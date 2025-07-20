I am receiving offers to discuss my work in video fashion, and that may start soon. While thinking about topics to discuss, I started with my energetic orientation to the issues, and below are some topics that I am prepared to discuss.

If we study Big Bang cosmology and E = MC2, everything in our universe is energy. What my work does, among other things, is survey the role of energy in our universe, the journey of life on Earth, and the human journey, and what the future portends when humanity has access to abundant, harmlessly produced energy. The technology to produced such energy is older than I am, but is sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest act of organized suppression.

My work discusses life’s beginnings to the evolution of enzymes, chemosynthesis, photosynthesis, oxygenic photosynthesis (which saved all life on Earth), and aerobic respiration (which made animals possible). Life’s journey on Earth has always depended on energy innovations that acquired more energy. It reached the level eons ago so that, pound-for-pound, a complex cell burns energy 100,000 times as fast as the Sun produces it. Life is a voracious consumer of energy, and all of life’s major energy evolutionary innovations happened before the rise of animals.

My work then traces the journey of complex life on Earth. Cells cooperated and specialized to make animals, and a key cell is the neuron. Neurons are never at rest, but are constantly maintaining themselves in a ready state so that animals can act quickly, in the dance of predator and prey. Nervous systems are consequently energy hogs, as they spend half of their energy to maintain that ready state. The adult human brain is 2% of a body’s mass but burns 20% of its energy.

Complex life soon formed complex ecosystems, and the concept of food chains helps understand their basic functioning. At each level, life acquires about 10% of the energy of the lower level in the food chain, which limits food chains to several levels. Those food chains have an inherent instability, in that disruptions at any level can cause the levels above it to collapse. The journey of complex life has been punctuated by mass extinctions, which were basically food-chain disruptions, usually inflicted by volcanism. After those extinction events, previously marginal species could find themselves in a golden age, as they thrived in the recovering ecosystems. Ever since animals made it to land, plants defended against them, with bark, thorns, toxins, and height.

Earth has cycled through warm and cold periods, which had profound evolutionary impacts, and according to current scientific understanding, which I doubt will change much in its basics, the ultimate reason for those fluctuations has been carbon-dioxide levels, in the carbon cycle on Earth’s surface, driven by volcanism and deposition. Dinosaurs ruled Earth for a 200-million-year warm period. About 150 million years ago, some plants evolved a novel strategy. Instead of defending against animals, they fed them, as a way to reduce their reproductive costs (always primarily expressed in energy), and the flowering plant was born, in the greatest symbiosis of plants and animals ever, which initiated a vast, coevolutionary dance.

The surviving mammals were the primary beneficiaries of the bolide event that wiped out dinosaurs (beaked birds were the only dinosaurs that survived), and the Eocene began with a very warm period, which has been called the times of paradise, when alligators lived in Greenland and forests grew nearly to the poles. But about 50 million years ago, likely from reduced volcanism and increased deposition from the weathering of new mountain ranges, the Himalayas in particular, Earth’s 200-million-year warm period ended and Earth has cooled ever since into today’s ice age. The first thing that that cooling did was drive warm-climate species to extinction, in the biggest extinction in this age of mammals so far.

After the demise of dinosaurs, primates migrated to the tropical, fruit-rich canopies and developed opposable thumbs to navigate the arboreal environment. Mammals were always relatively brainy, thought to be because of the heightened senses required to survive in a world dominated by dinosaurs. Primates were always relatively brainy for mammals, thought to be because of the demands of arboreal environments, and the energy-rich canopies fueled those larger, energy-hogging brains. But that cooling-off period made Earth dryer (less evaporation from the ocean), and the tropical canopies began shrinking.

In Africa, some monkeys began migrating to the forest floor, likely from necessity in the shrinking canopy, and they became apes. Around the same time, a new kind of photosynthesis evolved, which conserved carbon and water in that colder, dryer world. Grasses are the most common users of that new form of photosynthesis, and in that colder, dryer world, not only did the tropical canopies shrink, but grasslands grew, and another great coevolutionary tango began, as animals adapted to the growing grasslands. Browsers became grazers, and the chase of predator and prey on land reached unprecedented velocities, as fast cats and other predators pursued fleet-footed grazers.

