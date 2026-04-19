The video of this post is here.

In Seattle, my relationship with Bob Van Der Maas (AKA “Mr. Inventor”) was when the bloom began to come off the rose for me and inventors. His story of helping General Motors steal patents, and how he knew about a 70-MPG Chevy pickup that somehow got into a customer’s hands, was part of my education, but I also grew up hearing such tales. I have heard anecdotes for all three Detroit companies and their suppression of high-MPG technology, from direct participants, and as I was leaving that trucking company in 1996, I heard from a colleague about another one. When Dennis Lee tried to do it, it came back full-circle to my youth.

That kind of industrial corruption and intrigue is all too familiar for me. What was particularly interesting about my colleague’s experience was how they raised the offer by a hundred times. I heard that same story when I was a young man, about how Arab sheiks do deals. They start out talking about deals for $10 million, and if they do not get what they want, then it becomes a $1 billion deal. That same thing happened to us, when the initial offer was for $10 million, and a year later, the CIA delivered a $1 billion “offer,” before the boom was lowered on us. They made Dennis Lee an offer that he could not refuse, and he barely survived the experience.

Stan Meyer also reported a $1 billion offer from an Arab sheik. Dennis warned Stan about getting involved with the government. Stan did not heed Dennis and soon died during a meeting with military officials, for one of many “coincidental” untimely ends in this milieu, such Eugene Mallove’s murder the same week that he committed to be our first conference speaker. Steven Greer reported that military officials dangled $2 billion to try to co-opt his effort, and led a smear campaign when he refused. Those same officials made Brian O’Leary an “offer” at the same time, and Brian nearly died almost immediately after refusing the “offer.” Several years later, Greer mounted Congressional hearings on UFOs, his team immediately came down with strange and advanced forms of cancer, and Greer was the only survivor. The year before, William Colby was found floating in a river soon after allegedly contacting Greer’s organization to transfer exotic tech to them. That was the same year that we were subjected to that elaborate sting operation, which happened not that long after my friend was kidnapped for his underground technology show and Sparky Sweet came to his grim end, after which his equipment and documentation were seized.

This is the world that I have lived in, and almost nobody on Earth can handle even hearing about that reality. “Skeptics” dismiss it all with lies and irrationality, the tabloid conspiracist crowd goes off the deep end, and the general public usually reacts with denial, fear, and indifference, or they are looking for entertainment.

My effort needs people who can handle these realities. I do not ask them to risk their lives, but they need to be aware of these realities and stay grounded. Few people are able to, as denial or paranoia usually arises.

When I became Dennis’s partner in Boston, the weird stuff began happening (along with the structural aspects of it), and it greatly escalated in Ventura, which comes next.