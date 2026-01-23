The video of this post is here.

This post will cover the time from when Dennis’s kit-sales program began working to the raid. By the time that Dennis’s program began working, my stress problems were back, I drank too much, and I probably only survived because of my youth and relatively healthy diet.

We were soon buried in orders for our kits, as money poured in from around the USA. Before it really got going, one of Wayne’s (AKA Mr. Professor) friends was Jerry Hipple. He began coming by our office almost daily, and kind of made a nuisance of himself. Jerry had a ranch in nearby Carpinteria, which he ran with his son. We brought a few units to California from Boston. Jerry raised orchids in a big greenhouse and heated it with gas. One day Dennis told Jerry if he was going to buy something, great, but we were too busy to chat with him every day. Jerry got the message and bought one of our units from us, I think for about $4,000. He and his son installed it on their greenhouse and immediately began saving over $5,000 a year. It was a beautiful installation, and it became our showcase installation in 1987.

Also, just as we were getting going, there were multiple attempts to steal our business, and one I remember in particular, by a patriarch of a cultish movement. It was in September or October, after I had witnessed several attempts to steal our company, going back to Seattle, that I told Dennis how shocking it was to see. Dennis replied that the first 50 times that he saw it, he was shocked, too. I was losing my naïveté in leaps and bounds back then. The thieves were always nice guys. Dennis later wrote that they had to be nice guys in order to get close enough to stick their daggers into the ribs of their targets. It was the amiable psychopath trick, which I eventually witnessed many times. I have had people tell me that they could spot criminals from a mile off. No they can’t. They think they can read their expressions and thereby read their minds, but they have no idea what they’re talking about. The psychopaths that were sicced on us as part of organized suppression, and those who approached us to steal from us, were often very good what they did. They looked and acted like Boy and Girl Scouts until they jammed their knives in. And even as they stick their daggers in, their targets often won’t believe it. Last year I named the corporate hit man, Bill Delp, who was sicced on Dennis’s Seattle company, once I learned that he had died. He was a killer, but he completely duped those people who eulogized him. That autumn, I believe, Ken Hodgell bought his kit, and he looked and acted like Mr. Rogers.

Dennis also got another one of those encouraging calls in the night. I think that he got about three or four of them before he was arrested. As soon as we got going, Stan came down from Ellensburg. Stan lived with us for about five months in Boston, but I think that he got his own apartment in Ventura. Even though we were in Ventura so that Dennis could work with my mentor, he did not immediately come aboard. He was very standoffish, but he and Stan got along famously as a couple of old engineers. In September 1987, Dennis, Stan, and my mentor went to visit an inventor in LA. Apparently, on that trip, Dennis brought up the issue of why my mentor wasn’t getting involved, and he replied that he heard that Dennis didn’t treat inventors well. Then Stan got involved and said that Dennis treated inventors better than anybody he ever saw, which was true. Dennis treated inventors better than many of them deserved. My mentor then came aboard.

Our business was skyrocketing, and I was busy taking care of business. My mentor soon sat Stan and Dennis down and presented them his idea for doing free energy. He thought that if the panels from Dennis’s heat pump were married to his hydraulic heat engine, free energy was possible. I’ll be the first to admit that the popular interpretation of the Second Law of Thermodynamics says that can’t be done, just as Dennis’s original idea should not have worked. From the beginning with Dennis, we regularly encountered scientists, and even thermodynamics experts, who thought that it was possible (such as here). We built that machine shop in the back of our warehouse and we began building a prototype of my mentor’s engine.

Dennis is always enthusiastic, but he started going into orbit in those days. I was working 70-hour weeks by then and even did an all-nighter or two, trying to keep up with our explosive growth. Dennis’s salesman friend from Yakima soon came down to work for us, and he and Dennis would work at the office, long into the night, drinking, watching movies, and having fun. I will give it to Dennis’s Yakima friend; that was the most fun that I saw Dennis have while I was his partner.

As I mentioned in ending my previous post, I finally got to watch Dennis make something happen, and it was like trying to hang on to a rope tied to a rocket ship as it took off.