During those changes, Africa collided with Eurasia. Today’s iconic African megafauna mostly evolved outside of Africa, as isolated African animals were the losers in the subsequent competition with the more cosmopolitan Eurasian and North American megafauna. But Africa had two big winners: apes and the elephant family. Elephants made it to North America over 16 million years ago, and the elephant family was the most successful mammal ever, before the rise of humans.

Soon after that continental collision, in the Pacific Northwest, a huge volcanic event warmed Earth and tropical forests once again blanketed Eurasia, in what has been called the golden age of the ape. About 100 ape species have been discovered that lived during those halcyonic times. But that golden age ended when the volcanism did and Earth began cooling again, in a steady decline to our ice age. Orangutans and gibbons are remnants of that ape migration, and as Earth cooled again, apes were confined to Southeast Asia, Africa, and their peripheries.

On the woodland and grassland margins of Africa’s rainforests, some apes evolved to become bipedal, which was a first for mammals. There is plenty of investigation and debate on the issue, but ape bipedalism may be six million years old. What is not doubted among scientists is that ape bipedalism is at least four million years old, the earliest crafted stone tools yet found are about 3.3 million years old, and the inventors were bipedal australopiths. Sophisticated tools comprised a first for life on Earth, and they meant greater energetic security for those toolmakers. Not coincidentally, Africa’s giant tortoises soon began going extinct. Armor was a great survival strategy until something defeated it, and giant tortoises had no defense against rock-wielding apes. From then until only a few centuries ago, wherever the human line appeared, giant tortoises were among the first to go.

Not coincidentally, the brains of tool-making bipedal apes began runaway growth, and in little over a million years, Homo erectus arrived on the evolutionary scene, with a brain twice as large as a chimp’s. That is the most dramatic brain growth in the journey of life on Earth, and there is lively debate over how it was fueled. Homo erectus became an apex predator, and Africa’s megafauna soon began going extinct, especially the elephant family. There is great controversy today on when fire was controlled and language was invented, which Darwin said were humanity’s two greatest accomplishments. Like nearly everything else in such studies, the dates keep being pushed back and language and the control of fire may be two million years old.

During my years of study, I developed an Epochal framework to better understand the human journey, and the time from those first stone tools to the arrival of behaviorally modern humans, probably less than 100,000 years ago, I call the First Epoch of the human journey, when we became human. There is plenty of debate on just what humanity’s evolutionary relationship is with gorillas and chimps. Did gorillas and chimps never leave Africa’s tropical rainforest, or were their ancestors migrants back to Africa when Earth began cooling again? Did they lose bipedalism, or did they never have it? Those questions will not be resolved in my lifetime. But what is not controversial is that chimps are hundreds of times more aggressive and violent than humans are. Today, a prominent hypothesis is that pair-bonding began with bipedalism, and part of the evidence is reduced canines, which male gorillas and chimps use to fight each other for dominance, which mainly means enhanced mating privileges.

It is evident that a synergy between energy, tools, intelligence, and evolution resulted in behaviorally modern humans. There seems to have been a genetic bottleneck about 70,000 years ago, and sometime around 60,000 years ago, what is called humanity’s Founder Group left Africa and conquered the world. I call that period, up to the invention of domesticating plants and animals (about 12,000 years ago), the Second Epoch of the human journey. During that conquest, all other human species went extinct, and it was likely not a gentle process. Also, Earth’s large animals largely vanished, and it was also not a coincidence.

I have studied these issues at length, and my conclusion is that behaviorally modern humans were an irresistible force, and nothing could stand in their way. They quickly drove all other human species to extinction, while mating with them when they could, and Earth’s easy meat went extinct during that process, as it fueled the human expansion, especially in Australia and the Americas. The elephant family thrived in the Americas for many millions of years, to suddenly go 100% extinct soon after humans arrived.

