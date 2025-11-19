This is the summary of this video.

I want to provide a little more color on what I’ve covered so far in these videos. I mentioned those shared-savings program for Dennis Lee’s heat pump, in which the $4,000 downpayment was refunded by Jimmy Carter’s tax credit, for a $10,000 heat pump. That took all the risk away from the customer, which is why a chimpanzee could sell Dennis’s heat pump under his program. Also, a financier who understood the genius of what Dennis did was eager to participate, such as the chairman of the board of American Express and John Spickard. It was the opportunity of a lifetime.

What I did not mention in the videos was that Dennis determined that the direct cost of building, selling, and installing the heat pump was about $4,000. In the accounting world, there is a concept called gross margin, which is calculated as the sales price less the direct cost of what is being sold. Only the manufacturing and installation costs would be calculated in a gross margin, so the gross margin on Dennis’s equipment was about 70% ($10,000 sales price less $3,000 manufacturing and installation).

My last job was working for a company that sold high-tech cutting equipment, and its gross margin was about 25%. General Motors’s gross margin is about 14%. Carrier, the world’s largest heat pump maker, has a gross margin of 25%, which Dennis approached to make his heat pump. A 70% gross margin for Dennis’s equipment was surreal. But the reason for that incredible margin was because it could deliver heat so much more cheaply than anything else could. If we put dollars and cents aside for a moment, Dennis’s heat pump delivered heat into homes and businesses at less than half the energetic cost of other heating systems (more like about a third, and 15% when replacing electric-resistance heating in Washington). Those huge energy savings are what paid for everything.

Dennis performed a brilliant act of financial engineering, but it was the real world of energy savings that made it all work. Financial engineering in the absence of real economic productivity is largely worthless, and scams are done that way. But Dennis financial engineered around the world’s best heating system.

In the end, what was really happening was that customers are being gouged for their energy costs, paying three times as much for their heating as they needed to. This situation is very similar to how high-mile-per-gallon carburetors have been suppressed for a century. The energy suppliers are in cahoots with the energy-technology companies, and the result is milking the captive consumer. That is the essence of capitalism, and anything that threatens the rackets is wiped out, as Adam Smith observed.

I have yet to see one of Dennis’s assailants ever have a rational discussion of those issues, as they invariably lie about Dennis instead, such as Mr. Skeptic. I will add a little more color to the Seattle days, such as when Dennis was on that business trip to Indiana and Betsy and Bill tried to wipe out his company while he was gone. That day at the office/factory, Alison was in charge, and when she arrived at the office, news camera crews were waiting for her. They asked her to comment on the Attorney General’s lawsuit, but Alison had no idea what they were talking about. It turned out that Betsy had not even filed her lawsuit, but sicced the media on Dennis’s company in the meantime.

Betsy did not file the lawsuit for days after the media splash. When she finally did, her lawsuit was a string of lies and non sequiturs. One of Betsy’s charges was that because Dennis’s heat pump had been measured to get a COP of five in January in Minnesota, it did not mean that systems in Seattle would get such high COPs. It takes minimal scientific literacy to understand that if his heat pump got a COP of five in Minnesota in January, that it would do better in Seattle’s milder climate. Betsy was counting on her audience’s being idiots, and it largely worked. Perhaps my favorite charge of Betsy’s 40-plus counts was that there was no factory where Dennis’s heat pump was being made (after the Rockefellers wiped one out). The lawsuit was served at Dennis’s factory. Dennis had sold 1,000 systems before the attacks by the electric companies and the Attorney General, and everybody who had not made a downpayment canceled their contracts, leaving only 400 customers, and Dennis never made another sale in Washington after that.

In my previous video, I failed to mention that when Dennis was experimenting in Yakima with his heat pump in the summer of 1984, his system got up to COPs of 12, in the summer sunshine. I have heard of COPs as high as 16.

There were many technical and economic issues to overcome with that heat pump, which was partly why Dennis’s companies were the only ones that succeeded, out of more than a hundred that came and went. When Dennis got involved, the systems had ten panels, but Dennis’s R&D efforts eventually resulted in eight. The panel was the heat pump’s only exotic component, and the industrial presses needed to produce such panels would only run lots of 1,000 panels (a $100,000 order, at $100 per panel). So the panel buyer had to sell 125 systems or none. That was an economy-of-scale issue that only Dennis’s companies could overcome. I wrote a series of posts on reviving Dennis’s heat pump in North America.

There was another issue that air-to-air heat pumps did not face. Those panels produced more energy than a home could often use. They performed better in the daytime, with sunshine and wind, but the primary heating needs are earlier in the morning and in the evening for most households (where people are at work or school in the daytime and asleep at night). Because of all that energy coming from the panels, the condenser needed to be similarly sized. Water has much more thermal capacity (ability to absorb heat) than air, so the condenser for Dennis’s heat pumps heated water. That was why commercial-hot-water installations were always the best performing, as they had huge and continual demands for hot water. For homeowners, the ideal was a water tank that held hundreds of gallons, to store energy in the daytime. That was generally not a big problem, but some smaller houses may not have had room for them. But houses that had those water tanks never needed to worry about running out of hot water.

Carter’s credit tax specifically exempted air-to-air heat pumps from getting the credit. The tax credit was intended to spur innovation, not subsidize something that already existed. Dennis’s heat pump was the epitome of the innovation that the tax credit encouraged, and it always qualified for the tax credit. But Dennis also sold what was technically a heat pump. To distinguish it from air-to-air heat pumps, Dennis called it “solar refrigeration,” and his companies always carefully instructed the customers on how to apply for their tax credit. Dennis even attended Congressional hearings on the tax credit, and he was assigned to a committee of one to write performance criteria for qualifying for future credits, as almost all of Carter’s tax credit money went to fund scam solar systems. But that did not stop Seattle’s media from lying about it. That lying news segment was my first inkling that maybe the media was not a seeker of the truth.

How the Washington power structure could portray the world’s best heating system, put on people’s homes for free, as a scam was initially mind-boggling, but that was before I saw the media’s Orwellian treatment of genocidists such as Suharto and Kagame, portraying them as heroes, not to mention my great nation’s genocidal founding fathers, such as George Washington and Christopher Columbus. The system can portray saints as psychopaths and vice versa, and the public is rarely the wiser.