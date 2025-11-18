This is the summary of this video.

When Dennis had his bout of what he thought was automatic writing, he came up with a concept, of a way to unite the consumer and help small businesses, to level the playing field of capitalism. He started a company called United Community Services (UCS). Years later, his old employer, Sears, came up with a watered-down version of Dennis’s concept, called the Discover Card, which saves as people use it.

Until I came along, Dennis always began his companies with no capital, which was not an easy trick. Dennis got his companies going with his unparalleled persuasive ability, his ability to survive on no capital, and getting involved with technologies or concepts with great promise, which he sometimes invented. UCS was that way. But building a business that way was very difficult. Part of Dennis’s talent was making it look easy.

Dennis fled organized crime on the West Coast and sought refuge in New Jersey, of all places. The Mafia began trying to muscle in on Dennis’s businesses nearly from the beginning. Mafia lieutenants were everywhere. Dennis once threw a Mafia lieutenant down a flight of stairs after he tried to muscle in, and Dennis subsequently survived a hit attempt in a way which gained the respect of New Jersey mobsters, and they generally left him alone after that, at least that family, but he was continually fending off mobsters. Also, his business partners regularly tried to steal his companies, and they were sometimes successful. The last time they did it before his Seattle days, his partners allied with mobsters, but I get ahead of myself a little.

When Dennis was a child, he had no use for organized religion and never really believed the fire-and-brimstone services that he attended. Early in his UCS days, he met a young idealistic woman named Allison. She was Jewish, and she soon became his wife. Dennis was in some kind of debate club in those days, pursuing his Utopian ideals, and in one moment, he realized that people were incapable of governing themselves and needed a benevolent dictator called God, and he suddenly believed that the Bible is the literal word of God. He still believes that way. I do not share Dennis’s Christian faith, but I have been very impressed to see how Dennis uses it in his life. When I saw him in September, my summation was “God is love.” Dennis agrees, and that is enough common ground for us.

In his early Christian days, he was quite a zealot, and at one point he tried to surround himself with Christians, which was a disaster, with all the Christian infighting. I believe that his UCS effort lasted about two years, and it was $1 million in debt with slim prospects. Dennis decided to give it away to the Christian community and ended up trying to give it to Pat Robertson. Although Dennis tried to give it to Robertson, Robertson was so impressed that he wanted to become an investor instead. He put in $150K before his lawyers decided that Dennis’s company resembled a pyramid scheme, and he decided to walk away from it but then blamed Dennis. The company folded when Robertson walked away.

UCS was an early example of multilevel marketing, which was partly what made the business work, but which also made it resemble a pyramid scheme. Amway is probably the leading multilevel marketing company, and we had dealings with them when I was Dennis’s partner. Those kinds of marketing plans can sow the seeds of their own destruction, because people can get infected with greed. This was one of the Achilles heels of Dennis’s companies: they were too successful for their own good and attracted thieves, and later, organized suppression.

After UCS died, Dennis then got involved with energy conservation. He originally got involved with low-flow showerheads on the Jersey Shore and sold them under a shared-savings program, which was the first of its kind.

Before the Oil Crisis, Americans were profligate users of energy. Today’s average American uses about 15% less energy than in the 1970s, which is reflected in our declining standard of living. Homes were not insulated, but Americans quickly discovered the virtues of insulation.

Dennis then got involved in the foam-insulation business, and this is where his genius was first brought to bear in industrializing businesses. When Dennis got involved, foam insulation practice was a man, a hose, a bucket, and foam mix. Not only was it highly inefficient, it also had poor quality control. Poor quality control in the foam-insulation business meant off-gassing of formaldehyde, which presented a health hazard. Dennis created specialized teams to prepare the home for the foam, to spray the foam into the walls, and to reseal the walls. He also invented a “battle wagon” that carried the foam and computer-mixed it, so that it was perfectly mixed and would not off-gas.

Dennis’s foam companies immediately skyrocketed, and he not only had to continually fend off mobsters, but his business associates tried stealing his businesses. Dennis also brought considerable entrepreneurial skill to the situation, and every time the thieves would steal his companies, they thought that they had jumped on the gravy train and could just sit back and watch the money roll in. But without Dennis there to run it, the companies always collapsed. Those greed-blinded idiots always killed the golden goose. I came to learn that that is typical in small-time entrepreneurial waters. Not only did mobsters and associates try to steal Dennis’s companies, but the fiberglass-insulation interests felt threatened. With Dennis’s crews and battlewagons, he could insulate a neighborhood in a day. So Dennis started to experience organized suppression that was directed from the fiberglass interests. One newspaper called Dennis the “Con Man of the Year.”

When mobsters stole Dennis’s companies, which then collapsed, they could blame Dennis, in their peculiar logic. After one such incident, the mobsters were planning on breaking Dennis’s legs, but Dennis was “saved” by coming down with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which paralyzed him from the neck down. Alison gave birth to their first child around the same time. I believe that it happened in 1979.