There are humanity-defending scientists who deny those events, as they blame climate change for those extinctions instead of the greatest predator in Earth’s history. I have called their mental gymnastics the “Anything But Homo sapiens” hypothesis. A related line of reasoning asserts that humans lived largely in peace until the rise of agriculture and civilization (which I call the Third Epoch). Warfare goes back at least to chimps. It is all humanity-defending sophistry, in my opinion, and those kinds of stances have helped obscure how far we have come. Industrial societies are far more peaceful and humane than anything that came before them. I believe that that romanticization of the human past has done a disservice to our collective understanding.

About 25% of hunter-gatherer men died violently in the Second Epoch. In skeletal studies of Australian aborigines, which stayed hunter-gatherers until the British invasion, about a quarter of the men and a third of the women had skull fractures from interpersonal violence, and the women got it from their husbands (and such women were often stolen from neighboring societies). Hobbes won that fictional debate with Rousseau.

No society in which half of its children died can ever be convincingly romanticized. In hunter-gatherer societies, somewhere around half of those dead children were killed by their parents as an economic burden, mainly due to food scarcity. The elderly were also slaughtered, especially when food was scarce. The biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is at the root of all violence. Industrialized humans live more peaceful lives because they live in relative abundance, no longer living on the thin edge of survival. Until industrialization, everybody lived with the specter of dying an early and/or violent death.

While agrarian societies did not invent warfare, it reached new forms, like many other aspects of human societies did. Instead of stealing women in hunter-gatherer societies, in agrarian societies stealing people in general, and enslaving them, became standard practice, and especially with the rise of civilization. The earliest surviving written laws were significantly devoted to slave treatment. Slavery only ended when energy-driven machines devalued brute human labor. There were some relatively peaceful interludes in the Third Epoch, mainly when women, who largely invented agriculture, as an adjunct to their gathering duties, became so prominent that some societies became matrilocal and multilocal. That process broke up the gangs of related males, and those are generally the human journey’s most peaceful preindustrial societies.

The prerequisite for sedentary life was a stable energy source. Animal migration routes were a short-lived energy resource that led to the first villages, until the animals were driven to extinction. Some hunter-gatherers were able to exploit aquatic resources, such as eels in Australia and salmon in the Pacific Northwest. But they were rare exceptions to nomadic life until plant domestication (also, there were some acorn-based sedentary economies before domestication).

A prerequisite to civilization was low-energy transportation lanes, always on shorelines, as water transport was only about 1% as energetically expensive as overland travel. The first civilization in Sumer invented the first non-muscle power in the sailboat.

From the very first civilizations, with few exceptions, if any, they conquered each other, and rising and falling empires characterized the “civilized” phase of the Third Epoch, which had prodigious bloodshed, because there were so many more people. Earth’s human population grew by a thousand times in the Second Epoch and by about two hundred times in the Third Epoch. No species ever dominated Earth like that before.

Mobile hunter-gatherers could not afford to have alpha males that tried to turn their bands into their personal fiefs, so men were kept humble and even killed when they became threatening to their societies, which is thought to have culled most psychopathic genes from societies. But once there was an energy surplus that could be appropriated, then men violently rose to elite status, and we have elites with us to this day.

There were four “pristine” civilizations, and they all looked similar, as a kind of convergent evolution. Muscle-based farming could only produce so much surplus energy, which required at least 80% of the population to be involved in raising food. The work was backbreaking, and heavily taxed peasants and slaves did the hard work, while feeding professionals and elites.

Northwestern Europe was a backwater for millennia, with repeated conquests, including by Celts and Romans. Rome and imperial China reached the peak of ancient empires, and they ruled over more than half of humanity two millennia ago. When Rome fell, Northwestern Europe became a backwater again for a few centuries, until the Medieval Warm Period. Greek engineers invented the waterwheel, which was the first non-muscle power harnessed on land. Rome used watermills, and Northwestern Europe embraced the watermill like no peoples had previously done, and it was the heart of what has been called the Medieval Industrial Revolution, which was a time of city-building in Europe. The Domesday Survey of 1086 counted several thousand watermills in England, and by the Industrial Revolution, there were a half million watermills in Europe.

