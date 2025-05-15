While reading a post by one of my favorite medical bloggers, I read that the CDC had deleted the database that RFK, Jr., had been trying to access for many years, to answer one basic question: the complete health outcomes for vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. The media is having a field day on this issue. However, in none of the media stories that I have seen so far has the media addressed what was behind Kennedy’s inquiry: comparing vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations, which the medical establishment has never publicly done. This is one of the elephants in the room that the media has never fairly dealt with.

In order to understand any racket, the first thing to do is examine conflicts of interest, at least to the degree possible, as many conflicts are carefully hidden. They can come out many years later, such as the former head of the CIA, Allen Dulles, who ran the “investigation” of the murder of JFK, the man who fired him, and who later admitted that he despised JFK. Dulles was arguably the last person on Earth who should have led the investigation of JFK’s murder. When it turned out that Dulles knew the people at both ends of Lee Harvey Oswald’s suspected CIA-handler handoff in Dallas, it was one of the many “it’s a small world” moments in my JFK-assassination studies. Conflicts of interest don’t get any starker than that. The most strident Senatorial assailants of RFK, Jr., in those disgraceful confirmation hearings took the most Big Pharma money on Capitol Hill, for another amazing “coincidence.”

I have long written about the corrupting influence of Big Pharma on TV news, which takes in billions of dollars a year in drug advertising (1, 2, 3). Not once, in the many articles that slam Kennedy, including at CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS, have I ever seen any kind of disclaimer that those organizations gorge at Big Pharma’s trough. This is the Propaganda Model’s advertising filter on steroids. Clips and articles from those organizations that attack Kennedy have zero credibility, as they ardently defend their patrons, and the vitriol has been breathtaking at times. An NBC News article typifies the treatment, saying that Kennedy “falsely” claimed that vaccines were harmful in the article’s first sentence. When the law was passed to shield vaccine makers from lawsuits, the law actually stated that vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe.” But for Kennedy to state that they might be unsafe is a “false” claim, as if the media was trying to pull a Jedi Mind Trick on the public.

I am not sure what happened, but it seems that the data that Kennedy seeks is not available from that database (a recent similar incident made the news). Kennedy has gone after that data for many years, and the excuses given by the medical bureaucracy have always been laughable. Here are Kennedy’s exchanges in 2017 with the head of NIH over this issue: 1, 2, 3.

I first read that vaccine trials do not use placebo controls in 2009 in Sherri Tenpenny’s book, which was surprising, even for somebody who had long written about the medical racket. The best single book that I have seen on the issue of vaccine safety testing is Turtles All the Way Down, and the authors make the same point that I do: the rank-and-file members of the vaccine racket are not aware of the evil interests that they serve, as they swallowed their indoctrination hook, line, and sinker. But the authors noted that those at the top are well aware of what they are doing. This is the standard sociology for all rackets that control the world economy. Similarly, Kennedy said that Bill Gates knows what he is doing.

In Kennedy’s masterpiece on Anthony Fauci, Gates, and friends, he also noted how there was no placebo control group for testing any vaccines given to American children. Kennedy co-authored a book in which the authors scoured the medical papers and found instances when vaccinated and unvaccinated populations were compared, and the results were not surprising: skyrocketing chronic conditions among the vaccinated (1, 2).

There is a medical-racket chorus these days that it is “unethical” to have a placebo control group, because Kennedy wants to subject vaccines to the same safety-testing standards as other medical interventions. The hysteria is amazing to witness. This issue is a longstanding canard. Some Americans (but not nearly enough) are getting shocked that there is no placebo control testing of vaccines. Another elephant in the room is that there is no credible evidence that vaccines ever conquered a disease, which makes this situation immensely worse.

The vaccine-injury reporting system that the public can see was designed to greatly underreport vaccine injuries. When another system was designed to collect vaccine injuries in medical reporting, and it showed that 10% of vaccine recipients were injured by vaccines, the CDC quickly scrapped the effort. The CDC’s officials knew what they were doing. Similarly, when the COVID vaccine was rolled out, a program, V-safe, was made available for smartphones so that people could report their vaccine reactions. According to that data that I have seen (and I have not seen a credible rebuttal), which took two lawsuits to get released, about 100 million Americans were noticeably injured by the vaccines, which confirms my own personal experiences: one college roomie was crippled by the COVID vaccine, another was likely killed, and other friends volunteered their vaccine injuries to me.

There was another vaccine-injury database that the CDC created, called the Vaccine Safety Datalink (“VSD”). Kennedy wrote about that database, as did the authors of Turtles All the Way Down, which the CDC refused to make public, while fending off lawsuits to get access. When Kennedy ran for president, he campaigned to obtain that data and make it public (obviously anonymized, so that the patients could not be publicly identified). When Trump nominated Kennedy to run the American medical bureaucracy, I felt that the vaccine racket’s days might be numbered, especially once that data became public.

