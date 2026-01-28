The video of this post is here.

This post will cover the time from the raid’s aftermath to Dennis Lee’s arrest with a $1 million bail a few weeks after he declined the CIA’s $1 billion offer to fold the operation.

In my prior post on this thread, I mentioned the phone campaign to complain to the sheriff’s department. That pretty much guaranteed what happened next with me and Mr. Deputy. I called him to see about getting the copies that he promised. He cited the thousands of phone calls coming into the sheriff’s department and made an excuse that their photocopier was broken. He then refused to provide any copies and he said that I was lucky that he did not also seize all of our computers, which at least had the customer information.

I’m not sure what the analogy might be, but imagine being an auto mechanic and the police seized all of your tools. It would be hard to stay in business. All of my records were gone. When I began working for Dennis in Seattle two years earlier, I reconstructed the company’s records from the source documents: contracts, checks, invoices, and the like. Now, all of my source documents were gone.

Dennis knew that a death blow had been aimed at our company and they weren’t finished. He revived his United Community Services company from the previous decade and put it in his wife Alison’s name. We also got educated on the civil law that we were raided under, the one that we had not filed the one-page form for and paid $50. Until then, that was our “crime.” That law provided for a “cure” for inadvertent violations of the law, which included offering refunds to our customers. So Dennis began his “Cure Tour” and only a few people took us up on the refund. Among the right-wing crowd, the raid gave us more credibility, not less. It was almost a badge of honor to be raided in that milieu.

We eventually saw Mr. Deputy’s investigative report on how he got on the case. A man from one of our Saturday shows contacted him and he said that we seemed to drug him with coffee and donuts. He didn’t buy anything, so he wasn’t a complaining customer. But that laughable situation was what got Mr. Deputy hot on the trail of his career-making case.

After the raid, I no longer walked between our buildings, but ran. It was involuntary. I was working 70-hour weeks. Wayne the professor came one evening to help me out. In the evening, I would arrange the pile of papers on my desk into the tasks for the next day. Wayne was amazed at what I was dealing with. By 10 AM the next morning, the stacks were trashed from the frenzy of activity. Each evening, I would then organize for the next day’s mayhem. My drinking problems probably accelerated. After about six weeks of that I began going into a general physical collapse from the stress. I had dark circles under my eyes, and my youngest brother, who worked for us in shipping at the time, later said that I looked like a raccoon. I am weeping as I write this, just remembering those days.

And many people decided that it was their chance to attack us. One kit buyer in Los Angeles set up a rival network. Without our knowledge, that family in Boston sold him one of their systems and their salesman son came out to install it. Dennis asked for some panels from them months earlier, but they pled that they did not have any to spare. But they were happy to sell the system and install it to a man trying to set up a rival network in our backyard. After we found out about it, that son came to our office and begged forgiveness. He did not get much sympathy from me, and that was the last time that I saw him. We were their only chance to bail out their fortunes, they fought Dennis all the way in Boston, as he tried to rescue them, and they helped a man who was trying to steal our business as we were under attack.

Victor Fischer was only with us for two weeks when the raid happened. He began becoming disruptive. One weekend when I was out of town, I came back being dragged into a meeting in Fisher’s hotel room on a Sunday afternoon, attended by Wayne, Mr. Researcher, and some others. Fisher called the meeting to basically make a sales pitch for an accounting system that he sold, saying that if we started selling his systems, we had to keep track of them. That was literally the last thing that we needed. That was years away at best. I told the assembly that it was not a concern and went home. The next morning Alison berated me for that meeting. I hardly knew what to say. I had a conversation with Dennis, and Dennis began paying Fischer to stay away from the company.