The Medieval Warm Period gave way to the Little Ice Age, and the 1300s were a century of calamity for Europe, with famines, wars, and the bubonic plague, as troubadours with their tales of courtly love were replaced by the Danse Macabre.

The prerequisite for Europe’s coming conquest of Earth was the technical feat of turning Earth’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane. The oceangoing sailing ship was the greatest energy technology in world history to its time, which generated several hundred horsepower under full sail (a waterwheel only generated a few horsepower). The European conquest of Earth is the greatest demographic catastrophe in world history, which devastated nearly all of Earth’s people, with the partial exception of the Chinese and Ottoman empires (and the self-isolated Japanese), until they too succumbed to Europeans.

In the midst of the European scramble for the world, a deforested England turned to coal like no peoples had ever done before, and more than anything else, that led to the Industrial Revolution. Each Epoch of the human journey was made possible by energy breakthroughs, from stone tools to the control of fire to domesticating plants and animals to hydrocarbon fuels. Without those breakthroughs, those Epochs would not have happened, and bipedal, small-brained apes might still be eking out an existence in Africa and the human journey never happened. But those sophisticated tools began a synergistic cycle of energy, tools, and intelligence, both individual and collective.

The Industrial Revolution created an unprecedented increase in standards of living, as energy-driven machines performed feats far beyond human ability. The average American is richer than Earth’s richest man of three centuries ago, as they benefit from the equivalent of hundreds of human slaves each day. The Industrial Revolution led to the biggest event in the human journey so far: the elimination of childhood death. Contrary to medical-racket propaganda, that change had almost nothing to do with medical interventions, but came from improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene. Instead of the deaths of half of all children, in industrial societies, almost none die.

My ancestors participated in the conquest and “settlement” of North America, and Europeans stole a rich continent, with intact forests and soils, and later, prodigious hydrocarbon deposits, which led to history’s richest and most powerful nation, which has been in decline once its easy oil began running out. The house that my family bought in 1967 is worth ten times as much in real dollars today (and 40 times in nominal dollars), which shows a marked decline in my society’s standard of living.

To back up a little, my adventures, and those of my fellow travelers, made it clear to us that a global elite exists, which operates far above what I call the retail elite (politicians, billionaires, etc.). That global elite is largely invisible to the public, as that is good for business. People will only encounter the global elite if their activities impact the global cartels, which I call rackets, and the greatest of them is the energy racket. Elites are as old as civilization, and my sense is that a global elite began forming during Europe’s conquest of Earth. Today, those rackets run the global economy.

Everything that we see happening in the Middle East today is because of the oil there, which is history’s greatest material prize. As Bucky Fuller said, if oil was priced at the benefit that humanity derived from it, it would sell for a million dollars a barrel. I have provided illustrations of Fuller’s concept.

And there are many downsides of industrialization. One of which is that we are burning up fossil fuels a million times as fast as they were created, and in this century, at current trajectories, those fossil fuels, especially oil and gas, will largely be burned up. All of the easy hydrocarbons have already been mined, and the last big cache is in the Middle East, and the West has been inflicting oil-control genocides and other crimes there for more than a century, which may lead to World war III.

Not only that, but humanity has been making Earth uninhabitable, which arguably began with the demise of giant tortoises in Africa millions of years ago. Earth’s atmosphere has been warming, consistent with scientific understanding of carbon-dioxide’s role, which has not changed since the 1800s. The last time that Earth transitioned from an ice age to a greenhouse Earth, the greatest extinction event in the eon of complex life happened.

Humanity has its toes over the edge of the abyss, in what I call a race of the catastrophes scenario. I know a way out, maybe the only way out, and that is what my work is all about.

To make a long story very short, I was raised to be a scientist from the cradle, but my life began to veer from orthodoxy when I was 12, in 1970, and my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. The book that inspired that change was banned in the USA the next decade for being contrary to medical dogma. It turned out that medical dogma was wrong, and that book’s advice forms orthodoxy’s first line of defense today. I am surprised that I lived to see it.

