The video of this post is here.

This post will cover the raid and its immediate aftermath.

As I mentioned in my previous video, we expanded to two buildings and my office moved to the new building, so I was walking back and forth between the buildings all day long. At 10:00 AM on January 14th, 1988, I was walking through our parking lot between the buildings when suddenly there was flurry of activity on the roads and streets around our office. Cars and trucks were rapidly accelerating and making squealing noises as they sped into our parking lot, nearly in a cloud of dust. I just stood there staring at the spectacle, and one truck came to a screeching halt maybe 15 feet from me. A man got out and asked me, almost confusedly, whether the building behind me was where Conserve Financial Services operated. I replied with a yes, and the man handed me a search warrant for our facilities. That man was Mr. Deputy, and my life’s worst year began with that moment.

I eventually realized that I was watching an acting job by Mr. Deputy. He had come to our Saturday show in our machine shop, so he knew full well that that was our office. They then invaded our facilities and rounded up the employees, putting us in our conference room. We had to provide identification before we were released.

I am pretty sure that another round of orchestrated performance followed that. Mr. Deputy said that he did not know that we occupied the second building. So he left the scene to go get his search warrant amended by a judge. But they occupied the first building. In the lower left-hand picture of this exhibit, Alison is challenging their occupancy of our building. I heard that the search would take all day long, so I went home, changed clothes, and I figured that I would go to the driving range to work on my golf swing. I was still naïve to what was happening. Within a half hour, I was back at the office, just checking in. Alison asked me to stay. So I stood around with several of the employees in our parking lot while the deputies occupied the building. Here are pictures of Cab, Dennis’s assistant, talking with me during the raid.

A reporter from a local newspaper arrived, but she heard a few seconds of our discussion and fled. I imagined that the next day’s story in the paper would not be flattering to us. It could not even get the basic facts right. For one thing, there were never any complaining customers in Seattle or Ventura.

The deputies said that the search was on hold until Mr. Deputy returned. But our machinist approached me and said that there was some funny business happening back in the machine shop.

When Mr. Deputy returned a few hours later, they decided to be cooperative and let us accompany their search. Alison said that they became friendly after they got what they came for, but I did not know what she was talking about. She then had me accompany the deputies on the search. As soon as the search began, Mr. Deputy took me aside and asked if I knew that Dennis admitted to deceiving people in Seattle. By that time, I was well aware of what happened in Seattle. All that Dennis admitted to is that one person in the state misunderstood one thing he said. Dennis only admitted to that because his customers voted on it, because the Attorney General held them hostage, and Dennis called it the dirtiest deal he ever did. So, Mr. Deputy did not get too far with me on his line of reasoning. In those images, you can see me standing there as the deputies hauled off the demo unit that the money from my investors built. The wall behind me was the wall of Mr. Researcher’s office. One might think that that would naturally have been the next place to be searched, but they ignored it and began searching the other building. I soon found out why.

Those images of the raid were taken by a cameraman who had the scoop of his career. The week before, when Dennis spoke at that free-energy conference, that cameraman recorded it. That morning, he came by our office, looking for work, just as the raid began. He then took out his gear and began recording. Dennis hired him the next day.

In the other building, I asked Mr. Deputy what we did that warranted the armed search. He said that we might have violated a civil law called the Seller Assisted Marketing Plan Act (“SAMP”). Not one lawyer in 100 even heard of the law, and there had only been one prosecution under the law in California history, and the conviction was overturned on appeal (selling Little League franchises). We heard from other states about their laws, which were similar. When I read their laws, they did not seem to apply to us, and I told Mr. Deputy so. He smiled at me and said that others would decide that. I mentioned Ed Meese’s “squeaky clean” comment on Dennis, and Mr. Deputy again smiled and said that he would not trust Meese’s judgment. Meese was the highest-ranking law-enforcement official in the USA. To be clear, to comply with the California civil law, all that we had to do was file a one-page form and pay $50.

Not that I had any discretion in the matter, but I said they could have anything out of my office that they wanted. But I stated that I would like to be able to have copies of the documents that they took, as I had a business to run, and Mr. Deputy said that it would not be a problem. I was then relieved of my duties of accompanying the deputies on their search.