Of course, with his company stolen once again, they were destitute. Because Dennis was a veteran, he got treated at a VA hospital, and they were every bit as bad as depicted in Born on the Fourth of July. The VA staff nearly killed Dennis three times due to their negligence. He had to flee the hospital to survive, as Alison nursed him back to health. Dennis could eventually stand, but he has no sense of equilibrium to this day. Just walking has been an ordeal for him ever since. I have pushed him around in wheelchairs.

When Dennis could walk again, he became a salesman for medical-emergency pendants and immediately began thinking big on how to sell them en masse. Dennis always thought big like that. Dennis’s second daughter was born then, in 1981. He began to get involved in energy conservation again and put on a show in a mall, hawking his wares. Dennis considered solar systems a scam, and they were back then. They barely worked, and most companies sold them just to take advantage of Carter’s tax credit, which reimbursed 40% of the sales cost, up to a $4,000 credit.

At that mall show, as a favor to a business associate, he put a demo model of a solar system in the show. He put it in the back, next to the bathrooms, so that nobody would see it. But during that show, a man repeatedly asked Dennis about that system. After repeated inquiries, Dennis finally responded with: “Are you ready to pay $12,000 for it?” The man replied that if it worked like he thought it did, he would. That got Dennis’s attention.

That happened in Delaware, next to DuPont’s headquarters. That was no run-of-the-mill solar system, but was the world’s best heating system. It was the LamCo system. Dennis’s first sales were to DuPont scientists, who were enthralled by the system. Dennis quickly brought his entrepreneurial genius to the situation. He revived his shared-savings program, lowered the sales price, and sold nearly 300 systems in his first month in one county, when LamCo had only sold a few systems a year on the entire East Coast. When Dennis got involved, half of the buyers installed the systems themselves, which led to poor quality control and systems that barely worked. As Dennis did in the foam business, he immediately set about professionalizing the installation.

Dennis found his rocket ship and thought big, as usual. He wanted to carpet the United States with that heat pump. As usual, almost nobody understood what Dennis was doing, which is the typical fate of geniuses. But Dennis eventually got the attention of the chairman of the board of American Express, who understood. American Express was about to commit $1 billion to carpeting the United States with Dennis’s heat pump. Just then, LamCo’s other owners (Dennis owned a third of it at that time) stole several hundred thousand dollars from Dennis, and mobsters stole the rest. Dennis went from living in Southampton to being destitute once again, just after his third child was born, a boy.

That happened in late 1983, and Dennis took his family to Yakima for Christmas, to introduce them to his son. But his son died of crib death during the visit. Dennis had nothing to go back to on the East Coast, and as fate would have it, he stumbled into the middle of an energy disaster. The biggest municipal bond default in American history to that time was in Washington State, when the electric companies floated bonds to build nuclear power plants that were not completed (of five planned, only one was completed). Washington’s electricity was the cheapest on Earth before that happened, at one penny per kilowatt-hour. It tripled in short order and was projected to go much higher. Dennis could not sell energy-conservation equipment where the electricity was the world’s cheapest, but when he saw full-page ads by the electric companies, calling for conservation, that was a fateful moment.

Dennis not only stumbled into an energy disaster, but the electric companies were pulling off a scam on the public. Homes that heated with electricity were being offered conventional heat pumps, which would save them 50% over electric-resistance heating. The electric companies actually provided a subsidy to customers who bought the heat pumps, but they paid for it by raising everybody’s electric rates. Dennis thought that if they were promoting 50% savings, they should love 85% savings. When I saw Dennis in September, he said that Amory Lovins published an article that basically said that Dennis’s technology would be bad news, as it would create “bad load” with the electric companies, which essentially meant that it saved too much energy.

In Eastern Washington, however, Dennis’s heat pump would compete with gas heating that agribusiness was using for processing fruit, especially apples. So, taking market share away from the gas companies was fine with the electric companies, and they even sent an engineer out to help Dennis. But when Dennis mentioned that the big market was all those homes in Washington, that engineer got a deer-in-the-headlights expression and fled.

Dennis got kind of ensnared with a local oligarch and wasted a year with him. When the oligarch started telling people that he didn’t need Dennis any longer, Dennis had enough and took his family to Seattle. He had a beat-up station wagon, $20, and no place to sleep. Eight months later, Dennis’s net worth was $50 million.

When Dennis hit Seattle, he discovered that when LamCo was stolen from him, a man who stole the worthless patent lived in the Seattle area, and a bank was actually making the systems. They had no idea what they were doing and were on their way to going out of business. Dennis approached them and said that he would solve their problems. Instead of treating them like their savior, they treated them like an unwelcome beggar.