A watershed year in my life was 1974. My first professional mentor invented what a federal study concluded was the best engine in the world for running an automobile. A rocket scientist became that engine’s greatest champion, and when that engine began making the news, I got my first energy dreams. My parents sent me to Europe for two months that summer, and I came home with my adult mind. A few months later, my family took a meditation course and I had my first paranormal experiences, which ruined me as a mainstream scientist before I ever began. Five years later, a former astronaut, Brian O’Leary, had the same experience while performing the same exercise, which also ruined him as a mainstream scientist. Brian was an Ivy League professor at the time. He was politically active and advised presidential candidates.

Three years after my first paranormal experience, a desperate prayer was answered, which changed my studies from science to business. Even I sometimes have a hard time believing that it happened. Eight years of idealism and disillusionment later, a second (and so far last) desperate prayer landed me in the middle of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace, and my wild ride began.

The company that hired me put the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever saw. But it was inadvertently threatening to electric-company revenues in my home state of Washington, and the local oligarchy pulled out all the stops to wipe out the company. Even the Rockefellers got involved, and the global elite probably also did. I got to witness the final death blows and the theft of the company, but the company’s owner, Dennis Lee, could not get rid of me and I chased him to Boston where I soon became his partner. We were no longer just trying to market the world’s best heating system (it still is), but we were chasing after free energy.

We attracted the interest of the global elite immediately, and we soon received an offer from them for $10 million for our idea. I brought in my first professional mentor to assess what we were doing, and he and Dennis made a deal (without my knowledge) to bring our effort to the town where I was raised: Ventura, California. My mentor soon proposed hooking up his engine to Dennis’s heating system to produce free energy. Over the next three years, my life was ruined. The global elite took the game to a new level, and mere weeks before Dennis was arrested with a million-dollar bail, the CIA offered him $1 billion to fold our operation.

When I became Dennis’s partner in January, 1987, we had no idea that there even was a free-energy field, in our ignorance, but we began learning fast. Before we were wiped out, we became an alternative-energy mecca, and many grim tales came to us. Dennis should be dead dozens of times over, and I saw many shattered and shortened lives on my journey. In 1990 I left Ventura and have not been back. But soon before I left, I heard of a free-energy inventor with the goods, and it was the first time that I heard that what we were pursing was not a fantasy. The next year, I met Brian, and he knew that free-energy inventor, Sparky Sweet.

Even though I rescued Dennis from jail, he was still kangarooed into prison, where the officials repeatedly tried to get him killed by the inmates, which nearly worked. Dennis got “lucky,” with “only” some broken fingers and teeth knocked out.

I began my years of study once I left Ventura, which have not ended. I not only became familiar with the free-energy community, one close friend was kidnapped by a faction of the global elite and shown free-energy, antigravity, and a host of mind-boggling technologies. At least in this area, the craziest conspiracy theories are largely true.

The year after I met Brian, he co-founded a new-science organization and hosted a UFO conference. Steven Greer attended, and it was early in his Disclosure Project efforts. At the conference, Brian was approached by high-ranking military officials, who tried to recruit him into classified UFO projects. When Brian refused their “offer,” those officials tried to take over the conference, and Brian nearly died immediately after the conference, which Brian later thought was a murder attempt, which shortened his life. The closest that Brian came to publicly discussing the incident was in his last book. He was afraid that the spooks would finish the job if he spoke out. Those same officials dangled $2 billion to try to co-opt Greer’s efforts, and when he refused, they mounted a smear campaign against him.

In 1996, Brian published his first free-energy book and I became his biggest fan. Brian then began his ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy. Dennis began barnstorming the USA at the same time. His second tour ended in Philadelphia, in the stadium where the 76-ers play and 5,000 people attended, for the biggest free-energy gathering in history. Dennis had been working on me since I busted him out of jail and I went back to work with him after the show. I should not have, and I nearly went to prison myself that time, as the global elite took the game to a new level and subjected us to a sophisticated sting operation, with a $1 trillion trust, Indian nations, and a Manhattan penthouse suite.

