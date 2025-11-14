This is the summary of this video.

When I hit Seattle in March, 1986, after that voice suggested it, I had a yuppie war chest, was living for free with my grandparents, and was ready to take as long as it took to find work in Seattle. I spent a day updating my résumé, then hit the streets of Seattle, handing out my résumé to firms, including an accounting recruiter that I met with late on Thursday afternoon. He said that with my credentials, I would easily find something to my liking in a month, and I was ready to take a year to find work.

The next morning, I was awakened by that same recruiter, who called to ask if I could be ready for an interview that afternoon, for an interview with a “solar company.” It felt like a lightning bolt hit me (which reverberates to this day), and I knew then why that voice told me to move to Seattle. That was ten days after that voice spoke to me. It was Dennis Lee’s company, and the rest is history.

This oral history won’t make a lot of sense unless I sketch Dennis’s journey before I met him, so this post will be about that. I lived with Dennis and his family for about a year, when I became his partner, he saw me as his heir apparent (but nobody else can do what Dennis does). I heard many stories from his life while living with him and afterward, heard some of it from his wife, and Dennis wrote the story of his business adventures in his My Quest, which was written from his jail cell in Ventura. I will draw on all of those sources for these posts, and I have previously summarized it here.

Dennis was born in 1946 in Yakima, Washington, and was raised as a migrant farmworker, when white people still did that in the USA. In one year while young, Dennis attended more than ten schools, to give an idea of how much they moved around. Like his father did, Dennis left home at age 13. That was not unusual in that culture. When I saw Dennis in September, he verified the high IQ that I knew he had: well into the genius range. I was mentored by two world-class geniuses, and I became a student of genius. The geniuses I have known don’t think like the rest of us, and their trait that I most treasure is their ability to look at something without the presumptions that the rest of us have. They approach their subjects like children, with their fresh eyes, and cut to the heart of the matter. That was when their insights could become the keenest.

After Dennis left home, he was homeless. He worked to feed and clothe himself, but he still went to school. He lived in abandoned homes in a very dangerous culture, in which the men who frequented such venues could have easily killed him. Dennis learned how to protect and booby-trap his sleeping places. In his last two years of high school, he secretly slept in the janitor’s closet at the school. Two weeks before graduation, he was caught and expelled in those benighted times.

Then Dennis then did what agrarian youth had long done in the United States, including my father: he joined the military. I believe that it was in 1964, just before Johnson began his invasion of Vietnam. Dennis was a medic, stationed in Germany. He initially did not fit in and was about to be discharged when he turned it around and became soldier of the month on his base, when he got his infirmary to pass its inspection, for its first time ever. He was then inducted into Special Forces. During his marathon of cleaning up his infirmary, he became so exhausted that he had an out-of-body experience, which was a preview of where he was heading. Dennis ended up in Vietnam on a Special Forces mission, just before he was discharged. As he wrote in his The Alternative (largely written in prison), he killed people on that mission. Dennis eventually realized that the USA’s mission in Vietnam was not noble, and he is not proud of his days in Vietnam.

Dennis returned home to Yakima, his first job was loading munitions to Vietnam, and he went to the local community college. He became president of his class and a straight-A student before it was discovered that he never graduated from high school. The school president made an exception for such an outstanding student.

In those days in Yakima, Dennis had his first awakening experience. As a migrant farmworker Baby Boomer, Dennis dreamed of joining the American middle class. His surrogate religion while growing up was American nationalism. Dennis fervently believed in the American Dream. In the Army, he would get in fistfights with soldiers who disparaged the USA.

When he returned home to Yakima, working and going to college, he bought a Mustang convertible and decided to get a $200 loan from the local bank. It was not because he needed the money, but because he was playing the game of reaching middle-class respectability, and the loan was his first planned step building a credit rating. Immediately after the branch manager handed him the loan, as Dennis was about to walk out of the bank, in came a family of starving migrant workers. It had been a difficult harvest season, the mother died, and the widower had several children to care for. They were living in their car, and this man walked into the bank with his skeletal children, seeking the bank’s help.

The man obviously came to the wrong place for help, and the branch manager let him know it in no uncertain terms. The branch manager coldly told the man that there were charities in town, and that was where people like him needed to go for help. Dennis and I never really discussed what led up to that moment. In my experience, and the experience of those like me (those disillusioned idealists), awakening doesn’t happen instantly, but it is more of a process, in which cognitive dissonance slowly increases to culminate in a moment of awakening. Dennis’s moment was in that bank lobby. As the dejected man turned around to leave, with his children in tow, Dennis’s nationalistic religion went up in smoke. He realized that he believed in something that did not exist.

Dennis then did what only people like Dennis do. He called out to the man, and said: “Sir, this is your lucky day. The bank has decided to give you $200.” Dennis then turned around and said to the branch manager: “You will never get that money back, as long as either one of us lives.” Dennis then said to the man, “Furthermore, you get a new car.” Dennis then handed him the keys to his new Mustang. The man’s eyes were bugging out of his head.

