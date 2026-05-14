The video of this post is here.

After the Ventura catastrophe, Wayne (Mr. Professor) and his wife moved to North Dakota in 1992 or 1993. They lived on the family farm with Wayne’s mother. I talked to her one day, and her love for Wayne was obvious. She soon had a stroke, and was bedridden for the rest of her life.

In 1994, my wife and I drove from Ohio to North Dakota to visit with Wayne and his wife. My “Wade’s World” talk has never abated, and I will try to help manifest the Fifth Epoch until either it arrives or I die. I don’t need my otherworldly “friends” to tell me what I am on Earth to do. While I was not planning to work with Dennis Lee again, after he got out of prison earlier that year, I was still about making free energy happen. We got into a conversation at Wayne’s home, I began doing my Wade’s World talk, and Wayne did not want to hear it. He said that he regretted what happened in Ventura.

His adopted son kept bouncing around, in and out of prison, and Wayne spent vast sums on legal bills for his son, which Wayne finally decided was all wasted money. Wayne adopted him from an orphanage when he was five, and Wayne said that his son was ruined for life by then. That was an early example for me of how childhood adversity ruins people. After Wayne’s death in 2002, his son lived on the streets of Ventura until he died at age 55 a few years ago. They also adopted a girl whose mother was a biker chick who put her up for adoption at age seven. She lives with Wayne’s widow today.

Here is an example of the “practical jokes” that Wayne played on his neighbors. When harvest season arrived, he would wait until neighbors left their homes for a day or two before the harvest. While they were gone, he would spend a day doing the harvest for them, stack it all up, as nice as you please, and then sneak back home. He got a laugh out of his neighbor’s bewilderment. That was a saint’s practical joke.

As Wayne’s father was an alcoholic, I can only imagine how dysfunctional the family dynamics were, and Wayne became the family hero. His sisters all moved away, and in his last years, Wayne once told me that his sisters accused him of stealing the family fortune, and they disowned him. I have no contact with my immediate family, because of my journey, and I can well imagine what happened between Wayne and his sisters. It is like that saying that prophets have no honor in their home towns. His sisters did not attend Wayne’s funeral. I was his only “family” that was there, other than his wife, adopted daughter, and her family.

I paid off my loan for Dennis’s legal fund for several years, Wayne said that the money was vital, and I only wished that I paid him ten times as much. I have written about my short second stint with Dennis in 1996-1997. When Dennis began barnstorming the USA in 1996, Wayne found his enthusiasm again. When I went back to work with Dennis, I kept the books once again, and I not only saw Dennis’s $250K payment to Yull Brown, but I saw several payments from Wayne, as he could not help himself.

Wayne stayed with me for two weeks during that winter of 1996-1997, and each evening, he read Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States. I would call Wayne a paleoconservative, at least before Dennis and I came to Ventura. He just pulled Zinn’s book out of my library and began reading, unprompted by me. He said that I should do something like what Zinn did, to confound what people thought that they knew. That is kind of what I have been doing for the past 30 years.

After I left the operation in New Jersey, Dennis brought me out more than once to help with the accounting. It was either 1998 or 1999 when I was there for a week, and so was Wayne. Wayne health was failing by then, and he could no longer sleep lying down. I previously remarked about Wayne’s lifelong love of the Lakers. The Lakers were in the playoffs while was there, and the same room in which Wayne slept in a recliner, in a half-sitting position, we watched Laker games that week. That was the last time that I saw Wayne alive.

A year or two later, Wayne’s kidneys began failing, and he went on dialysis. I had planned to take him on one last trip to Alaska, but his failing health prevented it. There were alternative treatments that could have helped him, but they could no longer afford them. Dennis and I both offered Wayne a kidney and part of our pancreas, but he replied that he would only accept a kidney from somebody as “old and useless” as he was. I was not Wayne’s only former student who offered Wayne a kidney. I called Wayne every few months.

In May 2002, Wayne’s wife called to tell me that Wayne had just died. Today, I am older than Wayne was when he died at age 67. His life was shortened because he got involved with me, and I was devastated. Wayne and his wife took pains to tell me that they did not blame me for what had happened, but it was faint consolation.

I attended his funeral, and when I walked in his house, Wayne’s widow was watching the Lakers win a playoff game. The next day was the viewing of Wayne’s body at a funeral home. It was just me, Wayne’s widow, his daughter, and her family. Here is where it gets wild.

Everybody has psychic abilities, and like any ability, some are better than others, and I come from a family of psychics. I will make posts on my paranormal experiences one day soon. I was praying with all my might in the seats in the viewing room while Wayne’s wife said goodbye to her husband’s body. I had been doing so earlier in the day, too.

There are various methods that psychics use, and I have seen many over the years. Some psychics hear things that nobody else can, or see things that nobody else can. I have used Tarot cards and pendulums and have done plenty of psychic readings, which could be startlingly accurate. But nothing was as dramatic as that voice in my head, which I had only heard twice before, after I prayed for guidance. The first time changed my studies from science to business, and the second time led me straight into Dennis’s company.

At the funeral home, I went into trance states and saw Wayne in his heaven, but he looked the same, with his trademark glasses (he was buried wearing them). Then I saw a picture at the funeral home, of Wayne in his 20s, and he looked the same, with the same haircut and glasses. It was kind of amusing.

