calls from Dennis’s inmates, calling to thank the man who turned their lives around and to let him know that they were doing OK.

The judge had more some more conditions regarding Dennis’s release. One was that Dennis had to sign in at the jail each day, and another was that he needed the judge’s permission to leave Ventura. I previously discussed the right wingers and Constitutionalists in Dennis’s organizations, and when Dennis was in jail, one attorney was considered the USA’s leading Constitutionalist attorney. Over the years, I have seen him in interviews, and he became a Constitutionalist attorney not because he believed in the cause but because he saw it as an unexploited niche in the legal profession. His specialty became suing governments for violating his clients’ rights, especially for police brutality. The last that I looked a few years ago, he lived in a $5 million mansion, courtesy of those lawsuits. I have called him Mr. Big Time Attorney, but I’ll call him Bill the attorney in these posts.

Bill had just moved to California from Colorado when Dennis got out of jail, and Dennis got permission from the judge to visit Bill in San Diego. Dennis’s case was high profile among Constitutionalists, and Bill knew of Dennis. The year that Dennis was arrested, one of Bill’s cases went to the USA’s Supreme Court. Bill was defending tax protesters against the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”). Bill got IRS personnel convicted of felonies in their pursuit of his clients. I could be wrong, but I believe that those IRS employees went to prison. The crime that I most remember was that they encouraged people to steal documents for them. The sheriff’s deputies on Dennis’s case did the same thing, as even documented in an investigative report. Bill planned to sue the pants off of Ventura County’s officials, and he told Dennis that he would take his case for a nominal amount (Melvin Belli wanted $250,000 up front). Dennis said that he could immediately pay him $10,000, which was all that was left of my legal fund. Bill then came aboard.

Because he had just moved from Colorado, Bill did not have his California license to practice yet. He appeared at Dennis’s hearing as his new attorney. Until then, Bill had almost exclusively worked on federal cases, and he informed the judge that his plate was full, so that he could not represent Dennis for a few months. He also informed the judge that he was still getting his California license, so he could not yet represent Dennis on the case. The judge then tried to dismiss Bill from the case. Bill replied that he was Dennis’s attorney of choice, and that the Constitution guaranteed that Dennis would have the attorney of his choice. That backed the judge down.

But after the hearing was over, Ms. Prosecutor and friends contacted the state bar and stated that Bill was practicing without a license in California. That was a blatant lie, and Bill’s license was held up in California for months because of that. It was the first of Ventura County’s many gutter maneuvers when Bill took over the case. Bill was used to the more gentlemanly atmosphere in the federal courts, and he was initially shocked by the backwoods tactics that Ventura County used. Bill began taking it personally when they held up his license.

Ms. Prosecutor was a rube from the one-building law school in Ventura, and she was totally overmatched by Bill. Dennis said that for the rest of the case, it was really the judge against Bill, and Ms. Prosecutor was just along for the ride, taking orders.

Not long after hiring Bill, Dennis was invited to speak at a new-science conference in Colorado. It was a spinoff organization from one that I joined the next year, and when Dennis arrived to speak, Bill Delp, the hit man from Seattle, showed up. Delp was there to wreck Dennis’s appearance. Delp began heckling Dennis when he spoke, and it became a scene as Delp was escorted from the room. Delp cornered anybody who expressed interest in Dennis and lied to them about Dennis. Delp also sabotaged the sign-up list for Dennis’s talk. When I worked at the national conference of that parent organization two years later, I saw that Bill had also belonged to it. I eventually learned that people like Delp riddle such organizations, as they work on behalf of the global elite, CIA, etc. Delp was likely paid a bonus for his performance, and he completely duped the naïve people at the conference. It was another early indicator for me of how the free-energy field is in a state of arrested development.

I saw Bill the attorney regularly over the next year. When Bill took the case, he spent an evening interviewing me with his paralegal assistant. Wayne and I were about Dennis’s only supporters. During one of Bill’s visits, he told me that people should not go looking for the truth in a courtroom. Bill’s entire strategy with his clients was finding something that could induce a shred of reasonable doubt with the jurors. That shred of doubt was what got his clients acquitted, and Bill always won his cases. The further Bill got into Dennis’s case, the more amazed he was that Ventura County didn’t have a case at all. Bill said that getting Dennis acquitted would be easy and that his real interest was suing Ventura County for its many violations of Dennis’s civil rights.