Dennis had to take the bus home, as he had just given away his car. He cried all the way home. When he got home, he decided to end his misery the way that a soldier would. He got his shotgun, put the barrel in his mouth, and was about to pull the trigger when a voice suddenly appeared in his head. My voice was just alien thoughts, but some people actually hear a voice. I don’t know what the case was with Dennis, but for the next half hour, Dennis had a dialog with the voice in his head.

The voice asked Dennis what he thought he was doing, and Dennis replied that he was exiting this damned world. The voice seemed to be somewhat Socratic and noted that because Dennis had been led to believe in something that didn’t exist, he was going to kill himself. By the end of the dialog, Dennis reached an agreement with the voice. Instead of killing himself, he would live to try to make that dream a reality. Dennis says that every day since then has been gravy, as he was about to pull the trigger.

Dennis calls that voice in his head God, but in the other instances that I’m aware of, including mine, the voice never identified itself. I suspect that it was our souls that spoke up, but if Dennis wants to call his voice God, that is his right. Maybe he is right.

One summer after school was out, Dennis did what youth in Washington often did in the summers, which was work in Alaska. He worked in the infirmary at a radar base. While a medic, Dennis performed a tracheotomy and made the incision for an appendectomy in his Army days. Dennis’s dream was to become a surgeon. His boss at the infirmary pioneered heart surgeries for children and buried most of his patients. He told Dennis that if Dennis gave up his surgeon dreams, he would pay for the rest of Dennis’s college.

Dennis had a girlfriend, who was about the only woman within 100 miles. After a month, she confessed that she was being used as bait by local mobsters. They wanted to recruit Dennis to dispense their legal drugs from the infirmary. Dennis instead went to the FBI and led them in a sting operation. The sting was successful, but then Dennis survived two Mob hit attempts and had to leave Alaska. His Special Forces background helped him survive the murder attempts. I think that Dennis had many brushes with death by that time in his life. When I saw him in 2013, I asked him how many times he nearly died, and he replied with dozens of times, some of which I will recount in these posts.

That doctor in the Infirmary was from New Jersey and retired there. Dennis took him up on his college-funding offer and attended Fairleigh Dickinson. Dennis studied social psychology and was a Utopian thinker. His senior project was on Utopian societies through history. He was at the top of his class, as usual, and soon before graduation, he was invited to attend a conference that was hosted by B.F. Skinner. Dennis sat near the stage in some kind of honors section. As Dennis watched the conference, he slowly became horrified. The conference was about getting the public to believe whatever elites want him to. It was kind of like Pavlov for humans. In the middle of Skinner’s presentation, Dennis stood up, gave him a Hitler salute, stormed out, and dropped out of school on the brink of graduation.

When Dennis was in New Jersey, he hobnobbed with the Eastern elite, the kind that you see in movies such as Heaven Can Wait. He worked during his last year of college, and he was an aluminum siding salesman for Sears. He made more than his entire department combined, including his supervisor. While the others stood around, Dennis sold. He was at a customer’s home one evening until past midnight while closing the deal, and he arrived at work the next morning five minutes late. He was fired on the spot, and as his boss handed him his final paycheck, he said that Dennis had made many enemies at Sears. Dennis was in the wrong environment for being such a talented salesman (the best that I ever saw), and that was the last time that he ever worked as an employee.

When he dropped out of college, he then pursued his Utopian dreams. He made a deathbed pledge to a member of the Eastern oligarchy to protect her daughter from her father. Instead of adopting her, he married her, and they soon had a child. But the child was born premature and never left the hospital in her short life.

Dennis’s first utopian effort was a home remodeling company that he named Old World Builders. He hired a master craftsman to do home remodels and also employed his brother. Dennis was learning the hard way about being an entrepreneur, after some big mistakes on jobs, but was finally getting the hang of it when the Oil Crisis hit, which ended the Postwar Boom. Many construction companies went bankrupt during the Oil Crisis. When Dennis’s supplier illegally repossessed what it had sold him, then the customer whose property the repossession happened at stopped payment on his check, and Dennis’s business was doomed. In his youthful naïveté, Dennis went to Las Vegas to gamble up the money that he needed to save the company. It wasn’t that naïve, however, and his basic play was betting that the house cheated. He sat next to high rollers and subtly bet against them. He won enough money to save his company, but then he got a call from his wife, who said that the police were looking for him. In a moment of panic, he put it all down on one bet and lost it all, and then went home to face the music. His daughter died and his marriage failed at the same time.

When that customer put a stop payment on his check, Dennis’s checks started bouncing, and Dennis was prosecuted for fraud for bouncing those checks. That was no crime, but Dennis got what seems to have been intentionally bad legal advice, and he pled guilty to fraud for bouncing those checks. He later tried to reverse the plea, when he realized how he had been hoodwinked, but the judge wouldn’t have it. That guilty plea still haunts him more than 50 years later.