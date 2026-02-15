The video of this post is here.

As I have discussed before, my day on the witness stand was the greatest awakening moment of my life. I would never see the world the same again after that day, but my awakening process really began when I was 12, when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. It continued through my first paranormal experiences to the desperate prayer that changed my studies from science to business, to eight years of idealism and disillusionment until the second desperate prayer led me straight into Dennis Lee’s company. Then my wild ride began, which accelerated when I became Dennis’s partner, which culminated in my life’s worst year, which began with the raid. A horrific series of events soon followed (1, 2, 3), which led to my day on the witness stand. The month after my testimony was my life’s worst, but it was soon followed by my effort to spring Dennis from jail, which worked, in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed, which seemed to be a case of divine intervention. Gary Wean’s advice was critical for that event, to my eternal gratitude.

I still had terrible events ahead of me, which I cannot yet publicly discuss, but after that day on the witness stand I was thoroughly radicalized. My days of study soon began, first to prepare to brief any expert witnesses, but then to see if anything that I had been taught while growing up was true. Not much was, as most of my education was a form of brainwashing. I was not unusual, as everybody got similar treatment, fed universally believed lies, and the like. Perhaps my biggest surprise when I began my studies and discovered the depth of the lies was how nobody around me wanted to hear it. I eventually realized that nearly everybody sleepwalks through their lives, embracing their brainwashing to the grave, and I have seen mystical reasons for this that make sense.

In early 1989, I was busy courting my wife, digging out of my financial abyss, digging into library stacks, and working in LA again, oh the irony of it. Immediately after I began at that medical lab, I witnessed another government-media alliance try to put my new employer out of business, as I witnessed the energy and medical rackets in action at the same time. It seems that my otherworldly “friends” were making sure that I got the message.

In early 1989 I first heard of Noam Chomsky from one of my roommates. The next year, while driving to work, I heard an interview of the publisher of Lies of Our Times, which Ed Herman edited and Noam contributed to. I subscribed to it later that year after I moved to Ohio, but I want to cover events in my hometown first.

From the time that Dennis left jail and until the plea bargain that he was forced into, I largely avoided Dennis. He and Mr. Researcher were doing a dance with me in the middle, and I wanted no part of it.

Although I tried to gently dissuade him from it, Wayne helped Dennis rebuild, which bankrupted him, ruined his health, and shortened his life. His death in 2002 was the greatest sorrow of my journey. I mentioned earlier that when I arrived in Ventura in 1987, I was 29 and Wayne was 52, and he could play basketball with me, competitively. I still look back at that with awe. The year before we hit town, Wayne was a millionaire. But that same year, Wayne was involved in a real-estate deal in which he was lied to, which cost him $300,000. Wayne not only raised $40,000 when we hit Ventura, but he poured about $250,000 of his own money into Dennis’s business-resurrection effort, not to mention having people live in his home for years, which understandably strained his marriage. I previously mentioned that Wayne had adult-onset diabetes, but he was still an amazing physical specimen. About the time that Dennis left jail, Wayne had only spent maybe $40,000 of his own money on everything (not counting my legal fund), but he got involved with a man who essentially scammed him out of about $250,000 for an alternative diabetes treatment that harmed Wayne’s health. The $250,000 that Wayne lost was largely about funding a business and research around that treatment. Wayne was hoping for a big payoff, to fund Dennis’s efforts. It was a highly risky play, and he was likely defrauded.

Due to all of those disasters, Wayne was left with his home as his only asset left, and he declared bankruptcy. From John Spickard to me to Wayne, all of Dennis’s financiers had their lives ruined. It wasn’t for a lack of effort on Dennis’s part, but the global elite were involved and they used corrupt officials and others to do their dirty work.

I believe it was the year after I left my home town of Ventura that I had a call with Wayne, and he told me how his diabetes had spun out of control. Wayne never complained, as he was the strong, silent type, but that day he admitted that the stress of the ordeal with Dennis helped wreck his health. Four years after he could play basketball with me, Wayne began getting gangrene in his legs. His wife had her own health catastrophe before she began pursuing alternative medicine. When the “alternative” diabetes doctor pronounced his doom on Wayne’s legs, Wayne’s wife took him to Mexico for an alternative treatment. It “impossibly” reversed Wayne’s gangrene, and that “alternative” doctor was frightened when he discovered that Wayne’s “impossible” cure happened in Mexico. At Wayne’s funeral a decade later, his widow said that if she had not taken him to Mexico, Wayne would have spent the last decade of his life in a wheelchair.

Wayne was also involved in one of the more heartbreaking events in Ventura for me. Nearly from the day that I began working for Dennis in Seattle, people that I worked with were conspiring with the people who were trying to destroy or steal our company. I saw those betrayals early and often, which culminated in that cheer when Dennis’s company was stolen. As I have written, only two people bowed out in Seattle with honor that I saw. There were a few others below the management level, but only a few. I have written about the many attempts to steal our companies, and how shocking it initially was for me. When Stan said that he and Mr. Researcher were going to work for Ken Hodgell, I did not believe it at first. During my ride with Dennis, I continually saw people veer between naïveté and paranoia, and when the naïve get paranoid, they began lashing out at everything around them. Some of the same people who attacked me eagerly signed up with Ken, and they all lived to regret that.

I have written about Dennis’s assistant, whose name was Cab. Cab was a former sheriff’s deputy. Here are images of Cab and I talking during the raid in the parking lot of our facility. Like almost everybody else, Cab disappeared after Dennis was arrested, but at least he did not steal from us or try to help the prosecution. That affidavit that he wrote was written weeks after Dennis escaped jail. That was about the best that people did, other than Dave the minister-salesman and a few others.