One day we discussed the theft from Mr. Researcher’s office during the raid and how the deputies said that they searched his office last in the official search. Bill laughed at that and made a comment about how they avoided the scene of the crime to the very end and tried to act innocently. Bill considered it transparently rube-like to do that, which would only fool the gullible.

At one hearing, Bill mentioned the many acts of prosecutorial misconduct that the deputies and others had committed, and the judge seemed surprised. He asked Bill what he was referring to, and Bill ran down a list of crimes. The judge then called for a prosecutorial misconduct hearing. The worm had definitely turned. I don’t know if they ever had a misconduct hearing in Ventura County before then, but it was certainly a rare event.

It turned out that Bill’s case that went to the USA’s Supreme Court was relevant to Dennis’s case. It was the notoriously corrupt William Rehnquist court, which justified international kidnapping (1) by the federal government, called “extraordinary rendition” today. In Bill’s case, the argument was that the prosecutors were convicted of felonies that they committed while prosecuting his client. Bill argued that the case should have been dismissed because of that, as the state’s case was tainted. The Supreme Court’s ruling was that, yes, criminals were doing the prosecuting, but they could just be sent to prison, new prosecutors would take over, and the state’s case was not tainted. Thurgood Marshall made a notable dissent. Bill’s client still had to face the charges, and was acquitted. Bill had won something like 100 cases in a row before he took Dennis’s case.

Immediately after Dennis was released from jail, many people began coming forward who had been intimidated by Mr. Deputy and friends. Mr. Deputy’s career-making case began crumbling. It only accelerated with the misconduct hearing.

The most important testimony was Mr. Researcher’s. He came out of hiding soon before Dennis was released from jail. He testified to watching the deputies ransack his office and photograph the blueprints before the search officially began, and he told of Mr. Deputy’s threats during his interrogation. He had impeccable international credentials, and Dennis said that the judge turned beet red in the face as he watched Mr. Researcher’s testimony. Dennis said that Mr. Researcher’s testimony turned the tide. I followed Mr. Researcher to the witness stand. My testimony was much gentler, largely confined to Mr. Deputy’s lies to me that I could have copies of the documents that they took.

The prosecutorial misconduct hearing was no fun for Ms. Prosecutor. She looked mortified the entire time that I was on the witness stand, and she only asked me one question, which was inconsequential. But there was a humorous event. Wayne the professor’s wife attended my testimony, sitting in the back. That courtroom was nearly empty. Mr. Cub Reporter was nowhere to be seen. Bill subpoenaed Mr. Cub Reporter for his role in smearing Dennis with his articles and his close relationship to Mr. Deputy. Right after he got subpoenaed, Mr. Cub Reporter wrote the only accurate article that I ever saw him write about Dennis’s case. He knew how to write accurate articles, but that was not his job, as he was instead a propagandist for Ventura County’s power structure and unwittingly for global elites.

When Wayne’s wife entered the courtroom and sat down, Ms. Prosecutor stopped the proceedings and nearly shrieked that there was somebody in the courtroom, watching the festivities. She demanded that Wayne’s wife identify herself, in case she was going to be a witness later. The judge dismissed her concern, and he seemed amused by the event. Ms. Prosecutor was being dragged through mud of her own making.

Mr. Deputy was no longer King Rat. He was called to testify, but he hid in his house for months, claiming illness, which Bill the attorney scoffed at in open court. The hearing was held up for months because of Mr. Deputy’s “illness.” Quite a few people whom Mr. Deputy had threatened testified.

When I testified at the misconduct hearing, there was a journalist there from a newspaper in nearby Kern County, where Bakersfield is. I have described Bakersfield before, with my “redneck” relatives there. Kern County seemed as corrupt as Ventura County. That journalist talked about a case that his newspaper was following, in which two policemen we’re high on cocaine, ran a red light at high speed and crashed into a women’s car, which killed both cops, but the woman was being prosecuted as the cocaine use was covered up.

