The video of this post is here.

If the theme of these posts is not clear yet, let me be more explicit: my ancestors lived rough lives that I have a hard time imaging. In Brian Fagan’s The Little Ice Age, he wrote about the medieval farming community of Winchester, in southern England.

As I wrote about the human journey, half of all children died before the Industrial Revolution. The end of childhood death is the biggest event in the human journey so far. In Winchester in 1245, for farmworkers who survived childhood, they could expect to die at age 24. Fagan wrote of the stark evidence that came from excavations of medieval cemeteries. The remains showed that spinal deformations were common, from the literally backbreaking labor of plowing, carrying loads, and harvesting. Virtually all adults had arthritis. Fishing professionals almost always had osteoarthritis from the rigors of their lives. Agrarian medieval life was grim, in a never-ending cycle of labor that never quite provided enough proper nutrition. Food shortages were common, and the culture developed ways to avoid famine. And all that was in the “good old days” before the 1300s and the Little Ice Age, which lasted from about 1300 to 1850. I earlier wrote about the famine that began in 1315 and killed at least 10% of the population, and the Black Death came a generation later, which killed up to half of Europe, soon after England and France began a series of wars that lasted more than a century. And that was well before a series of religious wars (1) devastated the region, in France, England, Germany, and the vicinity. For centuries, a city rarely went a generation without one of these: famine, epidemic, warfare.

It is hard to imagine that people from those times would have had enlightened contact with the world’s indigenous peoples as Europe began conquering the world. I will get into some of the details of that conquest soon, but this post will focus on a related trend: the Scientific and Industrial Revolutions.

I earlier wrote that the reintroduction of Ancient Greek writings to Europe spurred the rise of humanism, which found its flower in the Renaissance, which began in the late 1300s in northern Italy. The first works of what is called the Scientific Revolution were published in 1543, which were books by Copernicus and Vesalius. Copernicus died before seeing his work’s impact, which demoted Earth from the center of the universe. Vesalius wrote the first book of modern biomedical science, as his work overturned a millennium of Galenic dogma on human anatomy. Copernicus may have been fortunate to have died before his book was published. Vesalius endured such harsh attacks by his peers that he tried to destroy his work.

Several European men (including Brahe and Kepler) furthered Copernicus’s astronomical work, which culminated in Galileo’s house arrest. In order to avoid Church censors, Galileo couched his work in math instead of observation, which has been argued to have sent science awry. Newton had a similar strategy, as the so-called Scientific Revolution was under siege from religious authorities from the beginning, which distorted it. Science became the new religion in many corners, and scientists became the new priesthood. When Brian O’Leary sipped his sherry as his colleagues ridiculed accounts of the paranormal, science had become a cult unto itself. It is still that way. What my friend witnessed turns today’s physics textbooks into doorstops, but few scientists can be engaged on the topic, as they regurgitate their textbooks, oblivious to the irony of their stances.

But the Scientific Revolution directly influenced the Industrial Revolution. Ancient Greeks once again led the way, as they invented the first uses of steam power. It took another two millennia for steam power to rise again, and the first precursor to the modern steam engine was invented by Denis Papin, in consultation with scientists of the day, such as Robert Boyle. Papin made his mark in England, and was banned from France for his Protestant faith. Thomas Savery soon followed in Papin’s wake, which led to Newcomen’s steam engine in 1710. That was the year after Abraham Darby began smelting iron with coke, which is coal with the impurities baked out of it. To me, those were the watershed moments of the Industrial Revolution, as they were the first commercial uses of motive power and the fuel to make the Industrial Revolution’s leading material. In a case of positive feedbacks, Newcomen’s engine was first used to haul water from coal mines, so that miners could dig deeper for coal. Newcomen’s engine was not feasible without that ready supply of coal. The energy of coal made it all possible, which some economists have incredibly denied.

More than anything else, the Industrial Revolution began today’s Epoch of energy-powered machines, which has eliminated most human drudgery in industrialized societies and initiated vast changes in the human journey. Those Winchester farmers could not imagine my life today.

The English had a head start of about a century over their European rivals as England rapidly industrialized. It was no coincidence that England rode the Industrial Revolution into becoming the world’s first global empire, as a tiny and somewhat backward island nation conquered much of the world, and its Western rivals were not far behind. That led to the migration of my direct ancestor from Scotland to Pennsylvania in the 1730s, and that tale comes next.