Dennis had not been in the office when the raid happened. He was training salesmen that day. We all met at Wayne’s (AKA “Mr. Professor”) house that evening. It began sinking in with me what had happened, and Alison and Dennis were way ahead of me. They knew that a death blow had been named at our business, which only became evident the next day.

My mother worked for the local newspaper, which that reporter worked for, and I could tell that we would be smeared the next day. I called my mother that evening, warning her about it. I called the tell her to not try to defend me at work, as it could get her in trouble. I quickly realized that I did not have to worry about that, as she attacked me on the call and refused to speak to me for years. The attacks of my former girlfriend the previous year were only a gentle preview of what was in store for me. My mother eventually made a scrapbook of all the lying articles and took it on tour to my friends, family, and investors, telling the story of her son the criminal. When I eventually heard that, it did not even hurt anymore, as I was so used to it. I have no contact with my immediate family today, largely as a result of my journey, and I rescued all of them over the years.

When I got to my office that morning, there was not one piece of paper in it, other than the search receipt from the deputies, describing what they had taken. That morning, I also learned what they had done to Mr. Researcher’s office. The machine shop had mirrored windows, so that in the daytime, people could not see into our building. Mr. Researcher’s office had a door that opened to the machine shop. All of the invention documentation that people sent us, as well as blueprints for the prototype we were building of Mr. Mentor’s engine, as well as Mr. Researcher’s personal papers on his own inventions, were in Mr. Researcher’s office. A great deal had been entrusted to him. After everybody had been kicked out of the building, Mr. Researcher and the machinist walked around behind the building to the machine shop’s windows. That was hours before the official search began.

While they were standing there, the machine shop’s windows lit up from brilliant flashes inside, so that they could see inside the building. The flashes were coming from the camera of the deputy who was the raid’s photographer. He can be seen in two of these pictures. With each flash, the cameraman was illuminated. He had the blueprints rolled out on Mr. Researcher’s desk, photographing them, as deputies ransacked the office. Wayne’s wife called him at the college, and he came over. Wayne saw the deputies carry out a box and leave with it soon after they ransacked Mr. Researcher’s office.

Officially, the deputies searched Mr. Researcher’s office last, at around midnight. At 6:30 the next morning, Mr. Researcher regained access to his office. On his desk was the search receipt, which stated that the only document from his office that had been taken was a parts list for the heat pump. The reality was different. All of the invention documentation that he had been given was gone. Those documents were certainly in that box that those deputies took from the building. The blueprints were too big to sneak out like that, so that’s why they photographed them. The raid was partly an espionage exercise.

When he found out what they had done, Mr. Research was white in the face for weeks, and I thought that he was going to keel over. He soon left the operation, unable to handle how he had been raped, and especially regarding documents that had been entrusted to him. In Dennis’s The Alternative are affidavits of the witnesses to the ransacking of and theft from Mr. Researcher’s office. Mr. Researcher was never the same after that, and he eventually testified to what he witnessed.

It was blatantly criminal behavior by the sheriff’s deputies. My guess is that Mr. Deputy’s return to the courthouse to revise the search warrant was calculated to give him plausible deniability, as he would not be on the premises when the dirty work was done. Obviously, the raid had nothing to do with some obscure law that we might have broken, but it was a death blow aimed at the company, as well as an espionage exercise to see what we were up to. I am pretty confident that the global elite were the ultimate recipients of those stolen documents. When I discovered what the deputies had done, for the first time in my adult life, I harbored violent thoughts.

Other than a few traffic tickets, most of which I did not deserve, I had never had dealings with the American legal system. In the early 70s, there was a story in the local newspaper that an FBI investigation had determined that the city of Ventura had the most corrupt police department in the USA. I was only 12 or so and did not know what to make of that. Maybe it got cleaned up, for all I knew.

