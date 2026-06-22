The video of this post is here.

In my previous post, I mentioned the Medieval Warm Period, which began around 950 CE and lasted for three centuries. It was a time of building cities in Western Europe. The dominant institution in medieval times was the Roman Catholic Church, which owned about a quarter of Europe’s land. The Holy Roman Empire was founded in 800 CE, and it was an attempt to recapture Rome’s glory. Several years earlier, Vikings began their raids, which ranged far and wide. They invaded the British Isles and today’s France, made it all the way to Kiev and even Constantinople. They settled Iceland, Greenland, and even made it to North America. Most of Iceland’s women were Scottish and Irish. Here is where my recent ancestry begins to come into it.

In 2019, a DNA test showed that the stories of Indian blood in my ancestry were a myth. A year later, I was sent another analysis, and I got another one just this past week, below.

My mother had Scandinavian heritage, mainly Norwegian but also a quarter Swedish. My mother’s birth surname was Ford, which was an Americanization of Forde, which means fjord in Norwegian, and the reason for that is obvious, as that DNA traced to fjord country in western Norway. Part of the family lore is that I am descended from an illegitimate son of the king of Norway (there were probably many of them). I can only imagine the brutality that attended the Viking invasions.

Vikings “settled” in northern France (Normandy), from which they launched the conquest of England by William the Conqueror, in 1066. I also have DNA from France, and I have to wonder about my bloody heritage regarding the Vikings and British. I previously noted the several population replacements in Europe, from Neanderthals to steppe herders, and the British Isles had more than its fair share of that, from Picts to Celts to Vikings to Germanic tribes such as the Angles. The British Isles were frequently slaked with blood.

During the Medieval Warm Period, also called the High Middle Ages, Western Europe was deforested and put under the plow. They were the days of feudalism, as peasants worked the lands under local lords. As I noted, the watermill began its rise in Medieval Europe, and who controlled the mills was constantly contested, as they were literally a source of power.

Celts came from central Europe and invaded Ireland before the arrival of the Romans. The Celts on the British Isles, who became Gaels, were a remnant of that original expansion. That more recent DNA test showed, that my heritage was 97% from Norway, Sweden, and the British Isles, with the 3% remainder Germanic. It must have all been bloody.

The High Middle Ages were a time of wars, from the “Reconquest” of the Iberian Peninsula to the Crusades. One side effect was the reintroduction of ancient Greek writings that the Catholic Church had destroyed as “pagan.” That began the rise of humanism in Europe. Also, returning Crusaders brought back Catharism, so the Pope called for a Crusade on France, which killed about a million people. It was a prelude to religious wars in Europe that killed millions of people, the rise of the Inquisition, and other wonders.

One the positive side was the rise of troubadours, who sang of courtly love. Watermills were central to what is called the Medieval Industrial Revolution. In the Domesday Survey of 1086, as William the Conqueror counted his loot, England and Wales were recorded as almost completely deforested, and England turned to coal, with its resultant air pollution, which led to an ineffectual ban on coal in London in 1306.

The Medieval Warm Period ended in the late 1200s, and a preview of what was coming was when three years of rains caused a huge famine in Northern Europe, from 1315 to 1317, in which at least 10% of the population died. A generation after that was the Black Death, which killed up to half of Europe. Europe’s social fabric collapsed. Troubadours were culturally replaced by the Danse Macabre, and an endless series of wars began. England and France were at war for more than a century. There was such a shortage of labor that European wages were high for the next two centuries.

Constantinople never really recovered from the sacking that the Fourth Crusade gave it. The Mongol Hordes killed off perhaps 10% of humanity in the 1200s, and Islam never fully recovered from it. In Northern Italy, in the late 1300s, there was a rise in humanism that became known as the Renaissance. But the triggering event to Europe’s coming conquest of Earth was when Ottoman Turks conquered Constantinople in 1453. It not only drove scholars to Europe, which hastened the rise of humanism, but it also inspired European attempts to find a new route to Asia’s spice trade.

Portugal was the early leader in the quest for spices, sailing along Africa, which led to the rise of a new era of slavery and a lust for gold. In 1488, Portugal rounded the southern end of Africa, and its inspired Christopher Columbus’s ill-advised attempt to find a short-cut to Asia’s spice trade, and he stumbled into the Americas. The oceangoing sailing ship was history’s greatest energy technology to its time, which was essential in the coming conquest of the world.

I earlier sketched some of the West’s advantages over other peoples. Australia’s aborigines were still hunter-gatherers. In the Americas, they were almost entirely still in their Stone Age, and the only draft animal was the llama in South America. Africa south of the Sahara was hunter-gatherers and subsistence farmers, and the Arabs had been slaving in Africa for centuries. The peoples of those continents never stood a chance when Europeans arrived in their ships. Europe’s conquest of Earth is humanity’s greatest demographic catastrophe so far. Even imperial apologist Steven Pinker called the invasion and settlement of the Americas by Europe history’s greatest crime.

The Spanish freebooters who followed Columbus had “unrestrained greed” as their primary quality. But Spanish priests demonstrated some conscience about the affair, led by Bartolomé de Las Casas, although their impact in practice was minimal. The Spanish king’s advisors cautioned that simply importing boatloads of gold and silver would not make Spain any wealthier, and the Spanish crown entered into a string of bankruptcies about a generation after the tremendous plunder of the Americas began rolling in.

The Dutch threw off Spanish rule at the beginning of a series of catastrophic wars, and the Dutch had the first modern economy. The Dutch had a proto-industrial economy that inspired nearby England. By 1650, the Dutch had less than 40% of its workforce in agriculture, which was a first in world history. The Dutch and English attacked Portugal’s spice trade and formed the forerunners of modern corporations. The Dutch and English invaded North America, as did the French, which accelerated the North American genocide that the Spanish began. The greatest genocide in the Americas was inflicted by the Spanish, but they did not really intend to inflict genocide. It was just the outcome of the diseases that they brought with them and working the Indians to death, which led to bringing in African slaves.

The English, however, intended to inflict genocide from the beginning, even cheered on by religious figures such as Cotton Mather, and I will take up my family history again in the next post, and how I ended up being born in Seattle.