We soon ran out of space. In my previous video, I estimated that our original space was 5,000 square feet. I looked it up yesterday, and it was only 3,400 square feet. We then leased the building next to it, which had nearly 6,000 square feet, and I soon moved my office to that building. I constantly walked between the buildings. Here they are.

That autumn of 1987, we became a kind of global mecca. A Japanese trade official visited Dennis in his office, but the most informative part of becoming a mecca like that were the stories that people told us. I was too busy working to talk to very many people who arrived like that, but others did, and I heard the stories. People tried to get to Dennis through me, as Dennis became unreachable in that mayhem. One day I took a call from a man with some exotic propulsion technology. He told me that when he was a young man, he had an encounter with Albert Einstein. He had occasion to call Princeton’s physics department, and the phone was answered by a voice that said, “This is Albert.” Oh, those innocent days. He said that the conversation quickly turned to Einstein’s quasi-mystical wonderment at the universe’s mysteries. Stories like that were nice to hear, but they were all too infrequent. Many were harrowing, and here are some of them.

By that time, Dennis had hired an assistant named Cab, and Cab often met people who wanted Dennis’s time. Cab was a former sheriff’s deputy. A man arrived at our office in a limousine and talked to Cab. The man was an entrepreneur who made his fortune of $400 million. He could have played for the rest of his life, but he still wanted to do something important. He built a windmill facility in the American Southwest. Maybe it was Arizona. He was planning on selling electricity from his windmills, probably to the electric companies. Back then, there were windmill scams to get tax breaks, but this guy was serious and he spent $35 million of his own money to build his windmill facility. He was working late one night in the office when he got a phone call. The caller made a proposal: that rich entrepreneur could pack up his briefcase, leave the facility, and never return, or his family would be dead by dawn. The caller provided some information that made it clear that he was serious and could deliver on his threat. That entrepreneur hung up the phone and sat there in his office. He took out his calculator and calculated that $35 million was 9% of his net worth. He decided that it wasn’t worth it. He packed up his briefcase, left his office, and never returned. He concluded the conversation with Cab with, “I wish you the best, but you have no idea what you are up against.” That was not the last time that I heard of “deals” like that.

Another man approached our office who was once a business partner with a professor at Cal State San Bernardino. The professor was a chemist, and he had invented a method to extract platinum from ore at efficiencies never seen before. It could have disrupted the platinum market. They sought investors and took Eastern Oligarchy money. They bought land in the California desert. Just as they began their mining operation, suddenly the sheriff was beating their door down for violating some law that nobody had heard of from the 19th century. They knew that they had been had, and fled. The professor’s truck was found abandoned in the desert and he was never seen again. The man who told us his tale lived in the back of a chiropractor’s office for two years to stay alive. The Eastern Oligarchy then owned the mine.

In those days I heard of a free-energy inventor whose family was murdered in their home. The killers then set the house on fire and bulldozed it, which was a tactic that I would later hear about.

Another visitor told us about his battle with the federal government. He had invented some disruptive energy technology and the government tried to seize it by using national-security laws. He had engaged in a protracted legal battle against the federal government. I had heard about this before from my mentor. He told me that a military official did not have to be that high-ranking to sign those kinds of seizure orders. Maybe it was as a bird colonel.

I know that I only heard a fraction of the stories that came to us in those days. More will come later.

What I failed to mention in my previous posts was that sometime after our first greatest energy show, Dennis wanted Blake the installer to come back to Boston and work for another week, for his usual $1,000. When he went to work for the thieves in Seattle, I knew that Blake was a mercenary. When I saw that he was paid in Seattle all the way until Dennis’s company was stolen, it only reinforced that perception. But he was a competent mercenary, and Dennis used me to contact Blake and get him to come work for us again.

