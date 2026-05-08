The video of this post is here.

Mr. Professor did not want to be remembered publicly, to protect his family, but he died in 2002 and the reasons for his stance are largely obsolete today. But I will still have to wait to outlive more people before I fully name him. Only in recent years did I use his first name, Wayne, and that is how I will refer to him in this post. His ruined life and early death was the most devastating part of my journey.

Wayne was born on a farm in North Dakota in 1935, of Norwegian heritage. He was the oldest of several children, the only boy, and his father was a drunk. Wayne became the family hero, like Dennis and I did. While in the military, he sent his paycheck home to help support his family. In college, he won the state discus throw, but he said that he was just lucky on a windy day. He watched the Minneapolis Lakers barnstorming in the off-season as a child, and so became a lifelong Lakers fan.

Wayne became a teacher and moved to Southern California around the same time that the Lakers moved to Los Angeles. He taught high school while earning his master’s degree, and got a job teaching accounting at Ventura College in the mid-1960s. My family moved to Ventura from Houston in 1967, as the Apollo 1 fire drove my father from NASA, and my collision course with Wayne was set.

I was in training to become a scientist from the time that I could walk. As my SAT score shows, I had one-in-1,000 math ability. My father’s was more like one-in-a-million, but one-in-1,000 was good enough for a career in math and science.

My life’s direction began changing when my family changed its diet to whole food when I was 12, which was really the beginning of my awakening process. The year 1974 was a watershed for me. The Oil Crisis ended the postwar boom, my mentor’s engine began making the news, which gave me my first energy dreams, and I spent the summer in Europe, getting culturally awakened. But the biggest event that year was at the end, when I had my first paranormal experiences in a meditation class. I did not know it at the time, but it wrecked me as a mainstream scientist before my career ever began. Five years later, Brian O’Leary had his scientific career ruined when he had the same experience while performing the same exercise.

After my mother prevailed on my father to talk me out of going to the Air Force Academy, I went to the local college, where Wayne taught. I was on the math-science track until my second year of college, when I had my first existential crisis. My early love of chemistry met the reality of a chemistry career, and I decided that chemistry was not for me. I literally had no idea of what to do, and after a few months of flailing around, seeking a direction, I made a desperate prayer one evening as I went to bed. The next morning, with my first waking thought, an alien voice in my head suggested that I study business. I had no idea what the voice was talking about, but I instantly became enthused and called the college that morning, asking if people could study business in college. A few days later, I met with counselor, and was on my way to a degree in business.

The next semester, as I took Bookkeeping 101, my mathematical mind ate it up, and I heard that accounting paid well. I had become quite the spirituality student in those days (Seth, the Aquarian Gospel, etc.), and later in that semester I went vegan, just to see what it was like. That was the only year when I could dunk a basketball. My parents divorced that year, and it was ugly. The next year, I was the skinniest javelin thrower in California, at 6’1” and 141 pounds. I courted my first girlfriend, worked at the local retirement home in its dining room, and life was good.

Looking back, I was definitely on my way to becoming a comprehensivist, but I didn’t see it that way: I was just a learning junkie. Looking back, I smile at my attempts to reconcile my growing spiritual perspective with my business studies. I was also raised in a racist and bigoted household, and I did not really begin to put that behind me until after I left home. I heard the N-word every day.

That year of changing from science to business was kind of a wasted academic year. The next year, my girlfriend was planning to apply to UC Davis, and I decided to go to UC Berkeley so that I could be close to her. Then she decided to go to a university in San Luis Obispo, and I was going to follow her. I didn’t even know if the university had a business school. I just wanted to marry her. It turned out that the university, Cal Poly, had a respected business school, and it was the crown jewel of the Cal State University system, in an idyllic setting. I think that it was another example of my “friends” at work.

I had one year to catch up in my curriculum, to chase my girlfriend to the university, and in the autumn of 1978, I took 23 units that semester. I remember that I did not sleep that much that semester. That semester I then took the first course in the accounting curriculum, which Wayne taught. Wayne was the best professor that I ever had. Accounting 101 was a challenging class, a “washout” class that separated the serious students from dabblers. Wayne changed lives as a professor. He was also the most beloved professor on campus. He provided free tax advice to any faculty who wanted it when he was on campus. During the coming ordeal in Ventura, I heard more about Wayne’s reputation among the faculty, former students, and the like. Wayne was a saint.