I have discussed my drinking problems back then. Only a few years earlier, in my LA days, lunches where we all drank were common, so we were a little drunk in the afternoon. I look back in amazement that such practices were normal in the 1980s. I never drank on the job after that. My drinking was confined to the evenings. But Cab drank at work. Even worse, he drove a van and would take breaks in his van to smoke and drink a little whiskey. That was not ideal behavior, but I understood, especially after the raid. The raid and its aftermath soured Cab on law enforcement.

Bill Delp and Ken Hodgell were contract agents that were sicced on our company, while Mr. Deputy and friends were corrupt officials who were handsomely compensated for getting their hands bloody. I never met Bill, but I watched Mr. Deputy play Boy Scout until the day that he unmasked himself in the courtroom, and Ken looked and acted like Mr. Rogers until he took his mask off. In my experience, the people sicced on us were never former policeman and the like. It was not the right look for what they did, but Wayne never got over his suspicion that Cab was some kind of plant from the sheriff’s department. It was a naïve idea.

After Dennis was forced into a plea bargain, Cab tried to get a job in security at the local college. It was a pretty easy gig, an easy commute from Cab’s home, and Cab thought that he was a shoo-in when he used Wayne as a reference. Wayne shot Cab down, while mentioning that he drank on the job, but it was really about Wayne’s suspicion about Cab’s relationship with the sheriff’s department. Cab was dismayed, obviously, and Dennis and I were heartbroken that Wayne did that.

Like I did, Cab had to get a job in LA, in private security, and Cab died a few years later in the line of duty. I was doubly heartbroken when I heard that. Dennis tried to make it up to Cab’s widow years later, but she understandably hated us.

I also had compensation in those years, and my relationship with my future wife was the biggest part of it. When I chased Dennis out to Boston, I attended my first channeled session in LA. The channeled entity read my mind, and it was the first of many channeled sessions that I attended in the next decade (more than 50), and I had extraordinary paranormal experiences during some sessions. It is not make-believe stuff, but visits from other dimensions. In the accompanying video I described some of those events. But I also saw plenty of New Age hucksterism over the years, of gurus and their harems, milking the followers, and other disgusting events, which were only more demonstrations of my journey’s primary lesson. The only time that I have ever been ripped off by mail order was by the Whole Life Expo, which has traveling New Age exhibitions. It is a travesty, still going strong after stealing from me. People who abuse paranormal abilities are setting themselves up for lifetimes of penance, and I may be speaking from experience on that matter.

In a world of scarcity and fear, eventually everything becomes corrupted. Over the millennia, the most enlightened teachings from spiritual masters got corrupted by priesthoods into rackets. I was seeing the same patterns repeated over and over, ad naseum.

As I look back at it, I was doing some wild stuff. I had my future wife sell her house before she got into graduate school. It worked perfectly, as she sold when real-estate prices peaked and she got into grad school in Ohio. The day after we married, I moved our household into storage and we lived with Wayne and his wife. I was paying Wayne all that I could afford, to pay off the loan for Dennis’s legal fund. My wife spent the summer of 1989 taking a class for grad school, and I quit my job in June. It was one of only two times in my career when I voluntarily left my job. All of the other times I was either fired or my company went out of business, which was normal in corporate America. I spent that summer playing, either with my wife or hiking in the Cascades in Washington.

My relationship with my parents was wrecked during those years in Ventura. I may tell about that in more detail at a later time. In subsequent years, when I traded notes with people like me, and there are not many of us, I found that wrecked personal relationships just came with the territory. I had relationships that I thought would survive anything, and I watched them crumble during my journey with Dennis. I have had no contact with my immediate family since 2013 (and don’t want any), as one of the many prices of my journey. Those are all just more examples of my journey’s primary lesson: personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity, but it is also most precious, and it is the key for an effort like mine to succeed.

In September of 1990, we loaded our household into a moving van, which towed my Pinto wagon, and my wife drove behind me in her car, all the way to Ohio, where we began our newlywed lives. We spent six years in Ohio, which were largely blessed years for us. That was then I really started going deep in my studies, which have yet to end. Those days of study come next, but I will relate one story that I learned, a couple of years after Dennis’s plea bargain, just as Dennis was being kangarooed into prison.

The May 1992 edition of PC Magazine had a story about how criminals in Los Angeles were engaged in bilking readers of computer magazines out of millions of dollars, for orders for computers that were never delivered. The criminals just took the money and ran. The criminals literally operated a few miles from where Dennis’s spectacular arrest was orchestrated, at the same time. The gist of the PC Magazine article was that the investigators could not find any law enforcement agency in the USA who was willing to prosecute those criminals! Those criminals had no defense, but nobody would prosecute them. The contrast with our treatment in Ventura was surreal. Law enforcement is a joke in the USA, largely used as a weapon to wipe people like us out. Protecting the public is not really the function of law enforcement in the USA, but protecting the turf of vested interests, in the world’s biggest protection racket. We learned that the hard way.

Soon before I left Ventura, I interviewed the rocket scientist who was the greatest champion of my mentor’s engine, and I had an extraordinary encounter with a man I call Mr. Advisor, who had met with Sparky Sweet. I had heard of Joe Newman only a couple months after meeting Dennis, but Sparky was the first free-energy inventor that I ever heard of who undeniably had the goods, and Sparky had hell to pay. Sparky will come up a few times in this series of posts.

To my knowledge, our effort in Ventura was the last significant effort built around Dennis’s heat pump. That heat pump has been completely wiped out in North America, but a company in Portugal still makes them.

As I stated many times, I would not have much worth saying if I had not had my ride with Dennis, but my wildest ride with him was over as I left for Ohio in September 1990.