Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Bill Fairchild
Aug 19

You wrote "Brian’s spiritualists are those who had their mystical awakenings, rejected the dogmas of all organized religions, and consider physical reality to be just one tiny part of Creation."

I have not had any mystical awakening, but yet I have learned to reject the dogmas of all organized religions. I also consider physical reality to be "just one tiny part of Creation."

I studied and practiced Christianity as a way of life for 30 years until I came to understand that the highest and most powerful men in my particular group were more interested in their own personal power and positions within this group, and often acted just as professional politicians do in their so-called careers. I initially became interested in this group because the first few of their writings that I read gave me the impression that they were definitely seeking the truth in all matters. I think this impression is what all of us who become obsessed with anything to through early in our cult careers regardless of what is this cult's main belief. Obsession works the same way in all human minds, but there are more than enough different cultish groups to find room for all 8.3 billion of us if we so choose. If one's newly acquired cult group can maintain its desire to seek Biblical truth (or whatever type of truth it is that attracts the new cult victim), then it must obviously also be able to maintain that same desire in all other areas of human activity. Or so I reasoned. 30 years later I removed myself silently from this group, did not attempt to make it "more perfect" in any way, and began reading and learning about many subjects that formerly were forbidden by my particular cult group because they were "doctrines of demons", or something like that. Whatever disagreed with the top leader was of the Devil. The Jim Jones debacle in Guiana in 1978 helped greatly to loosen up my ability to think non-group thoughts, but it still took me until 1996 before I become totally undone by the changes initiated by the new, younger leaders after the original top guy died.

I have read through the personal statements of hundreds of others who have had mystical experiences on the Near Death Experience website (https://www.nderf.org/Archives/exceptional.html). I continue reading new stories every month as they are posted there. Even though I have not had my own similar experience and mystical awakening, yet I believe what I read on this web site and what I read in Wade's writings. I am not seeking to have such an experience because I think I am learning enough without this experience. I am 80 years old now, and am content to have my first mystical experience right after I die. I have come to believe that the most important thing for any human to do is to learn lessons on how to live peacefully with all other people, not to learn about any particular intellectual discipline, and not to fear death but rather to welcome it as just another part of our learning lessons on life.

