The video of this post is here.

This post will be on our early days with Dennis Lee in my home town of Ventura. The Ventura days will take a few posts, and it will be worth them, as it is the biggest free-energy takedown that I know of, and nobody has told the story as I am about to.

As I mentioned in my previous post, I did not know why we were moving to my home town, which was the last place on Earth where I wanted to be. I had previously left Southern California twice, intending to never return to live, and the year after my previous escape, I was driving a truck to California. It was my “friends” at work once more.

Before we left, we hired a guy to run the Boston operation, who soon tried to steal it. Dennis brought in one of his childhood friends from Yakima to oversee it, and he quickly ran it into the ground. He eventually absconded with a car that family in Boston had leased. Dennis had his sister steal the car back in Yakima, I flew to Seattle to drive it back down to California, and Dennis’s former Seattle salesman who got his family involved flew out from Boston to drive it back. A month or so later, Dennis brought that Yakima pal into the Ventura operation. Dennis was always oriented around sales, but that guy seemed pretty useless as a fast-talking salesman. That was a sampling of the chaos around our operation.

As I drove the truck to Ventura, Dennis and his family flew to Yakima, where his father was dying. He died about a week after Dennis and his family came down to Ventura. Dennis said his goodbyes in Yakima and did not attend the funeral. I put the truck’s contents in a storage facility and waited for Dennis to arrive. My professor Wayne had busily raised money for his regional dealership. When Dennis arrived, Wayne handed him $40,000 and told him to go do it. Wayne and I were the only investors that Dennis ever had that did that: give him the money and watch him go. The reality until then was more like that family in Boston, who tried to control Dennis, or his partners/investors would steal the company when they thought that the time was right.

I lived with my father and his second wife for about a month, and they kicked me out when Dennis came to town, so I moved back in with Dennis’s family. We rented a house that was only a few miles from where I was raised, and about a half mile from the county center, where I worked for six months as a temp before I began my career in Los Angeles.

Wayne was also a partner in a CPA firm, and during tax season, between teaching and tax returns he worked about 70 hours a week. Wayne was the most beloved professor at that college. When he was on campus, he gave free tax advice to any faculty who asked. As a professor, he changed lives. I won’t go into all the stories, but the man was a saint. He had adult-onset diabetes, but he was an amazing physical specimen. I was a track star at that college and I could have been a benchwarmer on my high school basketball team. Wayne thought that I could have played on that college’s team. I was 29 when I arrived in Ventura and Wayne was 52. I was still pretty athletic, and Wayne played basketball with me at the college. He even had keys to their gymnasium, and we played on the same court that I did in college, back when I could dunk a basketball. Those dunking days were over, but I could still play a pretty good game of basketball. Wayne played with me, and he was fairly competitive. I stopped playing basketball in my late 30s (and also throwing and jumping), and I look back in awe that Wayne could play basketball with me when he was in his 50s. That anecdote will become relevant later.

Wayne had an office just a few blocks from our house, and Dennis started the Ventura operation with the usual ads for salesman. Dennis tried training me to interview the salesmen. I did it for an ad that Dennis ran in the local newspaper, and my mother worked in the classified-ad department at that paper. Its headquarters were a half mile from Wayne’s office. From the house I was raised in to the local college to the county center to the office building that we soon rented, it was all within a few-mile radius. Everything was within a ten-minute drive.

But Dennis first ran an ad in the Los Angeles Times, and one evening he and I worked in Wayne’s office. As I later learned from Dennis’s book, we moved to Ventura because Dennis had a deal with my mentor. My mentor would invent and Dennis would take that pig to market. But he did not come aboard for a couple months after we got there. Billions of people today use his inventions. All cell phones use the circuit that he invented in the 1960s so that batteries do not get overcharged, so that people can leave their phones plugged in indefinitely. But that circuit was stolen by a contractor from Lockheed, and his theft earned him the Electronics Design Man of the Year in 1967. That is how the real world of inventing works.

His invention that garnered the most publicity, with his name attached to it, was his engine. A federal study concluded it was the best engine in the world for powering automobile, and an industrialist was going to found a company to build cars based on that engine. But my mentor and his rocket-scientist promoter would only get 5% of the equity. With a deal like that, they declined further involvement. But a few years later, somebody, almost certainly that industrialist and his pals, built a car based on my mentor’s engine and drove it in the Rose Parade, as they announced their intention to revolutionize the automobile industry.

When my mentor’s engine began making waves, a high-ranking military official told him that if he thought that his engine would displace Detroit’s internal combustion engine, he should make his funeral plans immediately. That kind of reality was familiar to people who had some idea of how our world really worked. I did not hear that anecdote until many years later. Cars using that engine were estimated to get up to 100 miles per gallon, and my mentor said that a mail truck, which moved slowly and started and stopped, would get about 200 miles per gallon.

But that evening in Wayne’s office, as Dennis called back people who responded to that LA Times ad, I think that I heard of that thieving company’s fate. One respondent that Dennis called back was not interested in work. He wanted to talk to whoever was crazy enough to advertise free electricity. The respondent told Dennis that he was head of marketing for a car company in LA that was building cars that would get 100 miles per gallon. There cannot have been too many companies like that. The man said that the founders of the company were all in prison as a result of a fraud trial. The man said that at the trial, the prosecution’s chief witness testified that he was the head of engineering for that company. The witness described in detail the fraudulent practices that the company engaged in. The only problem was that nobody at the company had ever seen the man before. Forged payroll records were introduced into evidence, to “prove” that the man in fact worked for that company. The respondent told Dennis: “You don’t know what they will do to you!” Dennis replied with, “You called to see if somebody had the guts to do this.” Less than a year later, Dennis would be jailed with a $1 million bail, in circumstances arguably more extreme than what that respondent described.

We soon rented a building less than a mile from Wayne’s office, and Dennis and Alison did their usual negotiating with local merchants to cheaply furnish the building. They were quite a team, and watching them in action was amazing.

After only being there a few weeks, Dennis became deathly ill from what seemed to be a kidney infection. I had done plenty of hands-on psychic healing in the past, but working with people at death’s door could quickly result in their deaths, but peacefully, to help them leave, as it was their time to go. I had several of those experiences before I kind of stopped doing it. One evening, Dennis lied on the floor in our dining room, groaning in agony. Dennis and I are closer than family, and I definitely wanted to help him, but he was also our company’s main asset at that time. I don’t even think that Dennis was awake when I did it, but I did an intense, hands-on healing session with him, and a couple of days later he fully recovered. He went to a doctor who tested him, and his finding was that Dennis had been deathly ill, but had miraculously recovered. No healer can take credit for such events. At most, we are conduits for higher powers.

It was during that time Dennis ran an ad in USA Today. He was not looking for salesmen, but the ad was about selling information kits on how to sell, build, and install his heat pump. The price was $2,000 per kit or $5,000 for all three. People began mailing us checks from all over the USA. All that I had seen with Dennis for the previous 17 months was bloody ruin. I really had no idea that Dennis had found his next rocket ship, and neither did Alison. But Dennis told us that he had. He mimicked a dowser who found the water, and he told us that this was a big one. I accepted it, with kind of a wait-and-see attitude. Was Dennis ever right.

We went from a few volunteers to 40 employees in two months as moneyed poured into our operation, and that chapter comes next.