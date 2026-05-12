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When Wayne (AKA “Mr. Professor”) sent me $1,000 as a Merry Christmas gift, that pretty much ended my lifetime’s happiest year. A former girlfriend, who was nearly my smallest investor, at $500, thought that her investment gave her the right to begin attacking me. She attacked me four times in one month, and our last conversation left me in tears. When I raised the money, I guaranteed everybody’s investment. In the wake of those attacks, Dennis had me pay her $1,000 to get rid of her, and he also had me end my guarantee with an offer: my investors could get double their money back then, or all of their money back for half of their stock. One person took me up on it, and Wayne eagerly paid it. Wayne would have bought anybody out then.

After our first Greatest Energy Shows on Earth, and we were not getting much traction, Dennis decided to have ten regional offices in the USA. Wayne wanted the West Coast and began raising money. He was the most eager regional director.

In those days we got the $10 million offer to buy us out, which I now know was the first offer from the global elite. An Amway tycoon came to our office, sniffing for opportunities, and Dennis began getting encouraging anonymous phone calls in the night, which I eventually learned were calls from a dissident faction of the global elite.

I have discussed those events before, so I will not belabor them, but when I brought Mr. Mentor out to Boston to assess our effort, Dennis quickly understood that I was not exaggerating about Mr. Mentor: he was a Tesla-level inventive genius. I was not told about it (I eventually read it in Dennis’s book), but Mr. Mentor said that if Dennis wanted to work with him, that the company needed to move to Ventura, California, where I was raised. About a month later, we began planning our move. Wayne was busy raising money, and when we hit Ventura, Wayne handed us $40K and told us to get going. Dennis never before had investors like Wayne and me, who just gave Dennis the money, to watch him go to work. After Wayne handed Dennis the money, Dennis asked me if I had any more pals like Wayne.

At the time, I thought that we moved to Ventura because of Wayne, but I was far from sure. It was a mystery to me until I read Dennis’s book. That secretiveness really costed me, in ways that I cannot publicly discuss today. I avoid all secrecy that I can in my work. If I had been asked, I would have cautioned against a move to Ventura. I saw what happened in Seattle, and I didn’t need something like that happening in my home town.

Dennis had never before begun an effort with the kind of money that Wayne and I gave him. By April of 1987, my life’s happiest year had ended, my stress problems began returning, and I began to have a drinking problem again.

Wayne had adult-onset diabetes and he injected himself with insulin each day. But he was an amazing physical specimen at age 52. I was 29, and Wayne invited me to play basketball with him. I could no longer dunk a basketball, but I was still spry. We began playing at the college in the outdoor courts that summer, and as the most beloved professor at the college he also had keys to the gymnasium. On weekends, we played in the gym. Wayne could not quite keep up with me, but as I look back, I am amazed that he could play basketball at all. I stopped playing basketball before I was 40. Wayne thought that I could have played for the college team, as I had a good outside shot. If so, I would have just been a benchwarmer, as I could have been a benchwarmer for my high school team, if I had pursued basketball instead of track.

We soon rented an office building, which had warehouse space in the back, which we turned into an R&D facility. Dennis then hit on his national marketing plan and the business skyrocketed. The school year began, I was working 70-hour weeks again, and I did not see Wayne much in those days. That Christmas break, however, Wayne and I played in the gym with a man from the Boston days who was still involved with us. He stayed at Wayne’s house, as I recall. Many people stayed at Wayne’s home in the coming years.

A couple of weeks later, the raid happened, which began my life’s worst year. Wayne witnessed the sheriff’s deputies making off with their stolen documents, and he wrote an affidavit about it. It can be seen in Dennis’s book. Wayne also testified to it, as I recall.

What happened to us in Ventura shook Wayne to his core. He was a pillar of the community, and the corruption that he witnessed deeply shocked him. Like me, he would never see the world the same way after that year.

One evening, a month or so after the raid, Wayne came to my office to help me organize. My office was stripped to the walls in the raid, and I was operating without any records. The chaos was so great that I spent hours at the end of each day, organizing my desk for the next day, and the next morning my desk quickly became a pile of chaos. I think that Wayne was shocked to see what I was going through.

Around that time, Wayne took me out for an idyllic weekend on Santa Cruz Island. It was also soon after I got involved with the woman who became my wife. Our relationship was my compensation for my life’s worst year, and I could tell that my otherworldly “friends” arranged our meeting each other. My health began failing. My youngest brother, who worked for us for a while, said years later that I looked like a raccoon in those days, with dark circles under my eyes.