When Dennis’s case was remanded to Superior Court after the Kangaroo Court preliminary hearing, a man I call Mr. Investigator became Ms. Prosecutor’s assistant on the case. His participation became revelatory. After Stan the engineer had his misadventure with Ken Hodgell, he went home to Ellensburg. During the misconduct hearing, the prosecution thought that the best defense was a good offense, and they kept slinging mud at Dennis and tried to dig up more. Mr. Investigator did the legwork. He traveled a thousand miles to visit Stan at his home in Ellensburg. He asked very leading questions, and one was his statement that the hot box that Dennis promoted did not exist. Four years earlier, I stored Bob the inventor’s hot boxes in Stan’s barn. They were still there when Mr. Investigator visited. Stan said that they could walk 50 yards and see those non-existent hot boxes for themselves. Mr. Investigator, who traveled a thousand miles to ask that question, was unwilling to walk 50 yards to see for himself. That event epitomized the prosecution’s fidelity to the truth.

When Dennis served a subpoena to Mr. Researcher (an unfiled one, as it turned out), Mr. Researcher went to the courthouse to see if it was a valid subpoena, Ms. Prosecutor and Mr. Investigator quickly corralled Mr. Researcher and interrogated him. I heard that tape. Mr. Researcher criticized Victor Fisher, and Ms. Prosecutor called him “Fishy Fischer,” like the gossipy former housewife that she was.

During a break in their interrogation, it was just Mr. Researcher and Mr. Investigator in the room. Mr. Researcher asked Mr. Investigator if he thought that maybe Dennis was innocent, and Mr. Investigator made his memorable reply: “I don’t care if he’s innocent. I am paid to get convictions.” Mr. Researcher then observed that the prosecution’s case seemed to be built on lies and half-truths, and Mr. Investigator replied with, “Sure, we lie. Everybody lies. I lie however much is required to secure a conviction.” To his credit, in subsequent years, when Mr. Researcher was called to jury duty, he repeated that conversation to the judge and was immediately dismissed from jury duty. As I wrote last year, I discovered that the same year that Mr. Investigator made those revealing comments, he was the first president of the Southern California Fraud Investigators’ Association. I could not make this up if I tried.

I was still Dennis’s mysterious benefactor, but one day when Dennis needed more money, Wayne revealed that it was me. Dennis wrote in his book how proud and angry he was to learn that.

During a conversation with Mr. Researcher, Mr. Investigator asked where Dennis got his money from. Bill the attorney had to drive four hours from San Diego with his assistant for the hearings, which were delayed several times by Mr. Deputy’s “illness.” Mr. Investigator was rather gleeful that those “delays” obviously ate up Dennis’s legal funds.

In April 1990, about when I got married, I attended one of the hearings in which Ms. Prosecutor made a motion to simply have Dennis rejailed, as he was trying to rebuild the business with Wayne. That rebuilding bankrupted Wayne, as well as the legal fees that he paid Bill, as well as another issue that I will discuss later. The judge almost laughingly dismissed her motion, but Bill the attorney saw red that day.

A day or two later, he called Dennis and said that he had prepared a lawsuit to file in federal court against Ventura County’s officials. He told Dennis that the officials in Ventura County were criminals and that he had a duty to eliminate them from the legal profession. Mr. Deputy, Mr. Sidekick, Ms. Prosecutor, and Mr. Investigator were among those named in the lawsuit.

Bill planned to file the lawsuit and hold a press conference on the front steps of the federal courthouse in Los Angeles. Dennis doubted that the press would attend such a conference, and Bill replied with, “The press always attends my press conferences!” Bill had Dennis contact LA’s media, to get them to attend. Dennis made the calls, and the media agreed to attend. Bill filed his lawsuit the next day, and he and Dennis stood on the courthouse’s front steps, but no media was there. Bill was befuddled. As they sat there, across the street a camera crew was doing a news story on a crack in the foundation of a building. Bill straightened his tie, crossed the street, and engaged the reporter, telling her that a crack in the foundation was not as important as his lawsuit. The reporter made a memorable reply. She saw the invitation on her editor’s desk, asked if she could cover Bill’s press conference, and her editor forbid her to.

Dennis said that the light in Bill’s eyes went out at that moment. Bill was trying to take on something far larger than the IRS, and his enthusiasm for Dennis’s case quickly waned.

Mr. Deputy eventually testified, and Dennis gave him a good grade. All of Mr. Deputy’s threats he characterized as warnings. When he asked the judge to approve his request for a million-dollar bail for Dennis, he promoted his vast experience in investigating fraud. But on the witness stand that day, when questioned by Bill, Mr. Deputy was unable to recite even one of the elements of the crime known as fraud.