But after the raid, my father told me some of what he knew. I guess it was sort of the thing that you didn’t advertise to people around you. When I was six and seven, one of our neighbors was a poor rural white (redneck, hillbilly, Okie, etc.) from Bakersfield, and he knew quite a few sheriff’s deputies in Ventura County. A number had furniture and appliances that were quite expensive, far exceeding their station in life. Our neighbor was told that the fancy furniture and appliances were stolen during search raids of the affluent. It seemed to be standard practice in Ventura County. In that light, what they did in the raid was not that unusual.

I grew up in a bowling alley at Wagon Wheel Junction, which Martin Smith built. Smith also built nearby “high rises,” which were only 16 floors or so, but they were the only buildings like them in Ventura County. My father eventually told me that Smith was a gangster and that people who crossed him disappeared. I was not told these things while growing up, but I soon learned that Ventura County has a reputation for being one of the most corrupt counties in the USA. That was one heck of a time to begin learning that.

Dennis grew up a migrant farmworker and is a literalist Christian today partly because of it. Our first Greatest Energy Show on Earth, where Dennis announced his Declaration of Energy Independence, in the same building where the Boston Tea Party was planned, reflected Dennis’s nationalistic ideals. Dennis’s approach attracted right wingers, and soon we were deluged with right-wing literature. I have outlined my media journey, of daily newspapers and how I began questioning my indoctrination after college. My father was also a right winger.

The right-wing literature I saw was generally conspiracist in its orientation, and I began reading plenty about elite groups such as the Bilderbergers, Illuminati, Council on Foreign Relations, and the machinations of the Rockefellers and Rothschilds. It was all new to me, and I was not quite sure what to make of it. I collected a bit of it in a folder in my desk that I labeled “seditious literature,” and it was seized in the raid, along with everything else in my office.

After the raid, Dennis had a member of a paralegal group come down from Montana, which specialized in suing the government for civil-rights violations. The deputies had definitely violated our civil rights with their thievery. That member of the group helped us file individual lawsuits against the sheriff’s deputies for violating our civil rights. I believe that all of the prominent members of our organization filed individual lawsuits. When we filed them, the founder of that paralegal group came down to talk to us, and it was the first such presentation that I ever heard. He told the story of his organization. It was definitely right-wing Christian, as is common in Montana, but he talked about what they had been through. Homeschoolers in their organization had been murdered. They lived in a compound, and they also had a church in town.

That founder described one Sunday when the whole organization attended their Sunday morning service at their church, and when they returned home they found that their compound had been set on fire and bulldozed. The Waco massacre was similar in ways. That was the second burned-down-and-bulldozed story that I had heard in only a few weeks. It seemed to be a go-to move back then. The founder then made the statement that the American Constitution was intended to limit the powers of government, and that was really all that they were doing. I found myself highly sympathetic, and there’s nothing like being attacked by the government to appreciate that the powers of government should be limited. I have had a soft spot for right wingers ever since, but I also eventually realize how limited their perspectives were.

I have a hillbilly/redneck branch of my family, and I was around them a lot while growing up (they lived in nearby Bakersfield and Oregon). None of them from my generation graduated from high school. The boys all went to prison and the girls were pregnant by age 15. Even in my home, I heard the N-word every day, left home as kind of a rube, and it took years to put it behind me. I now realize that that was really a window into the agrarian Epoch, which I call the Third Epoch. Dennis, Wayne, and my father grew up on farms, all became soldiers, and there is a charming honesty that can be found among farmers. Farmers historically made the best soldiers because the rigors of farm life suited them to military campaigns.

The day that I met Dennis, he was just a businessman, but after I became his partner and we started putting on greatest energy shows, nationalism and religion figured prominently. I am not into nationalism or organized religion, but I can appreciate their allure. I also eventually realize that those are the primary population-management ideologies in the United States, along with capitalism. Dennis appealed to all three of them, and that is partly why I no longer work with Dennis. I doubt that those approaches will work, not for bringing free energy to the world.

Dennis tied into a right-wing network that mounted a phone-call campaign after the raid. The sheriff’s department received thousands of phone calls that expressed their dismay over the raid. I’m not sure what good it did, other than further inspire Mr. Deputy and friends to take us out.

My nightmare had begun.