The next year, Greer mounted his famous Disclosure Project Congressional hearings, the global elite apparently induced advanced forms of cancer into his team, and only Greer survived. In 2001, Brian and I had an epic note-trading session, and I heard how his ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy went. Brian had access to the tops of the world’s leading academic, scientific, and “progressive” organizations, and nearly all that he received were crazed reactions of denial and fear.

Two years later, right after the USA’s invasion of Iraq, which is the greatest crime of the 21st century so far, Brian asked me to co-found a free-energy organization. Once again, I should have declined the invitation, as that effort was going nowhere. I was the only member who had been through the free-energy meat grinder, and the rest were largely naïve. When we began planning a conference the next year, the first person to commit as a speaker was murdered a few days later. Brian immediately began planning his move to South America, and I did not blame him.

A couple of years after that, Dennis arrived at my home to invite me to the White House. George Bush the Second’s energy advisor was arranging an eve-of-the-election demonstration of Dennis’s technologies, and a high-MPG carburetor was the centerpiece of Dennis’s efforts at the time. Such carburetors have been around for a century, but the public does not get any. The wheels began coming off of that effort when David Rockefeller called Dennis at home, to ask about Dennis’s national ad for his carburetor, before the ad ran. The wheels of government then began grinding, and Dennis was soon banned from the energy industry.

The same year, I did an interview with Brian, and he asked me to help him write a proposal to the Department of Energy (“DOE”). I had spoken at DOE hearings in 1997 regarding the nuclear waste issue, and the official who ran the hearings admitted how corrupt the DOE was. The year after that I became Brian’s biographer, wrote his NASA bio and got it published, and improved his Wikipedia bio. The year after that, Brian died, as his life was shortened by that encounter with the spooks. Soon before he died, Brian informed me that electoral politics was a dead-end, but I had long known that.

When I busted Dennis out of jail, the former policeman who fought the same corrupt officials who had jailed Dennis gave me advice that led to my busting Dennis out of jail, in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed. That policeman heard from a frightened U.S. Senator, three weeks after the JFK assassination, that JFK was killed in a backfired CIA operation, which he described in his 1987 book. The next decade, Operation Northwoods was declassified, which richly corroborated that policeman’s account. Today, the leading JFK-hit hypothesis is essentially my policeman-friend’s story, without giving him any credit. My takeaway from the JFK hit is that with his murder, the American presidency was permanently demoted. David Rockefeller handpicked all presidents since JFK while he was alive, and he was likely involved in JFK’s murder. All American presidents since JFK have been puppets and knew it. Brian was right: what I call retail politics is useless for addressing our existential issues.

In Greer’s recent movie, he discussed the methods of organized suppression, and I was intimately familiar with all but one of them. Greer also discussed the problems with free-energy inventors, and I could tell that he had been around the block with them a few times. What I came to call inventoritis Greer called Crazy Inventor Syndrome, as inventors see themselves as messiahs and expect to be paid a trillion dollars. But the antics of inventors are just one aspect of what I call the free-energy field’s state of arrested development.

I learned my lifetime’s greatest lessons in my first stint with Dennis, and ever since I groped toward my approach today, which I call the love and enlightenment approach, which I have never seen tried before. But almost nobody on Earth is fit for the duty, which I learned the hard way, and I know who I am looking for: disillusioned idealists.

The greatest triumph of the global elite and their social managers is making the world that arrives with free energy unimaginable, and the masses oblige them, reacting in denial and fear at the mere mention of free energy. The arrival of free energy for public use will usher in what I have called the Fifth Epoch of the human journey. The easily foreseen outcomes include the end of:

1. Poverty;

2. Childhood adversity;

3. Violence;

4. Crime;

5. War;

6. Environmental destruction;

7. Almost all diseases.

That is just for starters. Nations will be one of the first things to go. As Greer has stated, the arrival of free energy means the end of the world as we know it.

This post is a rough outline of some of the topics that I am ready and willing to discuss. It would obviously be a vast discussion, and interviews will only take a bite of it here and there. But it would be a start, and it might humanize the material a bit more.