I then got an image of his heaven, which looked like a cross between North Dakota and Alaska, with the North Dakota plains and Alaskan mountains. I can still see that image. Then I got something completely unexpected. It was a scene of looking out over a plain, maybe even an ocean, and the sky was pitch black, except for a bright line at the horizon. I was looking either at the time soon before sunrise or just after sunset, but it was stylized and dramatic, like the dark was darker than normal and the horizon was unnaturally bright, for a vivid contrast. I didn’t know what it meant.

As I sat in the seats in the viewing room, as Wayne’s wife stood next to his body, I looked at that scene, and I could see four columns of light, standing next to the coffin. I saw them as round columns of a reddish-golden light. Two were about human-sized, and the other two were twice as tall and wide. My intuition told me that the smaller columns were Wayne and his mother, and the taller columns were angels.

This all happened over less than a half hour. When Wayne’s wife and daughter were finished, it was my turn as I approached the coffin. I touched Wayne’s head, which was an intimacy that I never had in our relationship, and as I stood there, looking at his dead, broken body, for the third time in my life, I heard that voice. I didn’t ask for it. Looking back, maybe I asked for it, praying, peeking into Wayne’s heaven, and the like, and the voice said that when I first heard the voice, it was not just to change my career path, but to meet Wayne. I got told that as I was saying goodbye to his body, which would have lasted many more years if he had not gotten involved with me. I was not happy to hear that voice, and that moment sent me into the darkest phase of my midlife crisis, which lasted another four years.

I was not happy with that voice, and told it to find another fool for its suicide missions. I have not heard from that voice since and do not want to, not if it has any more suicide missions like that in mind.

Wayne’s funeral was the next day, as he was buried in the local cemetery, about a mile from his farm. After the funeral, I told his wife about my vision of either a sunrise or sunset. I had no idea what it meant, and asked her if she did. She replied that sunrise and sunset were Wayne’s favorite part of the day, which had deep emotional and spiritual significance to him. I had no idea. In Ventura, Wayne lived in a canyon, so he could not see the sunset over the ocean from his home. In North Dakota, however, it was nothing but horizon, and one of Wayne’s favorite activities was driving into the plains, parking his truck, and watching the sunset and afterward, as it became dark. He also had a similar before-dawn ritual when he went fishing, for instance. She said that Wayne missed those sunrises and sunsets when he lived in Ventura, which was one of the joys of being back in North Dakota. Wayne sent me that vision.

Several years after Wayne’s death, when I was making big high-tech money, I brought out Wayne’s widow for a week, as she visited relatives and we toured the Pacific Northwest. I tried to visit her last year, but the stars did not align. Maybe this year.

In 2013, I took a 9,000-mile Bucket List road trip across North America. I drove to the east along the north, returned via the south, and even visited a pal in Toronto. I visited a man who had worked for me, who lived in Great Falls, Montana. The next day, I drove 700 miles to stay the night with Wayne’s widow. It dumped rain for nearly the entire drive. It was a grueling drive. Wayne’s widow sold the family farm and moved to a town an hour’s drive away. It was only a little out of my way to visit Wayne’s family farm on the way to his widow’s home, but the main event was going to be visiting Wayne’s grave.

I was devastated by Wayne’s ruined life and early death for many years. As I drove that day, I knew that visiting his grave would be a memorable event in my life. I wouldn’t say that I had trepidation at visiting his grave, but I was not sure how I would react. It could have been a teary scene. The cemetery is on the plains, and no building was within a mile of it. I could not find it at first, and stopped in that little nearby town (less than ten buildings, I would guess) and asked at the diner/bar for directions.

When I finally found the cemetery, it looked different to me, as when Wayne was buried, it was a bunch of cars, a crowd, and an open grave. In Kansas, I sat on the headstone of an ancestor who died long before I was born, out in the middle of nowhere, looking across the plains, and thinking about his life. Cemetery visits like that were not new to me, but this visit felt a little ominous. The rain had stopped when I arrived, but the grass was long and soaking wet. My shoes and pants got quite wet as I tromped around the cemetery for several minutes, looking for Wayne’s grave. It was also windy. I just looked at the video that I took at the cemetery.

When I finally found it, worn out from my long day of driving and soaking wet, something extraordinary happened. Instead of a somber moment at Wayne’s grave, suddenly, out of nowhere, I was overcome with waves of joy. I even began doing a jig. I never before or since had an experience like that. I was literally dancing on Wayne’s grave. That was Wayne, once again. I think that he was telling me to lighten up, and that even though his last years were hard, the task exalted his soul and he was doing fine.

About 20 years before that day in the cemetery, I had a reading with a famous Michael channel, and she told me that Wayne and I had what is called philanthropic karma, which is the karma that comes from being companions in performing great works on behalf of Creation. I think that helping the Fifth Epoch manifest qualifies, and Wayne is one reason why I keep doing this.

When we pass over, especially if we have lived loving lives, we will be met by loved ones, and I have repeatedly read that it is often one person, at least to start with. With Wayne, it seems to have been his mother. When I saw Dennis last year, I brought up that situation, he was sure that his wife would be his initial welcomer, and that next on his tour would likely be Jesus. That sounds about right. At this time, I wonder if my initial greeter will be Wayne.

Since that graveside event, I am not nearly as sorrowful as I used to be about Wayne’s ruined life and early death, and I think that that was Wayne’s intention.

But I do not want to bury anybody else whose life was wrecked because they got involved with me.