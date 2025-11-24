This is the summary of this video.

A reader remarked on a prior post regarding the high gross margin on Dennis Lee’s heat pump. The 70% gross margin was partly due to Carter’s tax credit. Remove the tax credit and reduce the sales price by the same amount, and the margin drops to 50% ($6,000 sales price minus $3,000 cost of sales divided by the $6,000 sales price: ($6,000 - $3,000) / $6,000 = 50% - Dennis’s systems with the tax credit were ($10,000 - $3,000) / $10,000 = 70%), which is still twice Carrier’s (or that of any similar industrial company). But that is not quite a valid way to look at it, either. The $10K sales price was determined by Carter’s tax credit (40% up to a $10K sales price).

If the distortions of the tax credit (which was only for homes) were removed, the margin may have settled at around 60%, which is still an unheard of margin for such equipment. Commercial installations had far greater energy demand, and Dennis’s heat pump saved huge amounts of energy and, consequently, money. Commercial installations did not qualify for the tax credit, so Dennis’s financial-engineering play was muted for those, but I saw commercial systems that paid for themselves in two years and less. The only moving part was the compressor, and that was usually the only part that would have needed to be replaced (maybe once or twice) over 30 years or so of operation. The system would pay for itself many times over.

An installation tech once told me that the reason why Dennis’s system produced such high output and COPs was that the compressor’s exhaust was twice the pressure of air-to-airs (which also raised the exhaust temperate from about 100 degrees Fahrenheit to 200), which doubled the BTU output and more than doubled the efficiency (more like tripled). The HVAC textbooks stated that the output of air-to-air heat pumps was 12,000 BTUs per horsepower (AKA “ton”) of compressor. But Dennis’s heat pump got 25,000 BTUs per horsepower, as can be seen with this test. The textbooks did not apply to Dennis’s system. It broke the rules of HVAC systems, because of those huge panel evaporators. That was why refrigeration mechanics had to go to class for a week, to learn some new rules, so that they could successfully install Dennis’s heat pump.

The bottom line was that gas and oil furnaces and air-to-air heat pumps could not compete with Dennis’s heat pump, nor could standard solar systems (or electric resistance, obviously). Dennis’s heat pump blew them all away, at between 15% (replacing electric resistance) and 30% (replacing oil and gas heaters) of their energy costs. In the 40 years since Dennis’s company in Seattle was wiped out, heat-pump technology has improved, but so would have Dennis’s heat pump. Those huge evaporators created a great and permanent advantage over the tube-and-fin arrays of air-to-air heat pumps.

The only company in the world that I know of that makes Dennis’s style of heat pump is in Portugal (it advertises up-to-85% savings, consistent with Dennis’s heat pump). By looking at the panels, it seems to be an inferior version. Dennis’s panels were much more “veiny” and the Portuguese systems seem to hold far less refrigerant than the 60 pounds in Dennis’s system. It would be interesting to see those specs.

I have mentioned this before in my videos, that Betsy hung her entire case on the fact that one man in the state misunderstood one thing that Dennis said. Then she held Dennis’s customers and John Spickard hostage, to coerce Dennis to settle the case. Dennis had his customers vote on it, and Dennis called it the dirtiest deal he ever did. Dennis’s settlement essentially admitted that one person in the state misunderstood one thing that he said. The End. But ever since then I have watched Dennis’s critics and assailants use the settlement in Washington as “proof” of Dennis’s criminality. The Attorney General (Ken Eikenberry, who died in 2023, which I just discovered, so I will now name him) got a huge public black eye from his vendetta against Dennis. He ran for governor several years later (1992) and barely lost, likely because another one of his victims fought back. That man was trying to end homelessness in Seattle. That was his “crime.” He and Dennis gave the Attorney General his two biggest publicity black eyes that he ever got.

When Betsy’s conscience eventually awakened, after her nose was rubbed in her crimes, she quit the Attorney General’s office to teach law school, but was eventually disbarred for looting a client’s bank account. But Betsy was simply replaced by another “consumer protection” attorney, who kept up the attacks on Dennis for many years. She endlessly lied about Dennis, retired to teach law school, and is a noted “philanthropist.” This is typical, as I eventually learned. Jesus’s critiques the hypocritical Pharisees were timeless. Fittingly, she helped Eikenberry run for governor.

