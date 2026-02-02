The video of this post is here.

This post is going to cover my day on the witness stand, which changed my life. It happened in late November, 1988. I want to provide a few anecdotes, first, to make some of this more understandable. Ventura was in the hinterland of Los Angeles, which was partly why it was arguably the most corrupt county in the USA.

I have stated before that I left home kind of as a rube. It was not solely because of my household, but my community also. I previously mentioned the Okie nature of Bakersfield, also in LA’s hinterland, but everywhere in the western USA outside of the big cities live rural whites, which go by many labels. The western USA was “settled” by people looking for free land and gold, and slaughtering the natives was a profitable pastime for them. That mentality still echoes throughout the rural West.

Within a mile of our office was a one-building law school, which is where Ms. Prosecutor became an attorney. I have an in-law who graduated from Harvard Law, and he lived in Ventura for several months. He said that the county government preferred graduates from that law school. It was a mill, designed to get students to pass the bar exam, not to get a good education. Ms. Prosecutor was a housewife before she got her law degree at that college. I previously mentioned her constant lies and lack of professionalism. I doubt that I was seeing anything very unusual. Ms. Prosecutor looked like Debra Winger in Legal Eagles, but she was anything but a polished Manhattan attorney.

In my last year at home, before I moved to the university, I was a janitor who cleaned office buildings. One of my closest friends had a father who was an attorney. He was the managing partner in a law firm, and he owned a couple of buildings, including where that law firm was. That law firm had a dozen offices or so, and I was friendly with the staff. One new attorney had recently come from the district attorney’s office. He got his law degree at Berkeley, and today he is a retired judge who is on Berkeley’s staff. He became fairly famous, but he was only a few years into his career when I knew him. In the middle of the office was the law library. This was in 1978-1979, before the electronic age, and there was a constant churn of material in the library, to keep it current. I regularly threw away books, and many of them looked really nice, on tort law and the like. That new attorney’s office was spartan, with a desk, two chairs for clients, and a largely bare bookcase behind them. One evening he asked me that when I threw books away, if I could put the more attractive ones on his bookcase. I did, and it was years before I could appreciate that. It reminds me of Jay Gatsby’s library full of uncut books. It was all for show.

Several years later, my father told me that that law firm had destroyed one of our close family friends. That friend had outlived two of his wives, and the ex-husband of the second one used his children to wage a lawsuit via that law firm to contest his ex-wife’s will. It was successful, and they cleaned out our family friend. That was a deeply dishonest thing to do.

I can’t speak for if it was normal or not, but I could have wallpapered my bedroom with the subpoenas that I received from the prosecution before I testified. Court dates kept getting changed, and I kept getting revised subpoenas. One evening, Mr. Deputy’s sidekick waited at my home to serve me as I got home. Looking back, I think that it was an attempt to intimidate me. I did not get on my knees in Mr. Deputy’s office, begging for his mercy, like Mr. Researcher and others did. The events happened so closely together that I can’t recall if Mr Researcher went into hiding before or after my testimony. It was within a day or two on either side of it. I was not going to be chased off, and I expected that they knew it.

Those kinds of events were previews of what I was in for. I had to take a day off from my temp job to testify. My future wife also took the day off from work to watch me testify.

When I got to the courthouse, Dennis’s wife Alison met me outside the courtroom. She said that she and Dennis had survived a murder attempt on their journey, as people were in their home, trying to find them to kill them. They had survived many outrages, but she said that this situation was the worst of all. She led a prayer for my testimony before I went into the courtroom.

The local newspaper had a cub reporter who covered the preliminary hearing. He was about my age. As I walked into the courtroom, high theater greeted me. Mr. Deputy was holding court with the cub reporter, with his “sensational” revelations about how he had captured the criminal of the century. As I walked into the courtroom, they were laughing, and they actually blocked my path to the witness stand. Many years later, I realized that it was intentional. It was part of Mr. Deputy’s carefully choreographed attempt to intimidate me.

I became the defense’s key witness, especially regarding the fraud charges. As soon as I was sworn in, the judge, who came out of retirement to preside over the preliminary hearing, stated that he hoped that my testimony would not take long. The prosecution paraded people onto the witness stand for a month, but the defense had to be quick about it. It was one more indicator of what kind of courtroom I was in.

The questions to me were largely about the business. Dennis and Alison had prepared about a hundred questions for me to answer, but I only answered a small fraction of them that day. Dennis’s attorney did not prepare at all, reading their questions like cue cards.