Stan the engineer came down from Washington to testify for the prosecution, and Stan hoodwinked them. Sam said that Dennis could not produce free energy, because people would have to pay for the equipment. That happened on the heels of Mr. Researcher’s testimony. Those were two big-time engineers who testified in Dennis’s favor on the technology. The judge called a recess after Stan’s testimony, informed Ms. Prosecutor that her fraud charges would not fly, and they were dropped.

After dropping the fraud charges, the case was based on Dennis’s not filing a form and paying $50. That is what it all came down to. The judge was not a paragon of virtue himself, and I think that he was in on it at some level. It was just that Mr. Deputy, Ms. Prosecutor, and friends went so far over the line that it was difficult to even create even a semblance of legality. Dennis had to be convicted of something, even if the fraud case crumbled. The law that Dennis was prosecuted under was a civil law, but it had criminal penalties if the violations were egregious. There had only been one prosecution in the history of the law in California. Even though a great deal of criminality by the prosecution was exposed in the misconduct hearing, as with the USA’s Supreme Court, the judge was not going to dismiss the case because of it. Mr Professor had already paid Bill $60,000, and it was not going to be easy to keep paying him. Bill tried to get off the case when it became evident that the judge would not dismiss the case.

Dennis told Bill to wait until after the judge ruled on the misconduct to make his motion to get off the case, so that the judge would not see that Bill had already surrendered. But Bill filed his motion to get off the case before the judge ruled on the misconduct. That was foolish and led to the judge’s pouncing on Bill. The judge did not dismiss the case on the misconduct (he sure should have, for the ransacking of Mr. Researcher’s office alone), and then he took Bill hostage. He reminded Bill of his first appearance in the courtroom, when Bill said that he was Dennis’s attorney of choice. The judge said that it didn’t matter if Bill was not paid, that he was going to defend Dennis at trial. Also, the judge already made it clear that Dennis had violated the law by not filing the form, and the judge ruled on matters of law. Dennis was singled out of from about 100,000 other companies that also did not file the form.

Bill was desperate, told Dennis that he would do the appeal work for free, and that it would take several years to go through the appeal process. The judge recommended probation, but Dennis had already seen how corrupt the probation department was, so he took his chances with the appeal process. The appeal’s gist was that not filing a form should not be a crime punishable by prison. The judge played kangaroo court with the plea, however. The criminal penalties of that civil law should have only applied if criminal behavior was proved. It wasn’t, but the judge made not filing a form a felony, and Dennis faced three years in prison for not filing a form. The appeals process was also fraudulent, as all the higher courts said that Dennis pled guilty, case closed. His case was rigged from start to finish. Instead of taking several years, Dennis’s case went all the way to through Supreme Court in record time. Two years after his deal, Dennis was kangarooed into prison, where the officials tried to get him murdered by the inmates, but that story comes later.

In open court, the judge stated that he aspired to serve on a higher court, but a few months after Dennis’s plea bargain, the judge suddenly retired. My guess is that he received some kind of compensation for his performance. The day that Dennis did his plea bargain, the district attorney himself came to the courtroom three times. The clerk in the courtroom had never seen him in a courtroom before, and he appeared three times that day. The clerk asked Dennis, “Who are you?”

Bill’s federal lawsuit was dismissed, and the ruling is informative. Basically, the federal court stated that having criminals as police and prosecutors was a fine thing, as they were all protected by prosecutorial immunity and statutes of limitations. Bill was threatened with disbarment if he refiled the case. Bill was rudely put in his place.

Ms. Prosecutor was promoted to be a judge, and several years later, when Mr. Researcher was once again called for jury duty and was prepared to repeat his conversation with Mr. Investigator, she recognized his name, called a recess, and took him back to her chambers and quizzed him for an hour, in a friendly way, about Dennis. She was named Ventura County’s trial judge of the year in 2017, soon before she retired, and she is on the board of that one-building law school today, as one of its most illustrious graduates. Mr. Deputy retired to a hero’s farewell, and his pension today is more than $300,000 per year.

When I saw Dennis in 2013, I mentioned that event of taking Mr. Researcher back into her chambers, and Dennis’s wife Alison was confused about why she did that. Dennis and I had to explain to her that Dennis’s case made her career, just as it did for Mr. Deputy. We will never know how deeply all of that evil went, but the global elite were definitely involved.