When Kennedy was finally confirmed, I was half-waiting to hear about what Kennedy found in that database, but I was also half-waiting to hear what the vaccine racket might do to subvert the effort. The attorney for that organization that got the V-safe data, Aaron Siri, said that the VSD database had been dismantled. I was impressed with his interviews, such as this one, and Paul Offit is either being intentionally deceptive, or he is not capable of rationality on these issues, and he is about the last person on Earth who should weigh in on vaccines, with his prodigious conflicts of interest. I suspect that it may have been more that the database was intentionally designed to not answer the key questions, but nothing would surprise me with this. I’ll await more information, but if that database cannot be used to compare vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations, it is largely worthless.

All of the hand-waving and obfuscation is nothing new. The cancer racket plays a similar game. There is only one study that I know of, which compared cancer patients who got orthodox treatment versus those who didn’t (mostly because they refused treatment). Untreated patients lived four times longer than the treated ones did. Good luck with finding the “confounders” to make that disparity vanish (or reverse it, which is an even greater mountain to climb). The only credible vaccine safety statistics will similarly start with the raw data of comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, and then it can go from there. But as Kennedy found, the raw data for chronic conditions of the vaccinated was like those cancer statistics: several times greater. These are not borderline, statistically marginal findings, but elephants in the room that the medical racketeers hope that public never sees or understands.

A related issue has been the recent media furor over fluoride. In not one article did I see any acknowledgement that the men who made over fluoride from a deadly industrial waste into a tooth’s best friend all worked for fluoride polluters.

I have written on the divide between structuralism and conspiracism for many years. My life was ruined by the greatest conspiracy on Earth, but even then, it was still the 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity dynamic that I have long written about. As Ed Herman and Noam Chomsky wrote about the media’s lies, journalists generally believe what they write. The system weeds out people who think independently and are awake, so the rackets are filled with sleepwalkers, but it is not all sleepwalkers. And even when a Mr. Deputy or a Mr. Hit Man or a Ken Hodgell (psychopaths all) actively engages in criminal activities, they rarely know whose interests are being served, nor do they even care. They are simply hit men who take out their targets for a lucrative payday. Those kinds of operations are heavily compartmentalized, on a need-to-know basis.

But for every psychopath used in such efforts, many others believe in the cause, but when their hands get bloody, they can have a difficult time rationalizing the righteousness of their cause. Those kinds of people often drink themselves to death, such as my relative who worked for Henry Kissinger. The CIA’s halls at Langley have been filled with people who realized that they were not the good guys, but they were trapped in their careers. They shuffled through the halls, drank themselves into a stupor each night, and counted their days to early retirement. For every Ralph McGehee who woke up and spoke out, a thousand zombies staggered through the CIA’s halls. When those deputies stole our technical material in the raid, they obviously engaged in criminal behavior, but they likely did not know or care whom they stole it for. All that they cared about was their reward (promotions and under-the-table money).

When we got taken out in my home town, the first president of the Southern California Fraud Investigator’s Association openly admitted that he did not care if his prosecutorial targets were innocent or not. All that he cared about was the coveted conviction to keep his kill ratio (called “prosecutorial efficiency”) high, and he happily lied as much as he needed to in order to gain his convictions. Such perverse incentives help explain why our systems are evil.

When JFK was murdered, most of those involved did not know that they were involved in an operation that was intended to kill the sitting president. The rank-and-file at the CIA, FBI, and Pentagon who were involved in the fake assassination plan would eagerly perform the cover-up activities to save their own hides. I imagine that those who interposed the operation counted on that reaction, so that the rank-and-file did nearly all of the dirty work of covering up the real assassination. That was a brilliant maneuver by the conspirators.

Once in a great while, people will awaken to the evil that they are involved with and quit (and even more rarely, blow the whistle, like Ralph did), like Betsy did, but there was somebody eager to take her place. The cub reporter at the local newspaper wrote libelous article after libelous article, which was virtually dictation from Mr. Deputy. When we subpoenaed him during the prosecutorial misconduct hearings, he suddenly wrote the only accurate article that I ever saw him write. He knew how to write accurate articles, but that was not his job. My mother, who worked at that newspaper, never even asked me for my side of events, eventually made a scrapbook of the libelous articles and took it on tour to my friends, family, and investors, telling them the story of her son the criminal. I doubt that I was experiencing anything very unusual.

These kinds of crimes have few perpetrators and a million accomplices. But sometimes the crimes are so great and egregious that those who participate in them cannot rationally “credit” their ignorance or naïveté: they know what they are doing. But I am not sure that it matters whether they do or not, as their behaviors are usually the same as the sleepwalkers’, which is partly why it is not easy to tell them apart.

We’ll see how the issue plays out, but maybe, just maybe, the days of forced vaccinations are over.