The way that the courtroom was arranged was that directly in front of me sat the prosecution and defense. As the arresting officer, Mr. Deputy sat next to Ms. Prosecutor, directly in front of me, about 20 feet away. As I earlier mentioned, Mr. Deputy was theoretically in charge of the jail, but for the entirety of the preliminary hearing he sat around the courtroom, looking like the cat who had just feasted on canaries. Mr. Deputy’s performance that day changed my life.

The courtroom was nearly empty, other than the participants. In the public seating were Alison, my future wife, Mr. Deputy’s sidekick, and the cub reporter. I think that that was it. My future wife sat in the back, Mr. Sidekick was behind Mr. Deputy, and the cub reporter was a few rows behind Mr. Sidekick.

When I answered a question, Mr. Deputy made visible reactions, and his most common one was to turn his body entirely around and hold his hand next to his mouth, and act like he was telling some sensational revelation to Mr. Sidekick. Then he would turn back to me, with a feces-eating grin on his face. He did it dozens of times. I demonstrate what he did at this point the accompanying video. Sometimes his reactions were audible, but mostly he was my pantomiming adversary as I testified. I had a hard time believing that it was happening.

As I mentioned previously, I had almost never been in a courtroom before. I believe that it was my third time at a courtroom and the first time as a participant. Mr. Deputy’s antics would not have lasted ten seconds in a fifth-grade classroom. Not even Dennis’s attorney complained. Many years later, I read that Dennis’s attorney had been disciplined for rolling his eyes in the courtroom. What Mr. Deputy did was orders of magnitude greater than that, and I slowly realized that I was in Kangaroo Court. The judge and Ms. Prosecutor pointedly ignored his imbecilic behavior.

Until my day of testimony, Mr. Deputy played Boy Scout to me, just doing his job. But during that day on the witness stand, a psychopath unmasked himself to me. That was the first time that I had seen a psychopath unmask himself, and it was not the last.

At the lunch break, I asked my future wife if she had noticed his antics. She hadn’t, as she was focused on me. I told her to keep an eye on him as I testified in the afternoon, and he did not disappoint her. His theatrics only escalated after lunch. On the way back into the courthouse after lunch, Mr. Deputy arranged to open the door for me and my future wife, for which I thanked him, and I now realize that that was another encounter that he carefully choreographed to intimidate me. Mr. Deputy tried it on the wrong man.

Some specific questions and my replies were memorable. The defense was in such straits that they asked me questions about thermodynamics. Mr. Prosecutor cross-examined me on that, and my answer showed that I knew a little about it. Mr. Deputy made an expression that conveyed, “Gee, the kid knows something! Give him a point.”

Ms. Prosecutor asked me whether I had heard Mr. Researcher tell Dennis that he was going too fast in his free-energy pursuit. I truthfully answered no. He may have had his misgivings, but I never saw him tell Dennis that. The defense rightfully objected, around its being hearsay, I believe. The judge overruled the defense and ordered me to answer it. I truthfully said no, and within a few seconds, the judge then reversed himself and ordered my answer stricken from the record. But in 1990, Ms. Prosecutor accused me of perjury for my truthful answer.

My most memorable reply was when Ms. Prosecutor asked me how much money we had taken in in Ventura. When I answered with $2 million, Mr. Deputy nearly jumped out of his seat as he turned around to his sidekick, and even the cub reporter openly laughed, as my future wife later told me. The next day, my $2 million reply was prominent in the cub reporter’s article the next day. His articles were just dictation from Mr. Deputy. I later learned that I was watching the third filter in Ed Herman’s Propaganda Model in action. The cub reporter was a stenographer.

I got off the witness stand a changed man. As I left the courtroom, I asked my future wife if she noticed Mr. Deputy’s behavior, and she expressed her surprise at how “unprofessional” it was. I later mentioned to Alison my shock at Mr. Deputy’s behavior, and she replied that he did it for all defense witnesses.

It was only years later that I fully realized how pivotal my day in the courtroom was. The evil nature of what was happening became clear to me. No more “I am just doing my job” excuses. This was a snuff job. When I saw Dennis last year, we discussed how grateful we were for so much of our journey, and I was appreciative of how Mr. Deputy helped teach me the meaning of evil.

As I look back at my life, my awakening process began when I was 12, when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. My first paranormal experiences at age 16 ruined me as a mainstream scientist before my career even began. When I desperately prayed for guidance at age 19 and the voice in my head suggested that I study business, it began a process of idealism and disillusionment for the next eight years. Then I made my second and so-far last desperate prayer, which landed me at Dennis’s company ten days later.

My wild ride then began, which escalated when I became Dennis’s partner less than a year later. What happened in Ventura was surreal to me, and it all happened only a few miles from where I was raised. My cognitive dissonance began building upon graduation, and my day in the courtroom shattered most of my remaining illusions. I would never see the world the same way again after that day. I had been awakened.