My zeal for learning was fully brought to bear on my accounting studies, and I became one of Wayne’s most memorable students. My girlfriend and I were assigned to the same dorm. I was on the floor above her, and my roommate was Robert. I basically talked him and another future roommate into studying accounting. My girlfriend dumped me the week after we got there. The next year was very trying, emotionally, especially when I saw her dating other guys.

I poured myself into my studies, and I got the highest score at the university on the national accounting exam given to students as they began their upper-class studies. Wayne’s teaching was partly why I scored so high, and I wrote him a letter, which a later girlfriend told me that he read to his class. Soon before graduation, I took the national accounting exam for graduating students, and I got the highest test score in the university’s history. But I was burned out on college by then and just wanted to graduate. Then I had a checkered early career, as I graduated in December 1981, in the middle of the worst recession since the 1940s. The big international accounting firms in Los Angeles rolled out the red carpet for me, but I wanted to move back to my natal city of Seattle. After a brief misadventure working for a small accounting firm in Seattle, I crawled back down to LA to begin my career, after living with my mother for several months and working as a clerk at the new County Center, which was only a few miles from where I was raised.

Soon before I moved to LA, I visited Wayne at his home, and I ran into him in town one day, as he told me about an investment opportunity in a new life insurance company. I didn’t have any money, but that company made Wayne a millionaire. The next year, I actually consulted at that insurance company.

Working in LA was like working on the Moon, as far as the contrast with Ventura. I worked in Skid Row for several months during my first year. It was a brutal beginning of my career. A year into it, I began suffering from stress problems (I could not get a full lung of air) during the busy season (the winter months, when auditors were the busiest). The problem went away when the long hours were over, but the symptoms returned the next busy season and did not abate. I eventually saw an MD who said that I had classic stress symptoms and was heading for a health disaster. He advised me to quit my job. In my profession, people began going gray in their 20s, and I never heard of a partner who lived to be 70, as the lifestyle was that terrible. I was forced to eating meat and drinking alcohol for my job, and my battle with the bottle began in earnest in those years.

I was on the audit that eventually taught me how worthless my profession was. After eight years of idealism and disillusionment since that voice answered my prayer, I felt trapped in an urban hell, in a profession that I was not sure that I believed in, and I made my lifetime’s second and so-far last desperate prayer. That time, the reply was not as dramatic as my first waking thought, but the voice basically told me that I had nothing to lose by moving to Seattle. When my first girlfriend dumped me, I soon began thinking about moving to Seattle, but I made three failed attempts to live there by then. My plan was to work in LA for a few more years, build up my savings, and try again when I was in better shape to.

That voice had different plans for me, and when it suggested that I move to Seattle, I was instantly enthused. That was on a Tuesday morning, and by Saturday, I had stored most of my meager possessions at my father’s home in Ventura and was on my way to Seattle. On that next Friday, I was interviewing at Dennis Lee’s company. That voice knew what it was doing, and the lightning bolt that hit me that day still reverberates, more than 40 years later.

Then my wild ride began, and I chased Dennis out to Boston to help him rebuild. That Christmas season of 1986, I sent Christmas cards to people, and one was to Wayne, telling him that his crazy student was trying to change the world.

In mid-January, I became Dennis’s partner, when his investor pulled out. I was in the middle of my lifetime’s longest fast (45 days, as fasting was cheaper than eating) when I raised the money to get us going. I was so naïve that I didn’t take any equity for myself, until Dennis told me to take 20% for myself. I then gave 10% of my stake to friends and family. Then word got out, and people began approaching me to get in. As I let in that second wave of investors, I got a letter back from Wayne. In it was a check for $1,000. It was simply a Merry Christmas gesture from Wayne. That was who Wayne was. I decided that his benevolent act would not go unrewarded, and I put his Christmas gift into the company, and he got a piece of the equity in that second wave. My gesture ultimately ended up ruining and shortening Wayne’s life. That story comes next.