Dennis took the approach that he always did, of selling his systems and stacking contracts so high that a financier would get interested. Dennis still thought that the electric companies would love him, but somebody was killing his deals with the banks. He later learned that it was the electric companies. Shut out from Seattle’s banks, he found one in Spokane, and its owner, John Spickard, like the chairman of American Express, saw the genius in what Dennis was doing. John not only got excited, he wanted a piece of the action. One of John’s employees put Dennis in touch with a corporate-shell owner. Corporate shells were a quick way to take companies public. Dennis did his deal with the shell, retained 80% ownership, John’s company got 10%, and the rest went to some early investors, some to the shell owners, and shares were sold to the public. Dennis’s stake was soon worth $50 million.

Just then, the electric companies struck. An electric company called a press conference, called Dennis’s company a scam, and called for an Attorney General’s investigation. Dennis had gone so far as to rig up one of his heat pumps on a truck, parked in an electric company parking lot, and begged them to come out and see his system. We later heard that he had terrified the electric companies. All that they could see was billions of dollars in lost revenues if Dennis was able to carpet Washington with his heat pump.

Just as they were ordered to do, the Attorney General’s office began an investigation, which was fraudulent from beginning to end. The hatchet lady was named Betsy, and she lied out of both sides of her mouth as she attacked Dennis’s company. Around the same time, the Rockefellers’ bank (Chase Manhattan) wiped out Dennis’s manufacturer in California, so Dennis had to build his own factory. In Yakima, Dennis picked Mr. Engineer off the scrapheap. His real name was Stan, and he led the engineering teams that designed the Boeing 707, which was the world’s first mass-produced airliner. Stan later supervised the construction of the world’s largest building – the 747 manufacturing plant – and was its first plant superintendent. Stan knew Frank Lloyd Wright, among other luminaries. Stan got bladder cancer and was eased into retirement, where Dennis found him in Yakima. Stan built Dennis’s factory.

At about the same time that that mayhem was happening, Bill Delp approached Dennis’s company, offering to smooth things with the electric companies. Bill was a corporate hit man who worked for the electric companies. His job was to try to topple the company from the inside, while Betsy, the media, and other government organizations were trying to take it down from the outside, in what I have come to call an inside-outside job. Bill did not fool Dennis for an instant, but Dennis hired him anyway, wanting to keep his enemy close. I would not have done that, and Bill would soon be responsible for the death of one of Dennis’s employees.

Dennis did all he could to cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation, but Betsy had a job to do. Dennis took a business trip to Indiana, which was a Rust Belt state that wanted to attract industry, and he was thinking of moving his company there. Before he left, Dennis told Betsy that if she wanted him to stay in the state and not go on the trip, just say the word. Betsy replied that all was well, and Dennis left. While he was gone, she not only filed a fraudulent lawsuit against Dennis’s company, she orchestrated a media splash against it. Bill attempted to incite a mutiny on the inside at the same time. Bill had stolen documents from Dennis’s company, which ended up in Betsy’s files, which she hurriedly returned when Dennis threatened an FBI probe of the Attorney General’s office.

Bill’s mutiny attempt failed, and then he engaged in many criminal acts to try to put the company out of business, including repeated burglaries of Dennis’s company, siccing government agencies on the company such as OSHA and the IRS, and capping it off with a fraudulent bankruptcy suit. When he was responsible for a woman’s death, it didn’t even slow him down and he spread rumors that Dennis was responsible for her death. Bill was the first of a number of talented psychopaths that I saw sicced on our companies over the years.

When Betsy’s nose was rubbed in her crimes enough, her conscience finally awoke, and she quit the Attorney General’s office and taught law school. She was the best of those sicced on Dennis’s company, but she couldn’t help herself and was disbarred several years ago for looting more than $100,000 from a client’s bank account. Betsy hung her hat on the fact that one person in the state of Washington misunderstood one thing that Dennis said. The civil law she used made it clear that it did not matter if Dennis never intended to deceive anybody. That one person in the state misunderstood one thing that Dennis said was enough. Betsy then took Dennis’s customers hostage to force him to sign a civil settlement, which I have watched all manner of assailant use as “proof” of Dennis’s criminality.

Carter’s tax credit expired at the end of 1985, and Dennis was in a race to install those systems. Otherwise, his customers would have been screwed. On New Year’s Eve, 1985, a man arrived at Dennis’s house to take him away to murder him. The “deal” was that if Dennis went along peacefully, the man would not also murder his family. What the assassin did not count on was that at midnight, Dennis’s installation crews showed up at his house to swim in his swimming pool to celebrate. Suddenly, Dennis and the assassin were surrounded by Dennis’s employees. Dennis told the assassin that it was a nice try, but he would live to see another day, as the assassin slinked away.

Soon afterward, Dennis’s head of marketing hired a bodyguard for Dennis, and he had a bodyguard the day that I met him. After New Year’s Day, the company was kind of dead in the water, partly because Bill’s fraudulent bankruptcy suit strangled the company.

In February, 1986, a voice in my head suggested moving to Seattle, and ten days later I was interviewing at Dennis’s company.