The video of this post is here.

This will be my final post on the global elite and spook game for now. As long as there is organized suppression, the topic will be relevant. In Ed Herman’s “Doublespeak Dictionary” in Beyond Hypocrisy, he defined “national interest” as “The demands and needs of the corporate community.” That is the best way to think of spooks, especially Western spooks. They really serve elite interests, not national interests.

American foreign policy has always served elite interests, often at the expense of the general population. All foreign policy behaviors for all nations for all time have been like that. The American public can kind of be accomplices at times, as they share in the plunder, although usually indirectly, but the public is largely oblivious to the realities of American foreign policy. Noam Chomsky wrote at length on that topic in his latest and likely last book, and he wrote that public opinion hardly matters at all in the deliberations of officialdom. Whatever the public wants is largely shrugged off by those who direct American domestic and foreign policy. After JFK’s murder, all sitting presidents have been outright puppets that served elite interests, and my money is on the Eastern Oligarchy, MIC, and CIA as JFK’s murderers. It hardly matters who is in the White House.

Similarly, the spooks themselves rarely understand whose interests they ultimately serve. It took Ralph McGehee his career’s greatest triumph and 16 years to finally realize that he was not one of the good guys in his CIA career. I don’t think that my CIA contract agent relative ever really figured it out, as he drank himself to death to help quiet his cognitive dissonance, which is a common fate among spooks, Special Forces, and the like. The corrupt officials and others sicced on us did not even care whose interests they served, as long as it paid well.

When the CIA man offered Dennis $1 billion to cease his efforts, he said that he made it on behalf of “European interests,” not American interests. In my book preview that I wrote in 2024, I sketched the rise of global elites, which I think happened during Europe’s conquest of the world. Elites could not think in global terms until then.

The public will not encounter global elites and their minions unless they pose some kind of threat, such as trying to bring free energy to the world. Then it can get rough, if people survive the experience. But as I learned during my journey, even then, laying all of the responsibility at the feet of elites is a delusion, as nearly everybody helps out. The structural aspects explain far more than the conspiratorial aspects do.

Both conspiracists and structuralists miss the boat in understanding the dynamics, mainly because they think like victims instead of creators, and creators create with love. Power-hungry elites play their games because they feel empty inside. Conspiracism reflects a tribal mentality, with “good” in-groups and evil-doing out-groups. That mentality will not be productive for this Epochal task, and structuralism reflects different delusions. Only people whose hearts are whole can right humanity’s ship. The rest is of minor importance.

I have seen many casualties during my quest, of shattered and shortened lives, which will always haunt me. The spooks played their part, but so did corrupt officials, kangaroo courts, a lying media, and the like. The greatest pain was often inflicted by those closest to me, which is also common.

As long as we live in a world of scarcity and fear, we will have elites and spooks, and they are doing their best to keep humanity mired in scarcity and fear, because they can then dominate the world. A world of abundance and love ruins their game. At its root, that is the motivation of global elites. Retail elites just go along with the plan, wittingly or not.

I know how to end this nightmare, but I can’t do it alone and I know whom I seek. Together, we can right the ship, it won’t matter what elites do, and even they will ultimately be redeemed, as all roads lead home (1, 2).