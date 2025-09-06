I plan to be fairly quiet on the posting front for the next couple of weeks. I plan to finally update my pinned post that summarizes my Substack posts, and I have other tasks on my plate. But I want to make a post on the recent hysteria in the medical bureaucracy and media over RFK, Jr. Big Pharma bought the media long ago, so the media’s attacks on Kennedy are no surprise. Big Pharma also owns many American politicians, hence the recent shrieks on Capitol Hill over Kennedy.

I am nearly finished reading The Vaccine Court. I am all too familiar with Kangaroo Court, but The Vaccine Court is a devastating read. As with nearly all such works, the author got involved when his child was injured by a vaccine. According to the prevailing propaganda, almost nobody has ever been injured by a vaccine. The official position has long been that only about one-in-a-million people are injured by vaccines. There are many Big Lies that parade as the truth in the medical racket, but in recent years, the lying about vaccines has reached new levels.

The fact that explains all of this is that biomedical science is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by the defenders of science, but I have yet to see the mainstream media ever address this issue. It is similar to how the Propaganda Model has never been discussed in the mainstream media, while Wikipedia smears the Propaganda Model’s creator. Credible science will never come from research in which the researchers are trying to profit from the “research.” Kennedy began his masterpiece on Fauci by noting the regulatory capture of the USA’s medical bureaucracy by Big Pharma and friends. Nothing asserted by the American medical bureaucracy is credible, for that reason alone. It is the elephant in the room that the media and medical bureaucracy just can’t seem to imagine. I recently had to suffer through an article on the miracle of vaccination, and many statistics were thrown around, except the ones that really matter.

The important vaccine statistics are those deal with the conquest of infectious disease, which is what vaccines are all about. There is zero credible evidence that any vaccine ever conquered a disease. And even in situations where vaccines might get some credit, completely absent is a credible analysis of the undeniable harm that vaccines inflict.

The data clearly demonstrates that the decline in infectious-disease deaths in the West had almost nothing to do with medical interventions, but came from improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution. The hysteria this year over measles outbreaks is highly telling, and I have yet to see a mainstream media attempt to deal with the evidence. I got measles like everybody else when I was a child, before there was ever a measles vaccine. About one-in-8,000 children died from measles when I was a child, and they were already unhealthy. Healthy children had nothing to fear from measles. In England, where the Industrial Revolution began and where infectious disease was first conquered, the measles death rate declined by 99.96% before the measles vaccine was introduced. The year that the measles vaccine was approved in the USA, Massachusetts and Connecticut, for instance, had zero measles deaths. How can vaccines claim any credit? I wrote a post on measles in particular, which summarized a chapter of a book that Suzanne Humphries coauthored.

Polio is almost certainly caused by pesticides (and the polio vaccine) and AIDS is almost certainly caused by chemical damage, mainly from recreational drugs. Try to find any discussion of those ideas in the media or the medical bureaucracy. This is just more of how our world really works.