Dennis was traveling on his “Cure Tour” and the like, scrambling to avoid the next death blow, and one day I got a call at home from Bob the inventor from Seattle. I had not talked to him since he yelled at me in Boston, and we shrugged off his extortion demand from a few months earlier. He called me to say that Dennis was fleeing the area and that I would never see him again. It was a bizarre phone call, and I don’t know what his motive was other than trying to scare me. Dennis and I had already been through a lot together and I knew who he was. Bob sure didn’t. I felt badly for what happened to Bob in Seattle, but really, all that happened was that Bob’s gravy train ended in Seattle. Bob was not directly hurt. Dennis salvaged nearly all of his equipment, which sat in Stan the engineer’s barn, and Bob could have easily continued what he was doing before he met Dennis. But Bob was 65 and his inventing days were over. He really didn’t have anything to complain about, or at least not to us. We were not really promoting his heat-storage technology, especially when we were pursuing free energy and promoting the world’s best heating system.

People were tearing at us from all sides. I previously described what I call an inside-outside job. In Seattle, Betsy from the attorney general’s office and Bill Delp, the hit man from the Bonneville Power Administration, joined up to try to put the Seattle company out of business while Dennis was out of town. Ken Hodgell was a kit buyer who looked and acted like Mr. Rogers. He was a Mormon who was once the largest potato grower on Earth. In Dennis’s scrambling, he decided to decentralize the organization, so that if we were wiped out in Ventura the organization would survive. Dennis created ten national regions and held tryouts near the LA airport. Ken’s presentation was so slick that Alison led a round of applause after he finished, which was the only applause that any aspirant got. Ken was a contract agent like Bill Delp was, which became obvious to Dennis. When he was alone with Dennis, he disparaged and attacked him, but publicly did his loyal Mr. Rogers act. Ken was very good at what he did.

The sheriff’s deputies, for their part, used the information they gathered in the raid to call our customers. We had several hundred by then and they worked through the list in alphabetical order. It was similar to what Betsy did in Seattle. When Dennis did his settlement in Seattle, part of the agreement was to give a list of the customers that had been installed. Those customers had free systems on their homes and surely had nothing to complain about. But the attorney general’s office called all of the customers, asking them very leading questions, as they he tried to manufacture victims. Manufacturing victims from people who got their systems for free was not easy, but it underscored the evil nature of what the attorney general was doing.

The sheriff’s deputies did the same thing. They called all of our customers and tried to make them feel like victims. Because Dennis attracted right wingers, they were hip to what was happening. Almost none of them lived near Ventura, so they were not really subjected to having their homes raided by Ventura County officials. Some of them told the deputies where they could stick their investigation. For kit buyers who were not swayed by the deputies (virtually none were), the deputies then began threatening them, calling them accessories to the crime. It was Orwellian. Even the sheriff himself began making those calls to our customers.

But I also had some strange compensation in those days, which I could tell were my otherworldly “friends” at work. At the end of February 1988 I became romantically involved with the woman who became my wife, just as I began physically collapsing from the stress. We got married two years later. Getting involved with her during my life’s worst year was strange compensation for my journey. Our relationship went through the wringer that year, but if it could survive that, it could survive almost anything. It is never easy being married to a man like me, who is on a mission.

After my future wife and I had been together for a few weeks, Wayne took me out to Santa Cruz Island for the weekend. It is the only time that I have ever been in a helicopter. It was a fairy tale interlude in my nightmare.

By April, I was shaking from the stress and I asked Dennis if I could have the summer off to try to recover. I planned to spend the summer hiking in the Cascades with my cousin. So I gradually tailed off my involvement and Dennis hired my replacement.

We were still a mecca after the raid, and maybe an even more prominent one. During those days I talked with people more who came to our office. My alternative-medicine journey is a little fuzzy to me, as far as what I learned before I began my days of study in 1990. But I think I knew something about alternative cancer treatments by then, and one day I talked to a couple of elderly gentlemen from Eastern Europe. I mentioned that alternative doctors could be murdered, and they replied that they were at a conference where Max Gerson was poisoned. In my days of study, I read about Gerson’s poisonings. I later heard from Brian O’Leary that the medical racketeers are more vicious than the energy racketeers. My guess is because the pockets are the deepest in the energy racket. The energy racketeers at least brandish increasingly larger carrots before they use their big sticks, but the medical racketeers usually go straight to the stick.

