After a detour spent writing about Noam Chomsky and the limits of politics, I will resume my oral history of my journey and what I learned. My previous post on this ended with my rolling into Boston on a Sunday morning in November 1986, after driving for 24 hours straight, completing my chase of Dennis Lee across the continent. To this day, I still reverberate from that voice that told me to move to Seattle. It knew what it was doing, but if I had known what was ahead of me, I may have chickened out and I still wonder of the wisdom of it. I have never heard of another story like mine, but it was what I learned that was important.

Dennis was in Boston because one of his Seattle salesmen got his family involved. My final paycheck in Seattle was funded by that family’s purchase of Dennis’s remaining inventory. Dennis and his family lived with that salesman’s parents, in New England’s first solar home, built by his father, who worked at MIT. The family even helped build their community, of a bunch of homes built around a pond, which is what they call lakes in Massachusetts. Even though Dennis was selling the world’s best heating system, Jimmy Carter’s tax credit had expired at the end of 1985, which was the heart of Dennis’s financial engineering play to carpet the USA with that heat pump. A hundred companies had come and gone, trying to make a go of it with that heating system, but nobody could sell them like Dennis, the installation needed to be professionalized, and there was also organized suppression of other companies, which I eventually heard some about. Bringing any new technology to market is very difficult. When it was as disruptive as that heating system could have been, organized suppression could come into play. Almost no company can survive that.

When I got there, within a few minutes, I sat at the kitchen table and talked with Dennis. He said that I was an enigma. He didn’t know why I was so persistent, but he trusted that his God put people like me in his path. I told him that I was there because of my mentor’s influence. Dennis and his wife were rather devout, even fanatical, Christians, and they literally had a painting about me in their bedroom, about the one leper who Jesus healed that returned. I was Dennis’s only employee, out of hundreds, who chased him across the country.

A great misconception about so called “rebels” is that they have oppositional defiant disorder or some other malady. Some may, but the “rebels” (AKA “dissidents”) that I respected most were Boy and Girl Scouts who believed in the system and tried to make a dent, to eventually learn how to corrupt the system was. I call them disillusioned idealists, and I was becoming one. Dennis did not begin rebellious, and he constantly tried to work with Wall Street, the government, and the energy companies. The chairman of the board of American Express and John Spickard understood the brilliance of what Dennis was doing, but few others ever did.

On the Friday before I arrived, Dennis spoke at a meeting that the Department of Energy hosted, and he promoted his heat pump and other conservation technologies. When he finished his speech, he was approached by a man who worked for a local company. He invited Dennis to visit their company on Monday. I arrived on a Sunday, and the next day, in my suit and tie, I drove Dennis to that company, where we met with the CEO. He demonstrated a few technologies to us, but the company’s main product was a turbine that ran on hot water. A 200-degree-Fahrenheit heat source could provide the hot water to run that turbine, and they planned to electrify remote places such as African villages with it. I did not even know how Dennis’s heat pump worked at the time, and over the next couple weeks I did the accounting for that family and watched video tapes that Dennis had just made, as an heiress (Pillsbury, I believe) was considering funding Dennis’s next effort. That was when I began learning about Dennis’s past. He was an entertaining speaker, and as he spoke, he held up documents that proved what he was saying.

That heiress bowed out before I arrived, but those tapes were educational and fun to watch. When I have written about Dennis’s life before I met him, some of that came from those tapes. When I did the accounting for that family, it became evident that they were well on the way to going out of business before Dennis arrived. They had sunk about $250,000 into the business and had nothing to show for it but their inventory. Dennis immediately worked his magic, built a sales crew, and after he arrived, the family spent no more money on their business. He was their savior, but I soon came to understand that they did not see it that way. They treated Dennis like some wayward salesman who was now under their control, and they thought that they knew better than he did how to make it happen. Dennis repeatedly tried to bring in a partner to bail them out, but they were never interested. They had too much ego involved in it.

Dennis was promoting that Seattle inventor’s heat-storage technology. His name was Bob. As I disclosed in my previous video, Bob began to enlighten me on inventors before I left Seattle, such as how they were all trying to get rich and famous, and I learned how corrupt General Motors was. When I left Seattle, Bob asked me to keep an eye out for opportunities for him. We were very friendly, and after I had been there for a week or two, Dennis asked me to call Bob, to begin to get him involved with what we were doing. So I called Bob, and by the end of the conversation, Bob was yelling “Show me the money!” I was kind of in shock when that conversation ended. The pedestal that I had put inventors on was beginning to crumble. I did not call Bob again.