I asked Dennis for the summer off, to try to recover, and Dennis soon got the $1 billion offer from the CIA to fold our operation, which I did not learn about until I read it in his book nearly a decade later. A few weeks after rejecting the CIA’s offer, Dennis was arrested with a $1 million bail, and my nightmare truly began. The corruption that we encountered was hard to believe at first, with promotions and awards for the criminals that prosecuted us.

Wayne soon took in Dennis’s wife and children, who lived with him and his wife for more than a year. Wayne’s home became a halfway house for Dennis’s inmates, and other hosting. It put a strain on his marriage. My life was coming apart, in ways that I can’t publicly discuss today, but reading Dennis’s book will give an idea of what I was going through.

Stan, AKA Mr. Engineer, unbelievably went to work for Ken Hodgell and friends, and he quickly regretted it. Hodgell was another Mormon who stole our company, like the Mormons in Seattle. A generation later, when I heard Steven Greer say that the Mormon Financial Empire is the ringleader of the global elite, it was one of the “Isn’t that interesting?” moments of my life. Stan later told Mr. Researcher, who also signed up with Hodgell, that they were the world’s “saps.” Stan stayed with us (at Wayne’s house) when he provided key testimony at the misconduct hearing.

One of Dennis’s salesmen was a minister with a physics degree, who testified on Dennis’s behalf at the preliminary hearing. He earned his heaven points, but other than Wayne and me, nobody else stood up for Dennis in Ventura. The best of them ran and hid, while the worst of them stole from us, sometimes on behalf of the prosecution.

My day on the witness stand was the turning point of my life, and the next month was my blackest. I got over it and decided to do what I could to save Dennis’s life. He was predicting in his first book that he would not live to see this side of the bars again, and he was thrown into solitary confinement for trying to throw a Christmas party for his inmates, as if the officials were parodies of evil.

The next month, I asked Dennis’s wife what I could do, and she handed me Gary Wean’s book. I soon met Gary, whose advice was critical in what happened next: I approached Wayne, to loan me money for a legal fund for Dennis. I knew that I was signing my life away. But it quickly led to the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed. Within six weeks of my futile gesture, Dennis was out of jail. When I saw Dennis last year, he said that he and his wife baited Mr. Deputy into opening Dennis’s legal mail, which was the second time that they did it. That was the final straw with the judge.

Dennis did not know that I was his mysterious benefactor when he got out of jail. He soon called a meeting with Wayne in Wayne’s kitchen. I told Dennis that I was done with the business. I had been bankrupted and was just trying to dig out of my financial abyss. I did not openly discourage Wayne, but I was hoping that my stance might influence him. But Wayne went all in with Dennis, which bankrupted him two years later. That was agonizing to witness.

Once Dennis was out of jail, I knew that he would be OK. My legal fund brought in the USA’s foremost Constitutionalist attorney and we had a prosecutorial misconduct hearing. Mr. Deputy hid in his home for months to avoid testifying, and it was almost fun for a time. Mr. Researcher came out of hiding to testify to the crimes of the deputies. But in the end, too much political pressure was brought to bear on the case, and the judge took Dennis’s attorney hostage to force Dennis to plead guilty to not filing a form. Dennis spent two years behind bars for that “crime,” and prison officials repeatedly tried to get Dennis murdered by the inmates, which nearly worked. It was standard practice in California, and I even heard it called something like “execution by inmate.”

Wayne’s adopted son was sent to prison in those years, seemingly in retribution for Wayne’s standing up to the gangsters that ran the county. I am skipping over a number of heartbreaking events from those days.

When Wayne was trying to rebuild the business, he got involved with an alternative diabetes treatment and even used himself as a human guinea pig, which harmed his health. I got married, we moved into Wayne’s home the day after we got married, and we soon moved to Ohio.

Soon after we left, Wayne’s health began failing. Wayne was the strong, silent type, but one day he admitted to me that the stress of the ordeal likely contributed to his failing health.

About a year after we left, Wayne got gangrene in his legs. He went from a millionaire and strapping physical specimen in 1987 to bankruptcy and failing health four years later. It was devastating for me to witness that. Fortunately, Wayne’s wife was hip to alternative medicine, because of her own health issues, and she took Wayne to Mexico, where the gangrene was “impossibly” reversed. At Wayne’s funeral a decade later, Wayne’s widow told me that if she had not taken him to Mexico, his last years would have been spent in a wheelchair.

Wayne was able to homestead his house and save that, but he lost almost everything else and he moved back to the family farm in North Dakota in 1992 or 1993.

What comes next might be the most unbelievable part of my story with Wayne.