That time, Dennis had his wife Alison call Blake before I had a chance to, and she was not subtle. It went badly on her call with Blake, and Dennis had me call Blake to try to calm the waters. Blake did not want anything to do with us any longer, and Dennis made me deliver a threat to Blake, which was that Blake would never work in the industry again. I was not happy delivering that threat, and I told Dennis that I would never do it again. Since Dennis was the only person who could make the industry work, Blake indeed never worked in the industry again, and he is a refrigeration mechanic to this day. But Blake eventually got his vengeance, or at least tried to, which is coming.

Just as Dennis brought Stan back, and tried to get Bob the inventor to sign up again, he contacted his leading salesman from Seattle, whose name was Dave. He was one of the “loyalists” when the company was stolen, but I was far from sure about Dave, who seemed real abrasive. Dennis trained salespeople, and one of his strategies was to turn one into a “winner” to inspire the others. Dennis did that with Dave in Seattle. As I stated in previous posts, Dennis’s marketing plan was so brilliant that a chimpanzee could sell as his heat pump under his shared-savings plan. I repeatedly saw Dennis’s salesmen think that they were the magic, and Dennis was happy to let them think that, to boost their confidence and turn them into winners, but that could have unintended egocentric results.

Dennis told Dave to come on down from Seattle, check out our operation, and see if he wanted to make the big money again. On a Saturday morning, I drove to the LA airport and picked Dave up. Dave stayed for a day before returning to Seattle. A week or two later, we received a demand from Dave, inventor Bob, that engineer who could not think past his textbooks, and Blake. Their claim was mainly based on what Bob thought that he deserved, and they demanded $250,000. It was obviously a ludicrous claim. While I worked for free in Seattle, Blake never missed a paycheck. We ignored their claim. So Dave’s visit, which we paid for, was really a scouting expedition to see what they could extort from us. That was pretty low, but it was what I began to expect from people. In the end, only two of the Seattle loyalists bowed out honorably.

By October 1987, over the previous 18 months I had either worked for free or lived off about $50 a week. All that I paid for was food and gas. I lived with Dennis and his family for nearly a year. That was a highlight of my life, but since I left college, I never really lived in a clean place, especially the kitchen. None of those post-collegiate roommates were good housekeepers, and I was tired of not being able to use the kitchen, as it was usually dirty. So I asked Dennis if I could finally take some kind of salary so that I could rent a room. It became another larger-than-life event, as it led to my meeting my future wife. I could tell that it was my otherworldly “friends” at work again, and what it really meant was the beginning of the end of my days with Dennis.

Soon before Christmas 1987, one of our customers informed Cab that the Better Business Bureau was forwarding calls to them to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Cab called the sheriff’s deputy himself, and I call the man Mr. Deputy. Cab’s affidavit of the event is here. Mr. Deputy was legally obligated to tell us if we were doing something illegal, but he said that all was well, which was his first criminal act against us, but it was far from his last.

Also, just before Christmas, Dennis and his salesman pal from Yakima were drinking late into the night. I drove to the office around midnight and half-dragged Dennis home. While I was helping him to my car in the middle of our parking lot, Dennis stopped and took in both of our buildings. He said that the Big Boys’ (his term for what turned out to be the global elite) eyes had to be bugging out of their heads, seeing what we had going. I knew that we were risking our lives, and I thought to myself at that time that if they did not stop us soon, they might not be able to. That was sadly prophetic.

Dennis held Saturday-morning shows in our machine shop, in which he demonstrated the heat pump and did his pitching. People came from around the world to see it. Mr. Deputy attended one of those Saturday shows in December, incognito.

Right after Christmas, at one of the Saturday shows, an inventor dropped off his business plan around his hydraulic heat engine. My mentor’s engine was also a hydraulic heat engine, and he told Dennis that that new engine was further developed than his was, and on New Year’s Day, 1988, I wrote our first check to Victor Fischer. We then began building a prototype of his engine.

Dennis was flying as high as I had seen him. A week after bringing Fischer aboard, Dennis spoke at a free-energy conference in Southern California. He brought down the house, and a few days later we held a national meeting near our office for the kit buyers and others. Mr. Deputy also attended that show, and the next day he was readying his search warrant for our facilities. I did not know it yet, but my life’s worst year was about to begin.