Not only did I do the accounting for that family, I eventually got the records of the last days in Seattle. I saw that, while I was working for free, Bob drew regular paychecks until Dennis’s company was stolen, of $2,000 per week, as I recall. I felt badly for what happened to Bob in Seattle, but Dennis was not the man who screwed him. Dennis was really Bob’s only ally, and Bob’s heat-storage technology was trivial, especially compared to the world’s best heating system and what we would soon pursue. Dennis was trying to get Bob involved kind of as a favor to Bob.

After I had been there about two weeks, one evening Dennis told me what he was thinking. That low-temperature turbine that we saw used 200-degree-Fahrenheit water. Although I did not know it at the time, that was the output temperature of Dennis’s heat pump. The day that I met Dennis, he announced his intention to compete with the electric companies to produce electricity. Dennis’s idea to hook up his heat pump with that low-temperature turbine was his first free-energy idea. Since I did not even know how his heat pump worked yet, I had no idea if it would work or not, but Dennis’s enthusiasm was contagious and I became sold on him in Seattle. I was ready to help with whatever he had in mind, to rebuild his business. To this day, I have never again seen the combination of heart, talent, courage, and persistence that Dennis had. You had to see it to believe it. I was mentored by a world-class genius, I quickly saw that Dennis was another one, and I eagerly learned at his feet.

In my first month there, I lived with Dennis, his family, and the family that took them in, but Dennis’s wife wanted her own place to live in. I had been juice-fasting for several years by that time. I previously wrote about how I had to live with my grandparents to save up enough gas money to chase Dennis to Boston, and I arrived broke. After a couple of weeks there, I embarked on what became the longest fast in my life, of 45 days. A gallon of apple juice cost only $2.25 and I drank a gallon a day for the next 45 days. We did not have a scale, so I don’t know how much weight I lost, but I guess that it was about 20 pounds. I ended the fast when my heart began fibrillating.

We moved into a house in Winchester, in Boston’s suburbs, just before Christmas 1986. Dennis later told me that he watched me carefully around his daughters, who were five and seven years old. He didn’t have to worry about that. Before long, I became their babysitter and I am Uncle Wade to them today. We lived in a three-story house that had been divided in half, and the landlord lived in the other half. On the top floor were one bedroom and one bathroom, which is where I lived.

One of Dennis’s customers quickly saw that Dennis was the only talent in that organization, and he began courting Dennis. In early January, there was nothing for me to do, as far as our business went, and I took a temporary job as an accounts payable clerk for a Kennedy foundation run by Eunice Shriver for disabled children. That week Dennis reeled in that investor, who was going to put up $20,000 to get us going. The investor was going to deliver by Friday, and on Friday I asked Dennis if I should stop working for the Kennedys. On Saturday morning he said that it didn’t work out with the investor and that I should keep working the next week. I was about on day 37 of my fast, and on Saturday morning, I asked Dennis what had happened. Apparently the investor began to comprehend what Dennis was planning on doing and got scared.

Dennis was not telling me everything, and that was OK with me. I was just there to help him rebuild. What Dennis had not told me was that the investor gave Dennis $5,000, but asked for a $5,000 check in return as “security.” That was bizarre behavior for an investor. Dennis had also not told me that Stan, AKA “Mr. Engineer” in my writings, was waiting for Dennis to make something happen, so that he could work for Dennis again. Stan had quite a career, but he was a 66-year-old cancer patient who was unemployable. Stan was in it for the money. When Dennis got the $5,000, he immediately sent $500 to Stan, and Stan began driving across the continent from Ellensburg. On that Saturday morning, Stan was somewhere in Montana. Dennis also paid the rent out of that $5,000. Not only did that investor get cold feet, but he cashed the $5,000 check that he asked Dennis for, which was underhanded. So Dennis’s rent check and the check to Stan were about to bounce on Monday. I did not know it, but we were high and dry, about to become homeless. What Dennis also did not tell me was that the $20,000 was just a downpayment on an eventual $1 million investment.

That Saturday morning I asked Dennis about what had happened. I asked that that man only had to give Dennis $20,000 to become his 50% partner. Dennis said yes. A couple of hours later, after thinking about it, I asked if I came up with $20,000, could I become the 50% partner. Dennis wrote in his first book that it was an effort not to laugh at me, because I was fasting because it was cheaper than eating. But when Dennis said yes, I was on the phone to my family and friends. I guaranteed their investment, and I was not going to take any for myself, but just manage their investment. By Monday morning, $25,000 was on its way to my bank account and we were off and running. Dennis told me to take 20% for myself. Also, with seeing what happened in Seattle, I gave Dennis one share more than my investment company held, to give him controlling interest in our company. We were not going to give Dennis any ownership problems.

My mentor was my biggest investor, at $10,000. As I was raising the money, Dennis’s wife, Alison, cautioned Dennis, saying that I was young and naïve. But Dennis replied that he wanted a Boy Scout as his partner. He later called my coming through an act of divine intervention, and I can see why. I was about to watch Dennis go to work. I wanted to see that show. Dennis literally put on a show, as our first effort was putting on shows. I had my first paranormal experiences at age 16 and became quite the student of spirituality. I could never belong to an organized religion after that, and even though I almost went to the Air Force Academy, by age 19 I was a pacifist. I was not into American nationalism or Christianity (but I considered Jesus a mystical master second to none), and my teenage dream was changing the energy industry.

I was basically paying to watch Dennis work his magic, and it was something to behold. The next month was preparation for a series of shows that we put on. The first shows were staged at the Old South Meeting House, where the Boston Tea Party had been planned, and Dennis called our presentation the Greatest Energy Show on Earth. We brought out Blake the head installer in Seattle to build a demonstration unit to present Dennis’s idea for energy idea. Like Bob the inventor, I later saw that Blake never missed a paycheck in Seattle and immediately went to work for Clark and the thieves, to fix systems that were installed poorly in the rush to meet the December 31, 1985, tax-credit deadline. Blake was a mercenary, but I am glad that he serviced the Seattle customers. We paid him $1,000 for his week in Boston, building our demo unit.

Dennis wore a white tuxedo and announced a “Declaration of Energy Independence” at the show. He also called it God’s solution to our energy problems. Dennis was combining nationalism, organized religion, P.T. Barnum showmanship, and business opportunities. The business opportunity part of that was all that I was really interested in, and I eventually came to realize that that won’t work, either. Not for this.

Only about 35 people attended our first show. I towed our demo model on a trailer hitched to my Pinto station wagon. I cleaned the seats after our first show and found this funny artwork. I sent a copy of it to Dennis more than 15 years ago, and when I visited him in 2013, he had it framed in his office.

We built that demo model in the basement of that salesman’s family’s home, and we used their office in a business park. It was kind of an odd relationship with them, and the family matriarch presented Dennis a partnership agreement. Buried about 20 pages into it was the provision to remove Dennis as a partner. That was typical of our dealings with them.

We had unwillingly stumbled into another nuclear-energy controversy, with the Seabrook Power Station. My learning curve became insanely steep when I became Dennis’s partner. I saw the most blatant propaganda campaign that I ever saw over Seabrook. A local newspaper covered our shows positively, which is the only time that I ever saw positive coverage of Dennis in the newspapers. No mention of us in the Boston Globe (like it never reviewed Noam Chomsky’s books), while New England’s electric companies held secret meetings to decide what to do about us. Instead of the snuff job in Seattle, they thought that maybe they needed to work with us.

We taped our first show and sent it around. We soon heard that Jackie Gleason was watching our tape, which was bizarre to me, but I eventually learned why. RFK Jr.’s older brother Joe had just begun his first term as a Congressman, and he got a tape. He called our office a few days later to profanely insult Dennis.

As we began making waves, an old energy activist got involved with us, and he told us that corporate America really ran the Department of Energy, which I heard about from the inside a decade later.

We put on a show near Seabrook’s front gates in April. Dennis unveiled his offer to buy out Seabrook, never put nuclear fuel in it, but use it to store energy from Dennis’s projected free-energy machines at people’s homes. The mouse roared, but Dennis soon had an audience with the chairman of Seabrook, who was New England’s most powerful electric executive.

Many other events happened that spring. Dennis began treating me like the heir apparent, and that winter of 1987, we often sat late into the night in our living room, as Dennis watched TV and told me the story of his life.

The magnitude of it all began to overwhelm my ego, but that did not last long. One of my smallest investors, who put up $500, was a former girlfriend whom I once considered marrying. After she got in, she had one of her friends, who was the daughter of a Hollywood celebrity, call me to discuss what we were doing. I guess that it did not go well, because that former girlfriend soon began attacking me. Over the course of about a month, she attacked me in four different conversations, and the last one left me in tears. Dennis told me to pay her $1,000 and be done with her, which I did, and he made a tape to my investors. It was going to be my guarantee for the last time. They could get all of their money back for half their or double the money back for all their stock. One of my investors took us up on it.

