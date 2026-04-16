The video of this post is here.

This post will continue the oral history posts. I left off in my first year in Ohio as a newlywed, as I looked for work, studied, and enjoyed living in Ohio. If it had mountains, I could have stayed. Life was far easier than living on the coasts. Those were happy years for me, in the early years of my marriage.

I temped in the back office of a savings and loan for several months, and saw some of the fallout from the scandal. After nearly a year in Ohio, I landed a job as a controller for a trucking company, where I worked for five years. My career was either 60-hour weeks or unemployment, with little in-between, in my insane profession.

My professor/partner Wayne had his life ruined by the events in Ventura, which led to his early death, which was my journey’s greatest sorrow. I’ll make a post on Wayne soon. After several months at that trucking company, Dennis invited me to Las Vegas, to see what he got going after Ventura. Dennis had mounted an advertising campaign for free energy, to late-night couch potatoes. I was on my way to today’s approach, and aiming for couch potatoes was aiming very low. I witnessed an attempt to steal Dennis’s company while I returned home, in a surreal scene. It was the usual. Dennis also got involved with the Patriot Movement in those days. Those approaches did not interest me at all.

When the judge took Dennis’s attorney hostage in Ventura, his attorney promised that it would take several years for the appeals to work their way through the legal system, but everything about Dennis’s case set records, and he was kangarooed into prison two years after his plea bargain, in which his “crime” was failing to file a form.

We will never know who did it, but somebody on the inside fraudulently altered Dennis’s security file in an attempt to get him murdered by the inmates, which nearly worked. Dennis got “lucky,” and “only” had some fingers broken and teeth knocked out. When I saw Dennis last year, he told me more about it, which I discuss more in the accompanying video. I learned in those days how the system treats real criminals in Southern California: they get off scot-free. California is the most corrupt state in the USA.

I saw Dennis the day after his release from prison in the spring of 1994, and I also saw him within hours of his release from jail. He regarded his time behind bars as a kind of vacation, and he was ready to go back at it harder than ever. You had to see it to believe it.

Five years as a controller wore me out, but I had my career’s epiphany at the end of it, saw how to easily improve millions of lives, but nobody was interested. Dennis began barnstorming the USA in early 1996. After more than seven years of trying, he finally got me to work for him again, which I should not have done, and I nearly went to prison for my trouble, which I will discuss later.

Between my stints with Dennis, my close friend had his underground technology show. With that show and the revelations of Sparky Sweet’s ordeal, I knew that free-energy technology was real, along with antigravity and other mind-boggling technologies.

Before I went back to work for Dennis in late 1996, I wrote my first website, which was partly the fruit of those early days of study.