During the mayhem in Seattle, Dennis conceived of a way to overcome installation issues, by making the system in a self-contained unit that just had to be unloaded at the customer’s site, which Dennis called the Heat Injector. I have long thought about such a device, and it is intriguing. The bottom line is that if that industry around that heat pump ever developed, there were a number of ways to overcome installation issues while keeping the system performance high. It is largely unexplored territory.

Bill Delp, with his psychopathic talents (which included sleeping with employees to enlist their help), duped several of Dennis’s employees into joining in his fraudulent bankruptcy suit, which the federal courts were in on. When Dennis’s company was stolen, which I will get to, Bill’s job was done and he soon left the state, leaving his dupes to hold the bag. He spent most of the rest of his life in sunny Florida, defrauding his customers when he could, and threatening legal action when his victims complained, to keep them silent.

To return to the beginning of my relationship with Dennis, my first interview on that fateful day in March, 1986, was with the controller, whose name is Clark. Over the next two weeks, they moved their facilities from north of Seattle to the south side of Seattle, so were not able to do interviews, but as soon as they settled in, I interviewed with Dennis and his wife. Dennis later said that I was shaking in the interview. I was brought in to reconstruct their accounting records. Little did I know that I was reconstructing the records of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace. Thus began my life’s happiest year and my lifetime’s greatest hiking year.

Dennis hired me on the spot, to begin the next day. But that evening, he made a speech at the Seattle Center, in front of about 1,000 people and several camera crews. Dennis announced his response to Whoops, which he called Whoopee, in his inimitable style. In that speech, he outlined his plans to produce electricity, to compete with the electric companies. Dennis didn’t know what technology could do it yet. I did not know it that night, but Dennis had a bodyguard, because of the many death threats. Months later, I had a nice conversation with that bodyguard, and one of his friends had a 200-mile-per-gallon carburetor. So, he was hip to what Dennis was living through. In those days, Dennis heard of another man whose innovation threatened electric company profits, and he was dragged into a Seattle alley and beaten nearly to death.

As I sat in the audience for Dennis’s audacious Whoopee speech, I happened to sit behind Bill’s attorney, and he heckled Dennis about the fraudulent bankruptcy suit that he was waging. I imagine that it was the same attorney who gave Betsy documents that Bill stole from Dennis’s company. My grandparents lived close enough that I was able to walk home from Dennis’s speech, and I remember a feeling of amazement of what I had walked into. I was going to be able to pursue my teenage dreams.

I began the next day, and I was one of the only company hires in 1986, as my reconstruction effort would produce financial statements that could help Dennis’s effort, but it only helped Clark, after he helped steal Dennis’s company. There were still several dozen people working there when I began, but I received one paycheck before the company stopped making payroll, and I worked for free for months, as it turned out.

I worked 10-hour days during the week, and hiked on the weekend with my cousin. In May a few noteworthy events happened. One was that Dennis visited Joe Newman’s operation, came back and made a presentation to the office, and it was the first time that I ever heard of free energy. Joe eventually thought that he was the Second Coming of Christ, which is a common affliction with free-energy inventors, as I eventually learned. One evening, as I worked late in the office, Dennis asked for a ride home, and on the way, he told me of how his employee died. That event obviously deeply affected Dennis. Dennis had his 40th birthday that May, I answered the phone while the party went on upstairs, and I talked to a very unhappy John Spickard, who wanted the party to end so that he could talk to Dennis. John was in the midst of having his company stolen, so I came to understand his anger. I saw him the next month, as his stolen company was used to steal Dennis’s, and John had a stricken look, which I would come to know well, and I often wore it myself over the coming years.

In May, I finished my reconstruction effort, and Dennis promised me stock in the company to keep working. But by early June, only a relative few people and I were really working at the office much. One morning, when Dennis was out of town, trying to rescue the company, I saw several people in the office whom I had never seen before, and one came over and introduced himself. I did not know what was happening, and Clark told me to take the rest of the day off. That evening, Dennis called me, and said that Clark had unsuccessfully tried to steal the company. That was a key moment in the losing of my naïveté, but I had many more moments to come. About ten of us met at Dennis’s home the next day (Saturday), and I helped an inventor in Dennis’s stable, Bob Van Der Mass (AKA Mr. Inventor), store his equipment that was at our facility in Stan’s (AKA Mr. Engineer) barn in Ellensburg. Those ten became Dennis’s “loyalists.”

Just like Betsy and Bill did, Clark waited until Dennis was out of town to strike. Clark had the locks changed, to lock Dennis out of his company. Dennis had them changed back. When I performed the reconstruction of the records like an auditor and I got to the equity section of the balance sheet, Clark said that he would take care of that. Did he ever. John Spickard put Dennis in contact with one of John’s employees to buy that shell company, which gave John 10% of Dennis’s company for his $10 million loan commitment. But those same shell holders had stolen John’s company two weeks earlier, and they were coming to steal Dennis’s. Dennis said that John’s shareholders – friends and family that he had given shares to – assisted the thieves. I eventually came to understand how normal that was. The people closest to you often stick their daggers in the deepest, and often those that you went out of your way to help.

The theft of Dennis’s company was simple and criminal. When Dennis did the deal with the shell, he put his private company’s assets into the shell, and the shell gave him 80% of the shell’s publicly traded shares. But now, the shell owners said that that they did not properly ratify the issuance of Dennis’s shares. They declared that he was not entitled to the shares, but that they were entitled to Dennis’s company. Clark was hired specifically to ensure that the shell transaction was properly executed, but Clark used his position to steal the company. That is called fiduciary fraud in the legal profession. It would be like putting your life’s savings into a bank, to be later notified by the bank that the bank officials who accepted your money and opened your account were not properly authorized to accept it, and instead of giving you back your money, the bank kept it. Theft does not get starker than that.

The shell owners were Mormon grifters, led by a man named Dick Southwick. They stole John’s company as a way to steal Dennis’s. Clark had an assistant on the inside named Sam, who was the general counsel. On Monday, I was back at my desk when Clark and Sam barged into the building and tried to get to their offices, to retrieve incriminating documents. Dennis literally threw his body in front of their door, and it looked like it could become violent, but Clark and Sam left.

A couple of days later was the shareholders’ meeting, to determine who owned the company. A representative from the state government was there to witness it. The night before, I slept in the office as a kind of guard dog. I was getting in deep, and I had been there less than three months. I helped perform clerical functions at the shareholders’ meeting the next day. That is when I saw John with his stricken look, and there were maybe 200 people at the meeting, most of whom were employees, the same people who gave Dennis a standing ovation on the day that I met him.

A couple of hours into the meeting the theft was complete, and Southwick took the podium and announced that the company did not need Dennis anymore. Then a cheer went up from the crowd. It was my first big awakening moment with Dennis. The theft of Dennis’s company was evident to a five year old, but the crowd cheered the theft. Clark was the new president. The company was largely dead anyway, although the customers owed millions of dollars over the next several years from energy savings.

I had just worked for free for two months and became a creditor of the stolen company. Dennis left the state in a day or two, figuring that if he stayed and fought, that the police would “find” a barrel of heroin in his closet. Alison and her children were a few days behind Dennis. Dennis and Alison soon ended up in Boston, living with the family of one of Dennis’s salesmen. Dennis later wrote that it was relief to have his company stolen, as his company was dead in Washington.

The loyalists met weekly, waiting for Dennis to make something happen. The head installer went to work for Clark and the Mormon grifters, repairing systems that had been poorly installed to make that tax credit deadline, and one-by-one, the loyalists dropped out (we had not been paid for months by that time), and by the end of July, I was the only one left who still wanted to work with Dennis (Stan did, but he waited at home in Ellensburg for Dennis’s call).

Some other eye-opening events happened that summer. One was that Bob and I spent the evening with another loyalist, and Bob said that he had been involved in inventors’ groups, but they never really worked. Each inventor tried to commandeer the organization into supporting his invention. They all vied to become the alpha inventor. With that kind of dynamic, those inventors’ groups never went anywhere. When I interviewed with Clark, I saw inventors as heroes, and that evening with Bob was my first inkling that maybe they weren’t. Bob had some adventures in unwittingly helping General Motors steal patents.