Here is where I bring in Mr. Professor, whose name was Wayne. After that voice in my head told me to study business, my Accounting 101 class, which was a year-long class, had Wayne as the professor. He was the best teacher that I ever had. When I went to the university the next year, I set record test scores, and that was partly because of his tutelage. Soon before I moved to Los Angeles to start my career, I visited him at his home. I also ran into him in town, when he told me about a business opportunity which made him a millionaire, as an entrepreneur took on the corrupt life insurance industry and prevailed. I actually worked at that company as an auditor a year later.

In December 1986, I sent Christmas cards to people, including one to Wayne, telling him how his crazy student was trying to change the world. When I first raised the money for Dennis, I gave 10% of my holdings away to friends and family. Then I started getting contacted by people who wanted to get in. Another $15,000 came in that way, but I gave them only half as much stock for their money as the original shareholders got, to honor the first shareholders. I named my investment group Better World Investors. A decade later, after he got out of prison, Dennis named one of his companies Better World Technologies, and I was like a proud father.

Just as I was hearing from those people who wanted in, I got a reply from Wayne to my Christmas card. Enclosed was $1,000, just as a Christmas gift from Wayne. That was who Wayne was. I decided that it would not be a gift, and I gave Wayne stock. That became a very fateful reciprocal generosity that eventually costed Wayne his life, which was the greatest sorrow of my journey.

When I began at Dennis’s Seattle company, I moved in with a roommate, and we are friends today. Just before I left to chase Dennis to Boston seven months later, I visited him. He said that I looked ten years younger than when I met him. Even though I worked for free in Seattle, that began my life’s happiest year. I had a drinking problem in Los Angeles, partly because my employer forced me to drink as part of my career grooming. In Seattle, I hiked every week with my cousin, in my lifetime’s greatest hiking year. My stress symptoms from LA soon vanished and I hardly drank at all. My lifetime’s happiest year ended with our first shows, as it became a struggle, and those attacks from my former girlfriend kind of sent me over the edge. My stress symptoms came back as did my drinking problem. I would grab a six pack of beer on the way home and drink it in my room, like I did in my last years in LA. I had a 20-year battle with the bottle, and if I had not quit drinking in 2000, I might not be here today.

When we later learned that the Massachusetts authorities were sharpening their axes, incited by Washington authorities, it was no great surprise. But almost everybody that we got involved with was from New Hampshire, as our efforts fell flat in cynical Massachusetts. Dennis and I did a radio show in New Hampshire, which I eventually realized was a probe from the electric companies. I was slowly, one event after another, losing my naïveté, which I eventually learned can be a fatal affliction in this field. But Dennis and I had no idea that there even was a free-energy field in those days. We had never heard of Nikola Tesla. We were babes in the free-energy woods, or maybe more like lambs to the slaughter.

I also began grasping the magnitude of what we were doing. That was where the ego challenges came from, but I also realized that I was probably risking my life, but Dennis was far more so, as we would soon learn.

An Amway tycoon came by our office, sniffing for opportunities, but in retrospect the big news was that the global elite began contacting us. They play a very subtle game. One day, several nondescript businessmen came to our office. They met with Dennis right outside my office door, and as soon as they left Dennis came into my office to tell me that they had offered $10 million for Dennis’s free energy idea. It was not until 1998, when I heard Tom Bearden talk about it, that I realized that we had just received a friendly buyout offer from the global elite. The people behind that offer are called the “Black Hat” faction. But Dennis also got a phone call in the night, which was an encouraging anonymous call, and I also didn’t realize until several years later that was a call from the so called “White Hats.” A generation after those events I heard Steven Greer say that the Mormon financial empire was the ringleader of the global elite. Then the Mormon thefts of our Seattle and Ventura companies became far more understandable. When I briefly rejoined Dennis in 1996-1997, they took the game to a new level, with a huge sting operation intended to entrap us, and I nearly went to prison for my trouble, which I did not realize until 2008. A year after the friendly buyout offer they raised it to $1 billion, as their “final” offer, before they began playing rough, and Dennis should not have survived the experience, but that comes later.

I introduced Dennis to my mentor and soon had him come out to Boston to assess what we were doing. The popular interpretation of the Second Law of Thermodynamics stated that we could not do what Dennis proposed. My mentor, however, was not so quick to call it impossible and he eventually proposed his own solution of marrying his engine with the panels of Dennis’s heat pump. That comes later.

When my mentor visited, Dennis quickly realized that I was right. Mr. Mentor really was a world-class inventive genius. Unbeknownst to me, Dennis and my mentor made a deal. Dennis would move the company to my home town of Ventura, to work with my mentor, and in June of 1987, we moved the company to Ventura, as I drove the truck with all of the company assets back across the continent, less than a year after I chased Dennis to Boston. If somebody had told me what was ahead of me, I would not have believed it, and I had already lived through several unbelievable events.