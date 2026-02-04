The video of this post is here.

This post will cover the rest of my year of 1988. I got off the witness stand in the last week of November as a changed man, which I discussed in the previous post. I went back to my job in the San Fernando Valley, reconciling a garnishment account for Pinkerton, in its basement. It was difficult to concentrate in the weeks after my testimony. Having my face rubbed in evil was not easy to deal with. Also, as people will learn if they read Dennis’s books, in my public presentations I am leaving out the most spectacular and painful parts of my experience in Ventura. When more people die, I will be free to write about that.

I can never write about all of this, and can just hit the highlights. I want to discuss a few more appropriate anecdotes from the preliminary hearing. That most trusted salesman in Ventura, the minister with a physics degree, who flew to Colorado with Alison to give the company away, was willing to testify for the defense. With all the experts chased off or in hiding, there was literally nobody left to testify to the technicalities of what we were doing. Dennis was afraid that he would go to prison without being able to make one defense of the technologies. That was how bad Kangaroo Court was.

When that salesman heroically wanted to testify, Ms. Prosecutor strenuously argued against it. Dennis’s attorney also seemed intimidated, and Dennis had to badger his attorney to argue for that salesman to testify. It became the best testimony on the technology that Dennis got in the preliminary hearing, and Dennis was happy that the technology was defended once.

While the prosecution paraded “experts” on the witness stand who had never seen an installation of Dennis’s heat pump, but who announced that it would not work, ten miles away was Jerry Hipple’s ranch, which had a heat pump that he and his son installed and was saving them over $5,000 a year. The prosecution avoided people like Jerry like the plague, and threatened and scared them off when they could.

Another one of the nine “victims” was such a victim that he set up a rival network and announced that he was going after free energy. He testified that his heat pump got a coefficient of performance (COP) of nine. Those were the “victims” that justified the $1 million bail and fraud prosecution. Another non-sequitur in Mr. Deputy’s affidavit for the $1 million bail was that his kit buyers would form a network that would hide him from prosecution. The logic was that his own victims would protect him. These are the kinds of behaviors that helped lead me to conclude that the greatest protection racket in the world is protecting the public. I was watching it in action.

When the preliminary hearing ended, it became a wait for the trial, and Dennis began writing the story of his life. It became the book titled My Quest. He wrote it up on legal pads and his wife typed it up. The deputies tried to prevent him from writing his book, which I will cover in the next post. Dennis’s attorney wanted big money to continue to defend Dennis, and he quit after the preliminary hearing, so Dennis had to become his own attorney.

December 1988 was the blackest month of my life and the lowest part of my journey. I was driving to Los Angeles as a temp, looking for work, and readying my bankruptcy filing.

One day in early December, Mr. Researcher called me from his hiding place, bewailing his fate. I believe that he if he had not cowered and gotten on his knees in Mr. Deputy’s office, and instead had helped us, including testifying, the case might have been dismissed at the preliminary hearing. That is a big if, with all of the pressure bought to bear, but he would have capably defended the technology, with impeccable credentials. When he did testify in 1990 at the prosecutorial misconduct hearing, Dennis later said that his testimony turned the tide.

I had one childhood friend who was very supportive throughout my ordeal in Ventura. I later realized that his interest was kind of voyeuristic. I was living through a situation that he could barely imagine. He called me one day, soon after Mr. Researcher called me, asking me what was happening. I described some of the events, and he said, “I am glad that I am not you.” I could not blame him. I was on the hot seat of hot seats.

My job search finally panned out when I was hired by medical lab, to begin as a financial analyst, making $28,000 per year. I quit my temp job two working days before I began, so that I could file for bankruptcy, which I had to do at the courthouse in downtown LA. I did that on a Friday, and would start at the lab on Monday.

When that former girlfriend repeatedly attacked me in early 1987, her final phone call was made from the home of one of my best friends, who was also one of my biggest investors. After I paid her double her money back to get rid of her, Dennis made that videotape in which the offer was made for double my investors’ money back for all of their stock or all of their money back for half their stock, and that my original guarantee of their investment was would expire with that offer. One investor took me up on it, and Wayne the professor was eager to buy out anybody. I got on the phone with that friend and begged him to take the deal. He said that he was fine and not interested in getting his money back.

On that Saturday, the day after I filed for bankruptcy, that friend called me. He lied to me about not wanting his money back, and he actually sold his shares to somebody else. I am not sure that that was legal, and it was definitely a betrayal. He called me on that Saturday to make it good, to repay those people, now that our business was extinct. I forgave my friend and told him that I would pay it off when I had the money. I could have told him tough luck, but I didn’t. I paid him out of my wages over the next several months, but years later it got back to me that he tried to justify what he did, as if I was some criminal that he got the better of. Our relationship was never the same. He was not my only shareholder that I paid off.

I began at the medical lab about a week before Christmas, and during my first week there, federal investigators arrived. They led the effort to put that lab out of business succeeding months. It was another government media alliance to put my company out of business. I think that my otherworldly “friends” were giving me both barrels on how the world really works, to make sure that I got the point.

I previously wrote how revered Dennis was among his inmates, and Dennis is a fanatical Christian. Dennis planned to throw a Christmas partly for his inmates. With the preliminary hearing, Mr. Deputy was in his triumphant phase, like some kind of mafia don. The deputies cited an infraction when they got wind of Dennis’s attempt to throw a Christmas party, and they threw Dennis in solitary confinement for a month.

But all of that was just background for why December 1988 was the worst month of my life. During that month, visions of murder danced in my head. I’ve been a pacifist since I was a teenager, but I had been provoked, to put it mildly. The thoughts in my head of how to “clean up” Ventura with a shotgun were involuntary. Several methods of murder came to me, to “settle up” with the corrupt officials. It was a nightmare to have thoughts like that. Having those thoughts the lowest part of my journey, and I felt soiled just having them. By the end of December, I had vanquished such thoughts, and I have not had violent thoughts since then.

In the book he was writing, Dennis predicted that he would not live to see this side of the bars again. It was a realistic assessment of the situation, but I did not read it until after Professor Wayne and I sprung Dennis from jail a few months later, in the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed. By early January 1989, I decided that I would do whatever I could to save Dennis’s life, and that comes next.