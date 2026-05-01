The video of this post is here.

I made a post on the beginning of my days of study, of the media, thermodynamics, the CIA, alternative medicine, mystical material, and the like. Without my wild ride with Dennis Lee, I would likely not have much worth saying, and I doubt that I would have embarked on my days of study. Because of what Gary Wean reported, I also began my studies of the JFK assassination in those days. I knew that Gary faithfully reported his experiences, but I did my homework and compared Gary’s reporting to the JFK-hit evidence. Gary’s reporting has aged extremely well, and it is now the leading hypothesis among JFK-assassination researchers, and even the false-flag aspect is becoming prominent.

I already knew that the media lied shamelessly, from my days with Dennis (it lied about him from nearly the day that I met him), and most of those subjects that I studied in those days exposed the lies coming from all directions. But in 1992, my studies took a different turn. It began as I read Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States, when I read Zinn’s chapter on Christopher Columbus. It turned the heroic tale of Columbus’s “discovery” of the Western Hemisphere on its head. I had never heard of any blemish to Columbus’s image until then. That largely began my studies of the history that I was taught while growing up. In 1998, I wrote my Columbus essay.

In 1992, I worked in Columbus, Ohio, and the city mounted a celebration that lasted a year to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Columbus’s feat. Columbus’s heroic feat was really the opening shot of history’s greatest crime: the invasion, conquest, and settlement of the Western Hemisphere by Europeans. Within 150 years of its “discovery,” the native population of the Americas declined by somewhere between 75% and 95%, for history’s greatest genocide, in proportional terms on a continental scale. Hitler was small time. In fact, Hitler used the Anglo-American experience in North America as his model for Eastern Europe: exterminate the natives and take their land.

David Stannard commemorated the 500th anniversary of Columbus’s feat with the publication of American Holocaust. More than 30 years later, it is still the one to be reckoned with. It was not only a devastating read, but it was the first time that I read anything that challenged the saintly qualities of Padre Junípero Serra. I grew up down the street from Junípero Serra Elementary School, which I attended when it opened in 1968, and I won its first spelling bee. In fourth grade, I watched a movie of his saintly life. Serra was sainted in 2015. When the propaganda is stripped away, Serra’s primary achievement was the establishment of a prison system (the first in what would become the USA) that exterminated about 90% of the coastal natives of California, from the San Francisco Bay to San Diego. Serra was more grim reaper than saint, and he even rejoiced at the native children who died in his care. Serra was the Hitler of California.

Similarly, George Washington was a mass-murdering thief and the architect of history’s greatest swindle, as he helped steal a continent. I live in Washington State, named after that greatest of Founding Fathers, and the Columbia River is nearby, named after that greatest of explorers.

During my studies, over and over again, I discovered that mass-murdering thieves were presented to me as heroes and saints while I grew up. Why?

It was many years later, during my studies of anthropology and evolutionary psychology, that I began to understand why I was lied to like that. The lies were intended to make me a cog in our societal machinery, marching off to war to defend our society, which I nearly did, until my mother prevailed on my father to talk me out of it. All crimes against out-groups are justified and even heroified in human societies. It is what social animals tend to do in their battles for survival.

Back in 1990, when I began those days of study, I read an article by Paul Fussell, which challenged American mythology about World War II. That began my studies of World War II, which have yet to end. I continually read books about World War II. It took reading Howard Zinn’s review for me to understand what a piece of propaganda Saving Private Ryan was. I wrote my war essay in the summer of 1999, and writing it took so much out of me that it damaged my marriage and initiated my midlife crisis. But on the positive side, that experience helped me finally conquer the bottle the next year, after a decade of trying. If I had not quit drinking then, I might not be here today.

Today, I am skeptical of all popular histories. They are virtually all a pack of lies designed to deceive people into the prevailing societal framework, generally to serve elite interests, often at the expense of the brainwashed societies. The American brainwashing systems are the world’s most sophisticated, but I do not know of a nation on Earth that is immune to that. As long as we live in a world of scarcity and fear, which pits nations against each other in a battle over resources and economic production, these fairy tales will continue to be spun. I know how to end it, but I can’t do it alone.