Note: My own forum has been receiving a DDOS attack in recent days, for the first time that I know of.

To continue with my lessons learned during my days with Dennis Lee:

Americans do not have the right stuff to pursue free energy, but no other nationality does, either

No nation has the right stuff for this Epochal task. It has to be something different, global in scope, rising above nationalism, ethnicities, and in-group ideologies.

The mass-movement mentality is worthless for the free energy pursuit

The mass-movement mentality seeks lowest-common-denominator cohesion, which is always self-serving. Self-serving mentalities are not compatible with this task.

Free energy and related technologies already exist on Earth, and their organized suppression is a very real phenomenon

Not many people on Earth really can speak from experience on these issues, but I and some close associates can. People have to play in rarified, life-risking air to get experiences of this reality.

The Global Controllers are alive and well, but their interventions are relatively modest

I call them global elites today. They are experts is hiding in the shadows, because it is good for business. For the size of their task, their touch is surprisingly light, and most efforts self-destruct or fall prey to lower-level predators before global elites need to get involved. They rarely need to intervene.

The media can simply make it up as it goes, and can literally turn reality upside down

I learned that before I ever heard of Noam Chomsky and Ed Herman. I saw the media lie about Dennis almost from the day that I met him, and it rarely let up.

The power of a few committed people

A handful of us stood up to the forces of darkness in Ventura and elsewhere, and while we paid an awesome price, we lived to try another day.

Secrecy and deception will not work, not for this epochal task

Playing the secrecy and deception game for this epochal task sows the seeds of its own destruction. This all has to be done in the light of day.