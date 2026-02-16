The video of this post is here.

A decade ago, I wrote a series of posts on the lessons that I learned or began learning with my first stint with Dennis Lee, between 1986 and 1990. Those lessons have informed my efforts ever since. Number one with a bullet was this:

Personal Integrity is the World’s Scarcest Commodity

I resisted that lesson every step of the way, until it was beaten into my head in no uncertain terms. The day that I met Dennis, Bill Delp’s attorney heckled Dennis with lies and I watched the media lie about Dennis a couple of weeks later. Delp was responsible for the death of one of Dennis’s employees. I soon learned about the official corruption that targeted Dennis’s company, instigated by the electric companies and likely the global elite. Those were all incidents of organized suppression, and I saw plenty of that in Seattle, but my biggest surprise was when Dennis’s company was stolen, engineered by my boss and cheered by Dennis’s employees. I watched a fight over the carcass of Dennis’s company. I saw only two people bow out in Seattle with honor.

In Boston, it was not too bad, at least while I was there. The family that took in Dennis engaged in low-level undermining of him, which became more evident in Ventura. I had Bob the inventor yell at me about the money that he thought he was owed. The man we hired to run the operation after we left tried to steal it. We were contacted by both the White Hat and Black Hat factions of the global elite, and local officials were sharpening their axes, but the worst part for me was being attacked by my former girlfriend several times. It was all just a gentle prelude to events in Ventura.

Soon after we started in Ventura, I witnessed more attempts to steal our company. I told Dennis how shocking it was, and Dennis said that my shock was normal and that I would get used to it. My next shocking event was the raid and its aftermath, when I learned of the crimes that the deputies committed, which began my life’s worst year. It began going downhill swiftly for me, and I asked Dennis for the summer off to try to recover my health, soon before Dennis got the $1 billion offer from the CIA to fold the business.

When Dennis was arrested with a $1 million bail and Ken Hodgell made his play to steal the company, my nightmare truly began. Promotions and an award were handed out for the dirty work that the sheriff’s department performed. Hodgell was likely working on behalf of the global elite, but what really surprised me was the people who signed on with him. I watched our employees steal everything not nailed down. Professor Wayne became a beacon in the darkness and one salesman helped, but that was about it in Ventura. I watched the media make it up as it went along.

The attacks and betrayals by family and friends hurt me the most, and I can’t discuss a lot of it publicly today. I lost many relationships in those days. If somebody told me what I was in for when that voice told me to move to Seattle, I would not have believed any of it.

When I finally left my home town in 1990, I had learned my journey’s primary lesson in no uncertain terms. It is the number one reason why humanity is in the predicament it is today. Blaming global elites for it all misses the mark and arises from a victim mentality. Global elites are merely masters of a game that nearly all of humanity plays, of self-service at the expense of the whole. It is not pretty, but it is the truth. A trap is judging it. It is simply the reality of the world that we live in, which comes from living in a world of scarcity and fear, and to deny reality is perilous.

Personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity, but it is also its most precious. Integrity is necessary for an effort such as mine to succeed, but I don’t ask anybody to be heroes, as almost nobody would pass that test and I do not want to bury any more heroes. Enough integrity to reject our self-serving indoctrination and conditioning to acknowledge the truth is enough. I have watched the naïve reject my journey’s primary lesson as they sallied forth, to later ruefully acknowledge its validity when they tried to make a dent. Experience is the greatest and arguably only teacher.

Inventors have little more personal integrity, if any, than the general population

That was the lesson that it took me the longest to learn, because of how I had been raised. I saw inventors as heroes, and inventor Bob began to disabuse me of that delusion. When Bob tried to extort us, frighten me, and begged to testify for the prosecution, I was well on my way to learning my lesson. When I saw what Victor Fischer did and my mentor, that journey was nearly complete. When I saw the stunts that Yull Brown pulled in 1996-1997, and then Dennis hired Fischer again, to watch him betray Dennis, my lesson was complete. Part of the persistence of my delusion may have been because I seem to be an Artisan soul, and creativity is the highest state of being an Artisan soul. Creativity is definitely a divine gift, and I thought that the creative were also blessed with integrity. Well, to some small degree that is likely true, as creativity is divinely inspired. But in a world of scarcity and fear, creativity is primarily employed for survival, greed, and other egocentric purposes. I eventually called their affliction inventoritis, and Steven Greer called it Crazy Inventor Syndrome.

The businessman’s path to free energy will not work

Most of these ancillary lessons are really variations of my primary lesson. Integrity is really the key issue, and everything else is noise. Dennis has been an entrepreneur for more than 50 years. It is kind of all that he knows to do. Dennis somehow survived the shark tank of the USA’s entrepreneurial waters, survived murder attempts from mobsters, watched his business partners steal his businesses, and the like, long before his Seattle days.

When I became his partner, Dennis had gotten away from pure business and invoked religion and nationalism. But at the bottom it was still about business opportunities, and I watched the worst in people come out constantly. I have likened the free-energy quest to Frodo’s quest, and I watched people all around me turn into orcs who lusted after the One Ring. Even the dimmest of us understood that the arrival of free energy meant the end of the world as we know it, and that brought out greed, egocentrism, betrayal, and the like. I saw new dimensions of that dynamic regularly.

Basically, capitalism is based on greed and fear, but all ideologies are to a degree, because we live in a world of scarcity and fear. Any capitalist attempt to deliver free energy has already sown the seeds of its own destruction, as it invariably attracts people of corrupt motivation.

The businessman’s path simply won’t work for this.

More lessons are coming in future posts.