The thieves had a creditor meeting at the office, and I attended with another loyalist that I became friendly with. Clark tried to hire me at that meeting. I was sold on Dennis and nobody else. But Clark did talk me into signing an affidavit, attesting to the financial statements that I had prepared. Clark showed me a glossy brochure of the heat pump when I signed the affidavit at his attorney’s office. I do not know what they were thinking. Had they become entranced by the technology, as the thieves always did? Clark saw what happened to his company when Dennis ran it, as it was attacked from all sides. With the tax credit expiration, Dennis out of the way, and the electric interests vigilant, if they were sincere, they should have known that they did not have a prayer.

Bill’s oblivious dupes kept waging their bankruptcy lawsuit. I attended one day of the hearings, and it was a farce. The hearings were all about the four remaining creditors’ trying to establish their claims with stories. None of them were bona fide creditors like I was. Looking back, those hearings were surreal, and the judge was obviously in on it, as the lawsuit should have never been accepted. Bankruptcy court was for bona fide creditors with documented claims (such as unpaid invoices). With Dennis out of the picture, the judge finally saw the light. He not only dismissed the case, but recommended to Clark as his fellow thieves that they should countersue the pants off of the bankruptcy petitioners. Clark and his cronies were not the only group fighting over the carcass of Dennis’s company. I saw another man in the courtroom who tried to steal the company who tried to join the huddle at a court recess, to be rudely stared down by Clark and friends. As I took in the scene, of Bill’s dupes, of the judge who was in on it, of Clark and his swindler friends, and that other thief who tried to join in, it was all a melee of avarice and criminality. As I walked from the courtroom, I remarked to my fellow loyalist that it was like watching the sharks versus the piranhas in there, but my friend remarked that there were also barracuda and crocodiles in the room. It was one of the salient moments of my awakening process.

At the end of July, after all of the other loyalists dropped out, I called Dennis. I would not be denied my teenage dream, and I told Dennis that I still wanted to work with him, and asked what to do. Dennis advised me to find a permanent job, and that one day, I might hear from him. So I began looking, met with recruiters, but after two weeks, I could not stand it any longer and called Dennis again, said that I would sleep on a floor to help him rebuild, and I won him over. I then got a temporary job at a medical-insurance company, making a whole $6 per hour. By that time, I had moved back in with my grandparents, as my yuppie war chest was gone, and I worked to save up gas money to drive to Boston.

In August, the thieves’ play had ended. I do not know what all they stripped from the carcass of Dennis’s company. But we were not able to get all of Bob’s equipment out of our facility and into Stan’s barn, and a lot was left in a locked room in the facility. Bob called me to accompany him and the police to access the abandoned facility, to see what was left. The thieves had broken into the room, it was a shambles, and Bob had that stricken look that was becoming familiar.

At Dennis’s company were many Mormons. I did not know what to make of that at the time, other than people got in position to hire their friends and family. Maybe that cheer in the room when Dennis had his company stolen was because fellow Mormons were stealing it. But a Mormon led the theft of our Ventura company a couple of years later, and Dennis discovered that the Mormon Church was the biggest investor in Washington’s electric companies. Was that all more than a series of coincidences? A generation later, I heard Steven Greer say that the Mormon Financial Empire was the ringleader of the global elite that suppresses free-energy and other technologies. It was one of my life’s “Isn’t that interesting?” moments. I will never know how deeply that all went, but nothing would surprise me much. In the mayhem of 1985, a U.S. Senator visited Dennis’s home to warn him about what he was up against, like David Rockefeller did when he called Dennis at home many years later.

By the end of October, the hiking season was over and I had saved enough gas money to chase Dennis to Boston. That was my fourth attempt to live in Seattle, and leaving to chase Dennis was one of the hardest things that I ever did. I left behind a girlfriend who soon ended the relationship, and I drove from Seattle with tears in my eyes.

I visited friends and family in Southern California on the way out there, and arrived in Boston in mid-November. Dennis called me an enigma, but trusted his God to put people in his life who needed to be there. My wild ride was about to begin.