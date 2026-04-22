The video of this post is here.

My work covers a bewildering array of topics, not only because it is comprehensive, but also because my journey was so wild. Dennis Lee’s was far wilder, and in some ways, Brian O’Leary’s was, too. My work just covers a lot of territory, and presenting it all presents challenges in organizing it. This series has been done in chronological order, with side-trips to cover topics that I feel deserve more in-depth treatment. I thought about another medical racket post and another spook post, but decided to cover my second stint with Dennis. That is quite a story, it will take a few posts, and it permanently cured me on thinking that the businessman’s approach to free energy would work, or that inventors were a key. Inventors are a small and unreliable piece of the puzzle, and the businessman’s path for bringing free energy to the world will not work, not in today’s environment.

My second stint with Dennis arguably began when he got out of prison in 1994. I was at my peak satisfaction with my job as a trucking company controller. It was a gritty job, but it was going OK and I was down to probably “only” 50 hours a week in those days. But the parent company initiated a huge system conversion, which wiped me out over the next two years. I had made many system changes, and it took a year to get back most of those modifications after the conversion. I was training my protégé to take over one day. My wife was graduating with her doctorate and working to get her license, and we were not going to live in Ohio forever, no matter how pleasant those years were for me. If Ohio had mountains, I could have stayed, but my wife had other plans.

Dennis visited me in early 1995, as he began to stir things up again, and in early 1996 he began barnstorming the USA, just as Brian O’Leary was beginning his ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy. At Brian’s suggestion, I soon introduced them, as they spoke at the same New Age expo. I believe that it was in February of 1996, just as I was going on Prozac, that Dennis’s show came through Columbus, and my protégé and I attended it. Instead of the 30 people that I expected, there were 300. Soon afterward, Dennis’s wife Alison flew me to New Jersey to help advise her on setting up their accounting system, as they were flying high again.

My health was failing, with another stress breakdown – the fourth of my career – and by June I had stepped down. I worked half-time as my protégé took over. He collapsed in my office two weeks into his tenure, as the job was so stressful, and he left by the end of the year. By the summer of 1996, Dennis was on his second tour, and my wife and I attended his show in Cleveland. Dennis planned his tour finale in Philadelphia, in the stadium where the Philadelphia 76-ers play basketball. By his second tour, he had teamed up with Yull Brown, and he first paid Yull in Krugerrands.

Dennis began, once again, trying to recruit me into his effort. I was in no shape to go back into that hurricane, and I should have declined. The tour-ending show was in late September of 1996. I took off from work (I would have still worked my 20 hours per week), and lost my part-time job over it. A new president came in in early 1996, who not only ran the company into the ground, but he presided over an accounting scandal that took down not only that company, but its parent and sister companies. My idea to take the company paperless was ignored (I was a generation ahead of my time). My idea to give a million truck drivers their lives back also went nowhere – nobody wanted to hear it.

In 1990, I read Christopher Bird’s book on Gaston Naessens and his novel immune system treatment, which had cured cancer and AIDS. That book began my medical racket studies. Bird’s next project was Yull, but he died before he wrote his book. But he wrote several articles, and when I went to New Jersey to help with the Philly show, I read all that I could on Yull.

There is no doubt that Dennis had the world’s best heating system, which has been completely wiped out in North America. Dennis’s program of putting the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free is still the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of. Dennis’s IQ is higher than mine, but Dennis is no scientist. I have written at length on the technical deficiencies of people who worked for Dennis, such as that young engineer who was unable to think past his textbooks, even when he produced data that defied them.

Very few of the technically trained are creatively talented (1% or so), and Dennis never again had somebody like Mr. Mentor in his operation, who could critically examine inventions. Dennis often sprayed money at inventors like a drunken sailor, and they often did not have viable technologies. That was a genuine criticism of Dennis’s efforts. Personally, I wanted to sell the world’s best heating system and fund R&D from the profits. This was an area where Dennis and I differed. Dennis was into selling business opportunities. I really wasn’t, especially to fund R&D. But because Dennis always started from nothing after being wiped out, that was his approach to get going. It was a populist approach, and it attracted the greedy, gangsters, and the like. Much later, I realized that Dennis appealed to the three dominant population-management ideologies in the USA: nationalism, capitalism, and organized religion. That not only attracts people of self-serving motivation (they are in-group ideologies), but those ideologies short-circuit people’s sentience. I eventually realized that a successful effort for bringing free energy to the world has to aim far higher than that. By that time, I was well aware that free-energy and antigravity tech were real.