I remember having a conversation with a minister from New Zealand who he said that no nation on Earth was free of the kind of skullduggery that we were experiencing. That became clearer to me over the years, and many times people have suggested to me what nation we could go to in order to avoid organized oppression. Sorry, but there is no place on Earth to run and hide. A successful effort will have to operate in the light of day.

Another man from Europe was a Constitutionalist who challenged the IRS’s ability to levy and collect taxes, as only Congress is empowered to do that, according to the Constitution. He won his case.

Those are more of the stories that come to mind as I think about those days. We were in good company.

By May I was leaving the operation, coming in sporadically, and visiting my friends in the LA area, as I had done two years earlier on the way to Boston.

As with Dennis’s not telling me that my investors got a 96% discount over the investor who backed out in Boston, or telling me why we moved to Ventura, some events happened in May and June that I did not find out about until I read it in one of Dennis’s books several years later. In May, some bankers in Chicago contacted Dennis and asked him to come out to meet. Dennis went out there, and the main event was his meeting with a CIA official. The CIA man said that he represented European interests who were prepared to offer Dennis whatever he wanted to cease his efforts. What I heard Dennis say nearly a decade later was that the offer was, “We will put a one on the check and you put the zeros on.” Dennis’s response, and this is a classic Dennis response, was to thank them for their generous offer. Dennis said he would take it, but with one more term: they would put the one on the check, Dennis would put on the zeroes, but it would go back in their pocket and be used to bring free energy to the world. They could get all the credit and glory. The CIA man was shocked and said that he was not empowered to accept such an offer.

I eventually learned that their strategy was to increase their offer by 100 times, and we got the $10 million offer the year before. I heard of that many years earlier with Arab sheiks. Also, others had been dangled $1 billion and more (Stan Meyer, Steven Greer), and at $100 billion in buyouts by then, Dennis was certainly a 1% problem. My piece would have been worth at least $50 million, but neither Dennis nor I were into selling our souls. I can understand why Dennis never told me about it.

Two weeks after that meeting, Dennis got a call from that CIA man who said he would be in town and wanted to have dinner. During the dinner the CIA man did not bring up the offer at all. I have come to believe that he was likely arranging for Dennis’s treatment in a couple of weeks.

In late June, just before I left for Seattle, Alison called me and said that Dennis had been arrested. Dennis lived only a few blocks from the sheriff’s department and the jail, and they could have arrested him at any time at home or at our nearby office. But Mr. Deputy orchestrated a spectacular arrest and media splash in Los Angeles and capped it off with a $1 million bail, as if he had arrested the criminal of the century. It was all high theater.

I was still heading out of town to try to get well, but I went to the first hearing after Dennis’s arrest. A $1 million bail was higher than that of any other inmate in the county, by far. Alison and Dennis had secured the services of a local attorney who had a reputation of standing up to the officials, but it eventually became clear that he was in on it, either intimidated or enticed to not give Dennis a very good defense.

That first hearing I believe was the second time that I was ever in an active courtroom (the first was watching the fight over the carcass of Dennis’s Seattle company). That is when I first saw the woman that I refer to as Ms. Prosecutor. That hearing’s topic was the astronomical bail. Even in Ventura County they could not make a $1 million bail stick for a civil-law violation, so Mr. Deputy concocted some fraud charges, which we will eventually see were fraudulent in of themselves.

When it was Ms. Prosecutor’s turn to speak, she told several blatant lies within one minute. She was almost shrieking hysterically, as if Dennis was a mass murderer who should never be released.

It was stunning to hear her lie like that, but it was more of my education on how the world really works. The judge reduced the bail to “only” $750,000, but Mr. Deputy, Ms. Prosecutor, and other corrupt officials were going to do their best to see that Dennis never saw this side of the bars again.

Immediately after that spectacle, I drove to Seattle to try to get well.