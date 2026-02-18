The video of this post is here.

This post will finish my lessons learned during my days with Dennis Lee:

There are several levels of the global power structure, they are not all aligned, and the lower levels only have a dim awareness, if any, of the higher levels

Dennis’s adventures traversed all levels of the global power structure, from mobsters on street corners to local oligarchs to law enforcement at local, state, and national levels, to board rooms in penthouse suites to retail elites to the White House to spooks to global elites. Dennis saw it all, and I was along for a lot of that ride, especially its darkest chapters.

It is not one big club, and it is far from united. At the top, we encountered the so-called White Hats and Black Hats, and those Black Hats certainly directed some of what we encountered. However, when those sheriff’s deputies stole our technical materials in the raid, I doubt that they knew who they stole it for or even cared. They were handsomely compensated, and that was all that mattered to them. When somebody such as Mr. Investigator was assigned to the case, he was so corrupt, and his incentives were so perverse, that he did not need to be told what to do. He was certainly not aware of the global elites who instigated it all.

All presidents since John Kennedy were puppets and knew it. They had an awareness that they were nowhere near the top of the global power structure, but I doubt that they had much understanding of the levels above them. They didn’t follow orders so much as they could not even make decisions on the existential issues that humanity faces.

All of the lower levels of the global power structure likely have a dim understanding of the levels above them. They may receive direction and incentives at times, but it is likely a subtle process.

The retail elite are not at the top

What I call retail elites are those in the public eye, such as American presidents and other officials, billionaires such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, and those who make Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people on Earth. No they aren’t. People will not encounter the higher levels of the global power structure unless they do something like what we did, which global elites saws as a threat. Even then, all that we encountered were their minions and dissident factions. I can’t say for sure what Musk and Gates know, but they are really naïve if they don’t understand that they are nowhere near the top.

Organized suppression is at least 90% structural

As I stated at the beginning, most of these lessons were just variations of my first one. This issue is related to the first one above, on the various levels of the global power structure. Nobody had to tell the electric companies in Washington State to wipe out Dennis’s company. They recognized the threatened, acted accordingly, and corrupt officials lined up to do their bidding. The Attorney General’s hatchet lady knew that she was engaged in criminal behavior, and she eventually quit her job. She was the only official whose conscience got to her that I ever saw. The rest didn’t even have a flicker of conscience, and their incentives were so perverse that they eagerly performed their hit man and hit woman duties.

Years later, when I encountered Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model, I saw the same dynamics. The Propaganda Model is a conflict-of-interest model, and it explains why the pursuit of truth is not a priority in the media, just like the pursuit of justice is not a priority in the legal system. The conflicts of interest are too great and the incentives are too perverse for many in those fields to escape the system’s clutches. As Noam Chomsky said, the people who might pursue the truth and justice are weeded out of those systems early on.

Most of the damage done by organized suppression is simply the result of people just doing their jobs in corrupt systems. This is another example of the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity that I continually refer to.

People operating primarily from self-interest are almost effortlessly defeated by organized suppression

This is one of the key lessons that I learned during my ride with Dennis. If people are primarily motivated by self-interest, for an issue such as free energy, organized suppression rarely needs to get involved, as those people will wreck the effort through their greed, fear, and other vices. So such efforts are already on their way to self-destruction and only need a little “help” by organized suppression to collapse, often in a bloodbath of ruined lives.

Conspiracism is not going to achieve a productive perspective

As noted above, the vast majority of the damage inflicted on efforts such as ours was either self-inflicted or inflicted by officials and media personnel who simply did their jobs, and lying, cheating, and stealing was normal behavior for them. One of the greatest delusions on the right is how it embraces any and all conspiracy theories, almost completely uncritically. It took me a long time to understand what fueled that perspective. It is basically a victim’s view of the world, and a kind of tribalism that makes all of our woes due to evil doing outgroups, when virtually all of the responsibility for the situation is us. People who think like victims don’t want to hear that. It is cheap and easy to identify some evil-doing outgroup, and infinitely harder to accept one’s responsibility for the state of affairs. The conspiratorial mindset is a stunted one, and people won’t achieve productive perspectives if they are mired in it.

A scientifically illiterate public is easily led astray

Some estimates of scientific literacy place only about a third of Americans as scientifically literate. But that is a low bar, and people who are meaningfully scientifically literate I estimate at about five percent of the population. Those people should be able to state the mechanics of Global Warming, for instance, and how electrons capture photons. I rarely encounter people who understand those basics. What I have found is that the scientifically illiterate readily latch on to the latest conspiracist gossip and are lead astray by the latest fad. Some geezer gets on YouTube and says that he is an insider of the global elite as he holds forth on his idea to save the world, without presenting any evidence whatsoever, and people lap it up.

For one example of many that I could cite, I am continually approached by people who think that the Apollo Moon landings never happened. To me, it is a close cousin to Flat Earth “theorizing.” There is not a shred of credible evidence for faked Moon landings, but I get approached to this day by people who think that the Moon landings were faked.

The political right, left, and center all have their scientifically illiterate beliefs. Scientific literacy is not just about knowing theories and data, but understanding the scientific process. New ideas can be great things, but the scientific approach does not take gossip for gospel and subjects any new idea of how our universe works to the scientific process. That’s how the wheat gets winnowed from the chaff. On the fringes, there is a mountain of chaff for every grain of wheat. I have sifted through a great deal of it over the years, and I have a healthy skepticism to fringe ideas. However, real skepticism means finding out, not what organized skepticism does, which is part of the next topic.

Scientific and scientistic dogma is a great barrier to comprehension

In the late 19th century, leading scientists announced that almost everything that could be discovered had been, and that the scientific process would just be filling in small gaps in scientific knowledge. Those same scientists declared that heavier-than-air flight was “impossible,” while the Wright brothers were ignored for five years after they first flew. Soon before he died, Brian O’Leary told me that today’s scientists were even more deluded than those who ignored and dismissed the Wright brothers.

As I often state, in a world of scarcity and fear, eventually everything gets corrupted. Millions of people finally awoke to how corrupt biomedical science is during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the defenders of science call biomedical science its flimsiest and most corrupt branch.

In my nearly 30 years of presence on the Internet, I have yet to have one robust discussion of why Dennis’s heat pump is the world’s best heating system, while I have been attacked by “skeptics” and other scientific poseurs.

The reality behind the technologies that my friend was shown blows orthodox physics out of the water, but mainstream scientists cannot be engaged on these issues, as regurgitating their textbooks is about the best that most can do. Dogma is always an enemy to the pursuit of truth, and it richly applies to today’s science.

The masses cannot distinguish the darkness from the light, and even call the darkness the light

The scientific illiteracy and allegiance to scientistic dogma that I referred to above Is part of the reason why people cannot distinguish the darkness from the light, and even call the darkness the light. Examples include making mass-murdering thieves American heroes and saints, or how Mr. Deputy was promoted and given an award for the most difficult investigation in department history, even though he was perhaps the most corrupt official that I ever encountered. Even my own mother lauded those gangsters while she attacked me.

In summary, the lessons in these recent posts (1, 2) have informed my efforts ever since. As I stated, some lessons were fully learned when my first stint with Dennis ended in 1990, but others took years of study and more events to really sink in.

If anybody realistically wants to address our existential issues, those are vital lessons to learn. I learned them the hard way, but I hope to help shorten the learning curves of the people that I seek.