The first patent on producing what became known as Brown’s Gas was issued to inventor William Rhodes. Brown’s Gas is strange stuff, and its most controversial aspect is its alleged ability to cause low-energy nuclear reactions. Here are some links to it (1, 2, 3). I saw a tape of Yull doing it. Wayne (Mr. Professor) also came for the Philly show. Dennis assigned us to pick Yull up from the airport on his flight from California. We drove to Newark, but Yull was not in the plane. He got paranoid about some fellow passengers (who just looked like teenage-rocker types to me). Wayne and I went the next day, and Yull was also not on the flight. We got back to the compound, to be informed that Yull was on another flight. Wayne then bowed out and I drove back to Newark. I actually caught Yull as he was about to take a cab to a hotel. Three trips to the airport to pick up Yull was a little preview of our problems with Yull.

On the drive from the airport, we discussed Christopher Bird a little (Yull called him a “good man”). In the accompanying video I describe in detail of how Yull smuggled radioactive material on the plane and how he experimented with radioactive material on himself. He was planning to perform the neutralization demonstration at the Philly show. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission initially gave permission, but revoked it just before the show, and we heard that federal marshals would arrest Yull and Dennis if they tried the demonstration. That was going to be the show’s highlight. Yull spent 12 years in Soviet Gulags and Turkish prisons, and Dennis was still on parole at the time. Neither one wanted to get locked up again.

The Philly show had 5,000 people attend, and Yull was its centerpiece. Yull got a standing ovation, and he watched that video of the ovation for the rest of his life. After the show, I had to get back to my job, but the president fired me instead. I was already on my way out, so it was not a big deal, and Dennis kept trying to hire me. I finally said yes, but took October to write my first website.

In my absence, Dennis had a member of his network become Yull’s assistant and bodyguard. They met Al Gore at the White House right after the Philly show. I could have gone. At that meeting, Yull mentioned that Dennis was promoting him, and a White House staffer replied that Yull had better hope that the president did not hear that. Dennis had White House attention from the 1980s to at least Obama and likely afterwards.

I have many story lines from my second stint with Dennis, and I’ll cover them, but this post will focus on Yull. Yull was from Bulgaria, worked for the Nazis in Greece, then lived in Moscow but his wife turned him in to the KGB, and Yull spent six years in Soviet gulags, which he should not have survived. He then tried to escape Bulgaria into Turkey and was apprehended, and spent five years in Turkish prisons (he said that the Turkish prisons were worse than the gulags). When he got out of prison he tried to come to the USA, but he could only get Australia, and that is where he began his research into what became known as Brown’s Gas. He eventually made it to LA, but never got a Green Card. China built Yull a city with 2,000 scientists in it, devoted to Brown’s Gas, but Yull still wanted to live in the USA. I heard plenty of Yull stories during my second stint with Dennis, such as when he was served monkey brain as an honored guest in China. Yull became a Buddhist monk.

Dennis bought a hotel room for Yull at a nearby resort, but Yull never stayed there (but I did), wandering around the USA instead. That comedy at the airport was just a preview of Yull’s paranoia. He had reasons for some of his paranoia, but we were not one of them. Yull didn’t know who his friends were, and his distrust of us helped wreck it with Yull. Dennis paid Yull $250K as his commission for a $1 million shipment of Brown’s gas machines from China.

I saw another parade of inventors come through the organization. I heard from Dennis about Mr. Copycat, who copied Yull’s work. Yull also had supporters in LA who attacked Dennis. It was a real naïve bunch, but I also heard through them that Yull was very hard to work with and never signed anything that could help put together a deal.

Congressman Berkley Bedell was cured of prostate cancer by Naessens’s treatment, and founded a department of alternative medicine at the NIH, but the NIH was too corrupt for it to make much headway. Bedell badgered the Department of Energy (“DOE”) enough to have them attend one of Yull’s transmutation demonstrations in 1992. The sample had its radioactivity reduced by 96%, but the DOE personnel did logical backflips to explain it away and tried to get Yull’s operation shut down. That was not exactly a spirit of scientific inquiry.

In February 1997, Dennis and I spoke at DOE hearings about using Brown’s Gas to solve the nuclear waste problem, and the man who ran the hearings admitted to us that nuclear waste management was a racket.

Not long after that, Dennis picked me up at home and played a tape for me. Dennis recorded all of his phone calls in those days, and he played a call with Yull, which lasted at least a half hour. The Brown’s Gas machines were not quite working as advertised for welding. Dennis asked only a few questions, and he mostly just listened to Yull, who was kind of doing fast talking. Dennis made some comment that Yull had put him in a bind, and Yull yelled, “You made plenty of money off of me!” Yull showed his true colors in that call, and Dennis then pressed Yull to enter into a deal to help Dennis market Yull’s technology. Yull came back in a letter with crazy demands, such as being paid $5 million before their relationship went any further.

That was it for Dennis and Yull. Yull left Dennis high and dry. Yull kept vagabonding across the planet, first to China, and then to Australia, but the container that he tried to get through Australian customs was radioactive, and Yull died a few months later, in 1998.

I had largely had it with inventors during my first stint with Dennis, and Yull was nearly the last straw for me and inventors. But there was more to come.