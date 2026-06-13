The video of this post is here.

My life’s journey taught me many lessons, many of which I could not imagine that I would learn. If you had told me what lied ahead, at various junctures of my preposterous journey (1, 2, 3), I would not have believed any of it.

I began my days of study with Gary Wean’s book, in January 1989. Much of that study was the history of life on Earth and the human journey. To a great degree, it was a study of my ancestry and how we came to be. It was quite a journey to become human, and for all of our failings as a species, I developed an appreciation of much of it. Life before the Industrial Revolution was rough. The average American is richer than Louis the XIV, who was Europe’s richest man many about three centuries ago. We can’t sit in judgment of those earlier times, but there are many lessons to be learned from them, and one is to be glad that they ended. No society can be romanticized in which half of its children died, which was a constant from gorillas to the Industrial Revolution. A large fraction of those childhood deaths came from infants that were murdered by their parents. With the seeming exception of bonobos, infanticide was a standard practice of many primate species, including humans, until the Industrial Revolution.

I am going to begin this series by going way back to events that had great portent for life on Earth. For many of them, if they had not happened, we would not be here. Then, I am going to work up to my family history and show how my studies helped me gain an appreciation of my ancestry. Many events were grim ones, but they led to my life.

How life began on Earth is an enduring mystery, and I like the volcanic-vent hypothesis. Somewhere near the beginning, life invented enzymes, which speed up chemical reactions by up to billions of times. Many inventions of early life were essential, such as a way to reproduce (probably RNA before DNA, and RNA can also act as an enzyme), membranes to create life’s shield from the environment, and the production of ATP, which is the coin of energy for all life today. The “turbine” that makes ATP in our mitochondria is a marvel.

Today, scientists think that all life on Earth today is descended from one organism. In this narrative will be a number of solo ancestors of humanity, without which, we might not be here. That ancestral organism likely would have been similar to a bacterium. Life split into two kingdoms early on. Bacteria formed one, and Archaeans the other. To the casual observer, Archaeans look like bacteria, but they are quite different, especially biochemically. So-called extremophiles are mainly Archaeans.

It is thought that the earliest life was able to squeeze energy from chemicals, and life invented the ability to capture photon energy. It is thought that one organism invented the ability to capture light, and all photosynthesizers are descended from one bacterium. Sometime later, another lone bacterium evolved the trick that saved all life on Earth, as it split water to get its electrons for photosynthesis.

The importance of that singular event cannot be overstated. The initial purpose was to get that electron, and also hydrogen’s proton. More than 99% of Earth’s hydrogen at its surface is contained in water, primarily in the ocean. Only hydrogen can provide the protons that life uses. Protons drive that ATP-making “turbine” and they also power the flagella that propel bacteria. As Nick Lane once stated, life is all about protons.

Splitting water to get that electron incidentally liberated oxygen. Oxygen is one of the most reactive elements, so it is rarely found by itself in our universe, as it eagerly bonds with other elements. That liberation of oxygen is why we have oxygen in our atmosphere today, and why we breathe oxygen. Oxygen was originally a useless and even deadly byproduct of getting hydrogen’s electron and proton.

The Sun’s ultraviolet light splits water and liberates hydrogen. Hydrogen is the lightest element and it readily floats high into the atmosphere and even escapes into space. That oxygen byproduct of oxygenic photosynthesis created atmospheric oxygen (and the ozone layer, which protects Earth’s surface from ultraviolet light). That is unique in our solar system and it might only exist on other planets that have oxygenic photosynthesis. That atmospheric oxygen bonded with that escaped hydrogen, turning them back into water, which prevented Earth’s surface hydrogen from escaping into space, which saved Earth’s ocean. Without oxygenic photosynthesis, Earth might have already lost its ocean to space, like Mars did. That would have meant Game Over for life on Earth. The lone bacterium that invented oxygenic photosynthesis saved all life on Earth.

That lone bacterium also may have initiated Earth’s first ice age, as oxygen oxidized methane (which is a far stronger greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide). The bacterium may have also initiated Earth’s first mass-extinction event. But it also led to microbes that switched to aerobic respiration, which provides several times the energy as other respiration processes do. Without aerobic respiration, plants and animals would likely not exist. Plants and animals also would not exist if not for another event that might have happened only once, when an Archaean enveloped a bacterium, and complex cells were born. The mitochondrion is almost certainly a bacterium that came to live inside an Archaean. The human body is 10% mitochondria by weight, and mitochondria are our energy centers. Those collective innovations led to today’s situation, in which my body burns energy, pound-for-pound, about 100,000 times as fast as the Sun produces it. My body is 99% hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon.

There are competing hypotheses for those events, but plants and animals would not be possible without them. There have been no biochemical innovations as significant since then. We all ride on the shoulders of microbes.