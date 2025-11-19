Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
11h

The 70% gross margin on Dennis's heat pump compared to Carrier's 25% really ilustrates how disruptive this tecnology was. What's striking is that the margin came from real energy savings, not financial tricks. The way Betsy's lawsuit got filed days after the media splash shows how coordinated the supression was. Those COPs of 12 in summer sunshine are remarkable, it's unfortunate the economy of scale issues with the panel production became a barrier to wider adoption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture